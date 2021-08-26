AUSTIN – A lightning proximity warning sent fans and players into the locker rooms and back to their vehicles with 46 seconds remaining in the second quarter of a game between the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs and Round Rock Stony Point Tigers on Thursday evening.
It was the players of both teams who had provided the on-field lightning show, combining for 96 points, 62 of which were scored in the second half.
Ultimately, the Tigers routed the Bulldawgs 69-27.
Caden Cook and Jaden Leonard proved too much for the Bulldawg defense to handle. Leonard scored five total touchdowns – two rushing and three receiving.
Cook added three total touchdowns – two rushing and one receiving – all in the first half.
After Copperas Cove was inches away from cutting a 20-point deficit at halftime, the big-play-scoring Tigers got started quickly in the third quarter.
The Bulldawgs went backward on their first drive, setting up the Tigers in their territory after a punt. In just three plays, quarterback Ivan Villegas found Leonard on a 35-yard touchdown pass.
On the ensuing drive, the Bulldawgs drove 75 yards for a score, capped off by a 1-yard keeper by quarterback Shane Richey. Running back Craig Brown, who finished with 122 yards on the ground, punctuated the drive with a 53-yard run reminiscent of former NFL star Marshawn Lynch’s 67-yard touchdown run on Jan. 8, 2011, in a playoff game against the Saints.
Brown’s run ended at the 12-yard line before Richey punched it in. After the missed extra point, it cut the deficit to 34-13.
It didn’t take the Tigers long to answer, however. An unsuccessful onside kick attempt by the Bulldawgs set the Tigers up with good field position.
Three plays later, Villegas linked up with Leonard for the second time – this time from 25 yards out, extending the lead to 41-13.
A few seconds later, the Bulldawgs were back in the end zone as Bra’dyn Brooks-Smith took the kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown.
On the next drive, the Tigers answered again. Cook, who finished with 179 yards on 11 carries, broke off a 39-yard run to the Bulldawg 20-yard line before Villegas found Leonard for the pair’s third touchdown of the third quarter.
As the third quarter gave way to the fourth, the Bulldawgs scored their last points of the game, a 15-yard run by Malcom Roberts, his second touchdown of the game. Richey had found freshman wide receiver Trishstin Glass a few plays earlier to get the Bulldawgs deep into Tiger territory.
The Tigers added three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter – a 1-yard run by Leonard, a 4-yard run by Kory Thomas and a 30-yard run by Duane Shaw.
FIRST HALF
It was all about the one-play drives for the Tigers in the first half, with all four first-half touchdowns on one play each.
They also had another would-be one-play touchdown wiped off the board with a chop block penalty.
Stony Point struck first in the opening quarter as running back Leonard took a carry around the left side of the field and streaked 73 yards for a touchdown. An extra point kick by Rainier Baldini made the score 7-0 Tigers with 7:11 left in the first quarter.
Copperas Cove answered with a methodical offensive drive in the second quarter. The drive featured a 23-yard run by Butler and 18 hard-earned yards by Brown.
Butler finished off the drive with a 9-yard run up the middle. Kendric Steward added the extra point to tie the game at 7.
After that, it was all Tigers for the rest of the second quarter.
Stony Point running back Cook found daylight on a 75-yard screen pass from Gallegas 15 seconds after Cove’s tying score.
Just over two minutes later, Cook went up the middle for 15 yards and a score. The touchdown was set up by a turnover on downs when Bulldawg punter Caleb Newberry went to his knee to field a low snap on a punt attempt.
Four minutes later, Cook took a carry 92 yards to the house on the next play after a Richey interception at the 8-yard line.
The Bulldawgs sustained some offensive drives in the first half, getting into Stony Point territory on multiple occasions.
Stalled drives and turnovers hurt Copperas Cove. Three of the drives ended on turnovers on downs, and two ended in Richey interceptions.
Offensively, the Bulldawgs finished with 18 first downs and 368 yards of total offense – 247 rushing, 121 passing.
Richey finished 8-of-14 for 119 yards and two interceptions. He added 40 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Backup quarterback Blaine Butler completed a pass for 2 yards on the game’s final play.
On the ground, Brown led the way with 122 yards on 15 carries. Roberts had eight carries for 50 yards and two touchdowns. Brooks-Smith churned out 18 yards on five carries. Trey Fossett rushed for 30 yards on four carries.
On the receiving end, Wyatt Nelson led the way with 37 yards on two catches. Brown had 27 yards on one catch. Demetrius Pearce had three catches for 36 yards. Glass had a 19-yard reception, and Fossett had the 2-yard reception at the end of the game.
Copperas Cove is scheduled to head home next Friday night against Georgetown at Bulldawg Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.