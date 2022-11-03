TEMPLE — If the idea Thursday night was to set the proper tone with the playoffs around the corner, Temple put those plans into motion to a T, steering the train back on track with plenty of steam to spare.
Wide receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot went the varietal route toward producing four touchdowns, running back Deshaun Brundage had a team-high 115 yards rushing to surpass 1,000 for the season and the Wildcats defense — from the first-stringers to the reserves — left little room for Copperas Cove during a 69-7 victory in the District 12-6A finale for both at Wildcat Stadium.
“That was a good win. I was proud of how our kids played and proud of them for playing team football,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “We hadn’t played our best 48 (minutes) to this point. I thought we played a pretty darn good 48 tonight. They focused. When something bad happens, they don’t run. They don’t hide. They don’t cower. These kids don’t like losing and they didn’t want to do it again. I love these kids because they will respond.”
Two weeks after the Wildcats (7-3, 5-1) dropped a disappointing 13-9 decision to league champion Harker Heights, they unleashed their pent-up eagerness to get that out of their system on the Bulldawgs (2-8, 0-6) and recorded season bests for points scored, yards (631), and points and yards allowed (125).
Temple’s previous high for points scored was 53 against Bryan in the district opener. Of the Bulldawgs’ total yards, 64 were gobbled up on one play when Joshua Butler caught Blaine Butler’s deep pass for a 64-yard score that left Cove down 28-7 with 8:28 left in the second quarter.
“You know, we had a strong first half against Harker Heights, we just didn’t know how to finish it out,” Wildcats junior defensive tackle Ayden Brown said. “This game, we just finished everything out. That’s probably our best 48 minutes of football we’ve played all year.”
The Wildcats certainly kept the pedal down through to the final whistle, but the outcome was all but decided by halftime. Temple tallied touchdowns every 5½ offensive plays in the first half, taking leads of 21-0 after one quarter and 42-7 at the break. It was 62-7 entering the fourth.
“I thought we played well. Moved the ball on offense — big plays,” Stewart said. “I was proud of our reserves. Our reserves on defense played almost two quarters and didn’t give up a point. That’s the pride. That’s when your heart swells up because those kids deserve to get that opportunity.”
Harrison-Pilot scored twice rushing, once receiving and also threw for a TD, finishing with 204 total yards. It was the second time this season the senior had TDs rushing, receiving and passing in the same game.
Brundage, who ran for two TDs, entered the night needing 102 yards to reach 1,000 and eclipsed the mark on his final carry — a 31-yarder late in the third quarter.
Temple quarterback Reese Rumfield finished 13-of-19 for 235 yards and three touchdowns, receiver Christian Tutson had receiving TDs of 53 and 45 yards, Jervonnie Williams had a 24-yard rushing TD and Rymond Johnson hit pay dirt on runs of 8 and 26 yards.
Defensively, Wildcats safety Josh Donoso had an interception, linebacker Teryon Williams-Echols had two sacks and linebacker Taurean York recovered a fumble.
Indeed, Temple did what it pleased Thursday in posting program win No. 799, though not everything went according to plan.
Offensive lineman Jeremiah Mungia took a lateral late in the second quarter 11 yards, creating a buzz in the coaches’ booth and on the sideline. The only hang up on the senior and lifelong lineman’s memorable tote — he needed 12 yards for the touchdown.
“Honestly, at the 1-yard line, my body, I didn’t know what to do. In my head, I was going to lower my shoulder, it just didn’t happen,” Mungia said laughing.
He settled for making room for Brundage on the next snap to plunge into the end zone, which was fine by him. Still, “It made up for it but I would’ve liked to have had that touchdown,” Mungia added through another smile.
“I would tell you that tonight was our best all-around four quarters of football. We’ve had some good first halves and some decent second halves, but tonight we did well in every quarter,” he continued. “You want to get to your best football before you get to the playoffs. That’s what Coach Stewart has been saying to us.”
Speaking of those playoffs, Temple’s 10th straight postseason appearance begins Nov. 11 back at Wildcat Stadium against Waxahachie. It will be the third consecutive bi-district encounter between the schools, though the first in the Division I bracket.
Temple defeated the Indians 38-0 in 2020 and 28-14 last season, head coach Shane Tolleson’s first in charge.
“I haven’t seen them play but I know Shane Tolleson, personally. He’s a dear friend of mine. We’ll have our hands full,” Stewart said. “We’ll watch this film, flush it and we have to get to work because there is a state-caliber team coming in here in eight days. They’ll be loaded, and it’s 6A playoffs in Texas, baby.”
THURSDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Harker Heights 49, Bryan 14
- Temple 69, Copperas Cove 7
- Hutto 41, Pflugerville Weiss 38
- OFF: Waco Midway
FINAL 12-6A STANDINGS
y-Harker Heights 6-0
x-Temple 5-1
x-Bryan 3-3
x-Pfugerville Weiss 3-3
Hutto 2-4
Waco Midway 2-4
Copperas Cove 0-6
y-clinched district title
x-clinched playoff spot
