TEMPLE — The first half of District 12-6A finished much better than it started, and Temple will make the turn in playoff position.
The Wildcats did enough late after staking themselves to an early lead and held off Copperas Cove for a 7-5 district win at Hallford Field on Tuesday night.
Temple (6-12-1, 4-3), which has won four of its last five league games after an 0-2 start, led throughout but the Bulldawgs (7-13-1, 4-3) twice got within two runs to keep the 2-plus hour contest in the balance.
The two teams that dueled in a play-in game for the final playoffs spot last season entered the second half of 12-6A in a three-way tie for third with Harker Heights. Belton (10-7-1, 6-1) is second and Bryan (14-2, 7-0), which travels to face Temple on Friday, is first.
With a four-run lead in his back pocket, Temple starting pitcher Naeten Mitchell didn’t allow a hit until Antonio Espinoza led off the fourth with a single to left, and Espinoza scored with two outs when John Louis Garcia Leon dropped an RBI single into right to get the Bulldawgs within 4-1.
Travis Sanders opened the fifth with a double and scored on Blaine Butler’s single for 4-2, signaling the end of Mitchell’s night on the mound. The Wildcats junior right-hander surrendered four hits and struck out six. Ramos entered for Mitchell and got Temple out of the inning with a fielder’s choice, strikeout and groundout.
Temple cushioned its advantage in the fifth, getting an RBI groundout from Mitchell to plate Ramos and a two-run double by Matt McDonald for a 7-2 lead.
The boost was rather beneficial because the Dawgs bit back with three runs in the sixth on Gabriel Chapman’s RBI base hit and a two-run double from Butler to get within 7-5.
Ramos struck out the side in the seventh to secure the victory.
Temple used some pop to hop in front of Cove, 4-0, in the first.
Ramos led off the frame with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Johnny Donoso and scored when Mitchell drilled a double down the left-field line. Aric Hickman followed with an RBI double to the gap in left-center field to score Mitchell, and three batters later Evan Machuca delivered a two-run double deep to left to plate Hickman and McDonald.
The Bulldawgs left three runners on base in the second when Mitchell walked three consecutive batters with two outs before striking out David Cimmino looking with a curveball to escape the threat.
Cove starter Espinoza settled in after Temple’s early outburst, allowing just one baserunner, on a walk, over the next three innings to keep Cove’s deficit four.
12-6A BASEBALL
Bryan 7-0
Belton 6-1
Copperas Cove 4-3
Harker Heights 4-3
Temple 4-3
Killeen 2-5
Ellison 1-6
Shoemaker 0-7
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 10, Killeen 0, 6 innings
- Bryan 14, Harker Heights 3, 5 innings
- Ellison 3, Shoemaker 2
- Temple 7, Copperas Cove 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.