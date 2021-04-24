JoJo Hair had four hits and drove in a pair of runs as the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs routed host Temple 14-1 on Saturday in the teams' rescheduled regular-season finale.
Meagan Hunt had three hits for Cove (12-2 12-6A), which heads into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed and will face Mansfield or Mansfield Lake Ridge next week in the first round of the playoffs.
Cove starter Brooke Schmidt went six innings and struck out five on the way to a win in the circle. Lynsey Robinson finished up. The two hurlers combined on a four-hitter.
The Lady Dawgs scored in every inning but the second and led 8-0 before the Tem-Cats scored their lone run in the bottom of the sixth.
Cove added six more runs in the seventh. The Lady Dawgs finished with 17 hits and capitalized on six errors.
BRYAN 4, HARKER HEIGHTS 0: At Harker Heights, Jessica Adams pitched a one-hitter and the Lady Vikings capped a perfect 14-0 District 12-6A season.
Adams also had one of Bryan's four hits and drove in a run. She struck out 11 batters.
Freshman Nevaeh Brown pitched six innings and struck out eight for the Lady Knights (7-7 12-6A), who are also headed to the playoffs and will face 11-6A champ and former district foe Waco Midway.
Heights' lone hit was a second-inning single, but Adams struck out the side.
In the top of the third, Bryan took the first lead, manufacturing three runs. The Lady Vikings added another run in the seventh.
- Killeen at Belton, 6 p.m.
- Shoemaker at Ellison, 7 p.m.
