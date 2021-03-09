BELTON — The softball history between the Belton Tigers and the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs has seen a lot of blowout victories throughout the years.
Tuesday’s 2021 District 12-6A opener at Tiger Field was no exception, only this time the Lady Dawgs got the blowout.
Copperas Cove got four runs in both the third and sixth innings to down the Lady Tigers 11-0 in six innings.
The win marks the first for the Lady Dawgs in over a decade as the Lady Tigers, have dominated the series. In fact, coming into Tuesday’s contest, the Lady Tigers had scored at least 10 runs in the last 10 contests, outscoring the Lady Dawgs 132-3 in those games.
The Lady Dawgs (13-2, 1-0) showed from the first inning they were ready for things to change.
With one out, Meagan Hunt doubled to center, and Brooke Schmidt, who got the win in the circle for Copperas Cove, followed with a single, moving Hunt to third. Larisa Perez hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Hunt for the Lady Dawgs’ first run of the night.
After going down in order in the first, the Lady Tigers (3-7-2, 0-1) had an opportunity to tie the game in the second, still trailing 1-0.
Bethany Sherwood began the inning with a double. Then with one out, McKayla Seeliger walked and Ramsey Curran followed with a single to center. But due to some baserunning hesitation, Sherwood was thrown out trying to score, and then Schmidt got a strikeout to get her team out of the jam.
The Lady Dawgs put the game nearly out of reach in the third, scoring four runs.
With one out and JoJo Hair on second and Hunt on first, Schmidt singled to left to drive in Hair. Perez doubled to drive in Hunt and Lynsey Robison singled to drive in Schmidt. Perez later scored on a groundout.
After the Lady Dawgs added two more in the fifth to go up 7-0, the Lady Tigers finally got on the board.
Seeliger, Ramsay Curren, and Aizlenn Cavana all singled and Jacci Myers drove in the run with a sacrifice fly, but Cavana was thrown out trying to advance on the play and the Lady Tigers settled for just the one run.
Copperas Cove ended it in the sixth, with another four-run inning.
Wasiak doubled to left, scoring Hair, who had singled, and Wasiak advanced to third on the play, then Hunt safely reached on a bunt to drive in Wasiak. Perez and Alina Salazar hit back-to-back doubles to each drive in runs and put the Dawgs up by 10.
Belton got two baserunners in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn’t drive in either.
