FRIDAY
Abbott 58, Lometa 12
Abernathy 70, Big Lake Reagan County 18
Addison Trinity 61, Beaumont Kelly 23
Agua Dulce 45, Runge 7
Albany 83, Meridian 7
Aldine Davis 53, Aldine 0
Aledo 55, Joshua 0
Allen 71, Little Elm 29
Alvarado 35, Waxahachie Life 14
Alvin Shadow Creek 35, Houston Strake Jesuit 20
Alvord 65, Tom Bean 0
Amarillo River Road 41, Littlefield 20
Amarillo Tascosa 34, Amarillo 22
Amherst 51, Lazbuddie 20
Anson 41, Stamford 27
Anthony 71, Tornillo 7
Anton 56, Whitharral 51
Aquilla 56, Eagle Christian 0
Archer City 42, Quanah 20
Argyle 42, Anna 21
Arlington 27, Arlington Houston 24
Arlington Martin 47, Arlington Lamar 0
Austin LBJ 34, Fischer Canyon Lake 28
Austin SPC 70, Oglesby 22
Austin Vandegrift 49, Round Rock McNeil 7
Austin Veritas 54, Temple Holy Trinity 6
Austin Westlake 35, Austin Bowie 0
Austin William Travis 50, Austin Navarro 7
Avalon 64, Covington 14
Azle 38, Crowley 21
Baird 72, Santa Anna 24
Bandera 21, Crystal City 14
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 34, McDade 32
Baytown Lee 35, Baytown Goose Creek 0
Beaumont Legacy Christian 80, Houston Northside Home 54
Beckville 63, Gladewater Union Grove 0
Bells 52, Blue Ridge 14
Bellville 72, Wharton 0
Ben Bolt 7, Santa Maria 0
Benjamin 65, Bowie Gold-Burg 20
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 67, Quitman 0
Blooming Grove 39, Scurry-Rosser 35
Boerne 39, Pleasanton 31, OT
Boerne Geneva 62, Brownsville St. Joseph 7
Boerne-Champion 17, Castroville Medina Valley 0
Bonham 51, Winnsboro 49
Borger 31, Levelland 17
Bosqueville 56, Itasca 6
Bovina 6, Sudan 0
Boyd 28, Ponder 21
Brady 55, Ballinger 41
Breckenridge 44, Clyde 29
Bremond 54, Frost 12
Brenham 31, Bastrop 10
Bridge City 21, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 20
Brock 42, Whitesboro 21
Brownsboro 27, Mexia 0
Brownsville Hanna 35, Donna North 15
Bruni 52, La Pryor 0
Bryan 35, Shoemaker 15
Buckholts def. CenTex Homeschool, forfeit
Buda Johnson 45, SA Veterans Memorial 28
Bulverde Bracken 54, SA Atonement 0
Buna 60, Hardin 38
Burleson 44, Cleburne 14
Burton 34, Somerville 6
Bushland 44, Muleshoe 13
Byron Nelson 49, Keller Timber Creek 28
CC Calallen 33, CC Tuloso-Midway 0
CC John Paul 66, SA St. Anthony's 18
CC London 43, Progreso 0
CC Miller 48, Alice 44
Callisburg 51, Nocona 7
Calvert def. Penelope, forfeit
Canadian 62, Amarillo Highland Park 8
Canton 52, Bullard 21
Canutillo 28, EP Parkland 14
Canyon 28, Andrews 26
Canyon Randall 31, Wichita Falls 14
Carrizo Springs 33, Devine 26
Carrollton Creekview 43, FW South Hills 0
Carthage 64, Center 18
Cayuga 39, Axtell 28
Cedar Hill 14, Waxahachie 10
Celeste 61, Bogata Rivercrest 56
Celina 49, Aubrey 14
Centerville 38, Alto 16
Central-El Centro, Calif. 36, EP Del Valle 28
Cherokee 92, Mullin 42
Childress 70, Dimmitt 0
China Spring 74, Jarrell 0
Christoval 55, Rocksprings 16
Cibolo Steele 35, New Braunfels 21
Cisco 54, Winters 6
Clarendon 58, Memphis 6
Clear Falls 48, League City Clear Springs 35
Clint 22, Fabens 6
Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Huntington 14
Coleman 47, De Leon 0
College Station 56, Lufkin 7
Colleyville Covenant 41, Lubbock Christian 20
Colleyville Heritage 48, Red Oak 21
Collinsville 56, Lindsay 27
Columbus 56, Hitchcock 35
Conroe 44, Conroe Oak Ridge 41
Converse Judson 37, SA South San Antonio 0
Cooper 52, Alba-Golden 19
Copperas Cove 56, Killeen 33
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 27, CC Moody 14
Corsicana 20, Greenville 14
Corsicana Mildred 46, Dallas Gateway 6
Crane 69, Odessa Compass 20
Cranfills Gap 84, Walnut Springs 62
Crawford 33, Hamilton 14
Crosby 67, Humble Kingwood Park 13
Cuero 56, La Grange 21
Cypress Community Christian 49, Tomball Rosehill 0
Cypress Springs 41, Cypress Lakes 20
D'Hanis 60, Benavides 0
DASCHE 24, OKC Patriots, Okla. 19
Daingerfield 58, Pattonville Prairiland 16
Dallas Carter 42, Dallas Lincoln 6
Dallas Christian def. Dallas Bishop Dunne, forfeit
Dallas Episcopal 31, Houston Kinkaid 21
Dallas Highland Park 21, Longview 16
Dallas Hillcrest 24, Seagoville 14
Dallas Jesuit 34, Irving MacArthur 0
Dallas Kimball 59, Dallas Jefferson 0
Dallas Parish Episcopal 35, Plano Prestonwood 10
Dallas Roosevelt 18, Dallas Pinkston 6
Dallas Spruce 46, Dallas Adamson 7
Dallas St. Mark 56, Houston Christian 10
Dawson 28, Kerens 7
Dayton 41, Santa Fe 0
DeKalb 40, Redwater 6
DeSoto 72, Waco 6
Decatur 63, Gainesville 0
Decatur Victory Christian 58, Dallas Academy 57
Deer Park 49, Channelview 42
Del Valle 76, Austin Akins 21
Denison 40, Lake Dallas 17
Denton Guyer 35, Denton Braswell 14
Denver City 20, Lamesa 0
Deweyville 40, Hull-Daisetta 14
Diboll 50, Elkhart 15
Dublin 26, Comanche 21
Dumas 53, Roswell, N.M. 0
Duncanville 59, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0
EP Americas 56, EP Coronado 6
EP Andress 48, EP Bel Air 42
EP Austin 27, EP Burges 14
EP Bowie 35, EP Irvin 28
EP Cathedral 68, Chaparral, N.M. 0
EP Chapin 56, Clint Horizon 52
EP Franklin 46, El Paso Eastlake 22
EP Jefferson 55, El Paso 0
EP Pebble Hills 63, EP Socorro 0
EP Riverside 65, San Elizario 7
EP Ysleta 42, EP Hanks 14
Eagle Pass 56, Laredo Nixon 21
East Bernard 42, Wallis Brazos 6
East Chambers 24, Anahuac 10
Eastland 48, Millsap 27
Edcouch-Elsa 42, Sharyland Pioneer 21
Edinburg Vela 51, PSJA 13
Edna 51, Aransas Pass 8
El Campo 49, Stafford 7
El Maton Tidehaven 38, Altair Rice 21
Eldorado 64, Miles 14
Emory Rains 43, Howe 38
Ennis 42, North Forney 13
Euless Trinity 42, North Crowley 7
Evadale 53, High Island 7
Everman 42, Arlington Seguin 28
FW All Saints 44, Dallas Bishop Lynch 31
FW Brewer 56, Granbury 35
FW Carter-Riverside 32, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 14
FW Country Day 53, Dallas Greenhill 6
FW Covenant Classical 54, Azle Christian School 8
FW Dunbar 49, FW Castleberry 11
FW Lake Country 27, Weatherford Christian 0
FW Nolan 78, Plano John Paul II 2
FW Polytechnic 14, FW North Side 9
FW Southwest Christian 34, Grapevine Faith 16
Falls City 50, Yorktown 12
Farwell 55, Boys Ranch 12
Flatonia 33, Schulenburg 7
Florence 39, Clifton 30
Flower Mound Coram Deo 55, Dallas Inspired Vision 0
Floydada 39, Tahoka 6
Forestburg 39, Woodson 27
Forsan 27, Colorado City 7
Fort Bend Christian 53, The Woodlands Christian 14
Fort Bend Hightower 34, Richmond Foster 7
Fort Bend Marshall 61, Houston Austin 0
Fort Bend Ridge Point 44, Fort Bend Dulles 0
Fort Stockton 23, EP El Dorado 17
Fort Worth Christian 67, Frisco Legacy Christian 21
Fort Worth THESA 58, Melissa CHANT 12
Franklin 56, Rogers 7
Fredericksburg 33, Burnet 21
Fredericksburg Heritage 69, Spring Branch Living Rock 32
Freeport Brazosport 49, Bay City 15
Friendswood 21, Beaumont United 7
Friona 62, Tulia 42
Frisco 59, Princeton 21
Frisco Heritage 38, Frisco Centennial 22
Frisco Liberty 56, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7
Frisco Lone Star 72, Denton 16
Fruitvale 54, Savoy 6
Ganado 55, Weimar 7
Georgetown 56, Pflugerville Hendrickson 9
Georgetown East View 66, Bastrop Cedar Creek 7
Geronimo Navarro 69, Manor New Tech 0
Giddings 43, Gonzales 27
Gilmer 56, Longview Spring Hill 15
Gilmer Union Hill 44, Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 28
Gladewater 28, Atlanta 8
Gladewater Sabine 31, Jefferson 7
Glen Rose 41, Godley 24
Goliad 28, Mathis 18
Gordon 58, Evant 12
Graham 30, Bridgeport 14
Grand Prairie 34, South Grand Prairie 33
Grandfalls-Royalty 53, Dell City 8
Grandview 54, Dallas Madison 27
Granger 35, Milano 7
Grapeland 56, Groveton 7
Grapevine 51, FW Southwest 0
Gregory-Portland 53, Victoria West 27
Groesbeck 29, Fairfield 22
Gruver 27, Vega 26
Gunter 55, Leonard 12
Gustine 67, Three Way 25
Hallettsville 48, Hempstead 2
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49, Temple Central Texas 23
Hallsville 37, Whitehouse 21
Haltom 10, Hurst Bell 3
Harker Heights 57, Belton 21
Harleton 51, New Diana 13
Harlingen 52, Weslaco 17
Harlingen South 28, San Benito 21
Harper 22, Brackett 16
Hawkins 60, Big Sandy 30
Hawley 43, Haskell 0
Hearne 37, Bruceville-Eddy 7
Hebbronville 70, Monte Alto 0
Hedley def. Darrouzett, forfeit
Hemphill 22, Anderson-Shiro 6
Henrietta 31, WF City View 21
Hereford 35, San Angelo Lake View 20
Hermleigh 53, Aspermont 6
Hico 14, Cross Plains 6
Hillsboro 48, Venus 2
Holland 50, Moody 7
Holliday 80, Valley View 16
Hondo 56, Pearsall 13
Houston Furr 33, Worthing 18
Houston Kashmere 28, Houston Washington 21
Houston Lamar 51, Houston Bellaire 7
Houston Lutheran South 64, Frassati Catholic 7
Houston Memorial 42, Houston Northbrook 15
Houston Second Baptist 44, Victoria St. Joseph 0
Houston St. John's 24, Bellaire Episcopal 20
Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Christian 0
Houston Westbury Christian 60, Grace Christian 36
Humble Atascocita 30, Humble Summer Creek 24
Idalou 62, Coahoma 24
Imperial Buena Vista 56, Lenorah Grady 40
Ingleside 37, CC West Oso 20
Iola 20, Bartlett 12
Iowa Park 40, Mineral Wells 21
Ira 54, Roby 8
Iredell 52, Kopperl 6
Irving Cistercian 36, Arlington Oakridge 7
Irving Nimitz 50, Irving 6
Italy 23, Marlin 21
Jacksboro 20, Merkel 14
Jasper 7, Rusk 0
Jersey Village 39, Cypress Fairbanks 30
Joaquin 46, San Augustine 21
John Cooper 50, Casady, Okla. 7
Johnson City 30, Ozona 13
Jonesboro 56, Greenville Christian 6
Karnes City 22, Dilley 0
Katy 65, Katy Mayde Creek 7
Katy Seven Lakes 21, Katy Morton Ranch 18
Kaufman 28, Terrell 21
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 57, St Augustine 12
Kerrville Tivy 50, Lockhart 43
Kilgore 46, Mabank 26
Killeen Memorial Christian 70, Legacy Classical Christian 22
Kirbyville 55, Cleveland Tarkington 13
Klein 35, Tomball Memorial 28
Klein Cain 63, Klein Forest 24
Knox City 72, Paducah 56
Kountze 21, Corrigan-Camden 14
Kress 74, Lubbock Home School Titans 60
La Feria 56, Zapata 29
La Joya 24, Edinburg North 21
La Vernia 56, Uvalde 14
La Villa 42, Premont 14
Lago Vista 50, Luling 3
Lake Travis 63, Austin High 3
Lake Worth 48, Springtown 19
Lamesa Klondike 44, Fort Davis 37
Lampasas 70, Taylor 20
Lancaster 41, Dallas Molina 17
Laredo United 34, Del Rio 14
Laredo United South 21, Laredo Alexander 0
League City Clear Creek 20, Clear Brook 13
Leakey 77, Perrin-Whitt 32
Leander Rouse 52, Elgin 13
Lewisville 33, Lewisville Flower Mound 24
Lewisville Hebron 24, Plano 21
Lewisville Marcus 39, Coppell 37, 2OT
Lexington 69, Riesel 24
Liberty Hill 45, Austin McCallum 16
Lindale 28, Henderson 21
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 39, Huffman Hargrave 31
Little River Academy 32, Cameron Yoe 28
Llano 34, Comfort 0
Lockney 40, Crosbyton 7
Longview Pine Tree 35, Jacksonville 7
Loraine 62, Trent 0
Louise 29, Woodsboro 6
Lovelady 55, Colmesneil 6
Lubbock Christ The King 22, Lubbock All Saints 18
Lubbock Cooper 55, Plainview 27
Lubbock Coronado 49, Lubbock 6
Lubbock Estacado 20, Seminole 10
Lubbock Home School Titans 45, Newcastle 22
Lubbock Roosevelt 54, Stanton 2
Lubbock Trinity 35, Willow Park Trinity Christian 3
Lucas Christian 52, Irving The Highlands 6
Lumberton 46, Livingston 14
Lyford 39, Santa Gertrudis Academy 22
Madisonville 27, Shepherd 18
Magnolia 42, Waller 6
Malakoff 62, Eustace 0
Manor 45, Pflugerville 12
Mansfield 24, Hewitt Midway 6
Mansfield Legacy 41, N. Richland Hills Birdville 21
Mansfield Summit 40, N. Richland Hills Richland 16
Mansfield Timberview 76, Waco University 0
Manvel 49, Angleton 10
Marfa 56, TLC Midland 6
Marion 50, Cotulla 14
Mart 56, Chilton 6
Mason 54, Center Point 0
Matador Motley County 90, Guthrie 12
Maud 47, Detroit 36
Maypearl 24, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 19
McAllen Memorial 34, Brownsville Pace 20
McAllen Rowe 21, Donna 17
McCamey 57, Morton 14
McKinney Christian 35, Tyler Grace Community 27
McKinney North 28, Wylie East 21
Meadow 67, Wellman-Union 22
Medina 56, Prairie Lea 8
Menard 7, Junction 6
Mesquite 12, Mesquite Horn 0
Midland Christian 48, Argyle Liberty Christian 20
Midland Greenwood 42, Pecos 17
Midland Legacy 68, Wolfforth Frenship 28
Midlothian 29, Burleson Centennial 7
Midlothian Heritage 43, Brownwood 25
Milford 78, Bynum 71
Mission 51, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
Mission Sharyland 28, Mercedes 21
Montgomery 38, Bryan Rudder 13
Moran 70, Haskell Paint Creek 12
Mount Enterprise 26, Overton 8
Mount Pleasant 28, Nacogdoches 14
Mount Vernon 49, Mineola 7
Muenster 77, Era 20
Natalia 28, George West 12
Nazareth 50, Petersburg 0
Nevada Community 41, Wills Point 7
New Braunfels Canyon 58, SA McCollum 20
New Braunfels Christian 56, SA Lutheran 43
New Caney 63, Cleveland 12
New Deal 48, Hale Center 8
New Home 27, Ropesville Ropes 25
New London West Rusk 28, Arp 12
Newton 51, New Waverly 24
Normangee 55, Jewett Leon 0
Northwest Eaton 43, Keller 21
O'Donnell 72, Whiteface 44
Odem 56, Banquete 0
Odessa Permian 48, Odessa 29
Olney 53, Munday 6
Omaha Pewitt 61, Paris Chisum 36
Orangefield 34, Liberty 13
Palestine 30, Tyler Chapel Hill 27
Palestine Westwood 49, Crockett 40
Pampa 58, Big Spring 7
Panhandle 42, Olton 20
Paris 62, Carrollton Ranchview 28
Pasadena South Houston 41, Pasadena Memorial 14
Pearland 42, Alief Elsik 6
Pearland Dawson 40, Alief Taylor 23
Peaster 35, Bowie 20
Petrolia 42, Chico 18
Pflugerville Weiss 70, Leander 24
Pilot Point 35, Paradise 21
Plains 46, Iraan 34
Plano Coram Deo 52, Red Oak Ovilla 16
Plano East 31, Plano West 14
Port Arthur Memorial 44, Galveston Ball 7
Port Lavaca Calhoun 36, Beeville Jones 7
Port Neches-Groves 49, Barbers Hill 35
Poteet 27, Jourdanton 25
Poth 21, Stockdale 0
Pottsboro 65, Commerce 28
Price Carlisle 32, Frankston 22
Prosper 31, McKinney 14
Queen City 38, Ore City 3
Quinlan Boles 40, Cumby 26
Quinlan Ford 68, Farmersville 27
Ralls 68, Hamlin 0
Ranger 52, Zephyr 16
Raymondville 54, Robstown 6
Refugio 72, Bloomington 0
Richland Springs 73, Rochelle 38
Rio Grande City 35, Laredo Cigarroa 10
Rio Grande City La Grulla 18, Hidalgo 16
Rockdale 34, Caldwell 30
Rockport-Fulton 63, Rio Hondo 21
Rockwall 57, Tyler Legacy 28
Rockwall-Heath 62, North Mesquite 21
Rosenberg Lamar 33, Huntsville 30
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 25, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 21
Round Rock Stony Point 41, Round Rock Westwood 17
Royse City 42, Sulphur Springs 28
SA Alamo Heights 36, Floresville 29
SA Antonian 28, Houston St. Pius X 7
SA Central Catholic 49, Tomball Concordia 26
SA East Central 31, SA Wagner 21
SA Highlands 42, SA Houston 21
SA Johnson 62, SA Roosevelt 34
SA Northside Brandeis 72, LEE 0
SA Northside Clark 35, SA Madison 21
SA Southwest 28, SA Southside 0
SA Texas Military 0, Schertz John Paul II 0
Sabinal 33, Charlotte 6
Saginaw Boswell 63, FW Chisholm Trail 9
Saint Jo 54, Keene Smith 8
Salado 42, Gatesville 6
San Angelo Grape Creek 17, Bangs 14
San Antonio Harlan 38, SA Northside Jay 7
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 31, Eagle Pass Winn 10
San Diego 28, Bishop 20
San Marcos 62, Buda Hays 49
San Marcos Baptist Academy 62, Buda Hays 49
Sanderson 56, Sierra Blanca 18
Sanford-Fritch 22, Stinnett West Texas 6
Sealy 26, Brookshire Royal 0
Seguin 23, SA Harlandale 3
Seymour 41, Electra 7
Shallowater 40, Brownfield 0
Shiner St. Paul 24, SA Holy Cross 22
Sidney 52, Valera Panther Creek 6
Simms Bowie 52, Clarksville 20
Sinton 61, Port Isabel 6
Slaton 27, Kermit 26
Smithson Valley 51, Schertz Clemens 0
Smithville 50, Navasota 28
Smoking for Jesus Ministry 63, Houston Texas Christian 14
Sonora 36, Ingram Moore 12
Southlake Carroll 63, Keller Central 7
Spring Dekaney 34, Aldine MacArthur 14
Spur 68, Crowell 60
St. Mary's Hall 35, SA Castle Hills 22
Stephenville 35, Waco La Vega 7
Sterling City 50, Bronte 0
Strawn 78, Bluff Dale 6
Sundown 7, Post 0
Sunnyvale 47, Caddo Mills 7
Sunray 54, Booker 18
Sweeny 28, La Marque 27
Sweetwater 42, Snyder 37
Tatum 45, New Boston 0
Teague 30, Kemp 0
Tenaha 34, Pineland West Sabine 20
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 56, Paris North Lamar 0
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 21, Pittsburg 14
Texarkana Texas 27, Marshall 12
Texas City 14, Nederland 2
The Woodlands College Park 35, Grand Oaks 21
Thorndale 23, Rosebud-Lott 7
Three Rivers 41, Freer 7
Timpson 51, Garrison 0
Tioga 32, Trenton 13
Tribe Consolidated 54, SA Brooks 6
Troup 47, Winona 0
Troy 48, McGregor 28
Tuscola Jim Ned 48, Early 7
Tyler 31, West Mesquite 18
Universal City Randolph 58, Lytle 7
Valley Mills 30, Rio Vista 6
Van Alstyne 43, Krum 14
Van Horn 51, Fort Hancock 6
Van Vleck 21, Danbury 18
Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Orange Grove 20
Victoria East 34, CC King 3
Victoria Home School 52, Austin NYOS 6
Vidor 30, Splendora 20
WF Hirschi 61, Burkburnett 0
WF Rider 34, Abilene Wylie 19
Waco Connally 28, Robinson 7
Waco Live Oak Classical 83, Waco Vanguard 36
Waco Methodist 39, Haslet Heritage 30
Wall 64, San Angelo Texas Leadership 13
Water Valley 78, Mertzon Irion County 32
Wellington 44, Shamrock 14
West Columbia 56, Needville 35
West Orange-Stark 45, Silsbee 20
Westbrook 54, Roscoe Highland 0
White Deer 83, Claude 38
Whitewright 27, Lone Oak 21
Wink 33, Seagraves 21
Wolfe City 26, Honey Grove 21
Wortham 52, Hubbard 12
Yoakum 33, Boling 13
Postponements and cancellations
Burkeville vs. Sabine Pass, ccd.
Oakwood vs. Dime Box, ccd.
Olfen vs. Blackwell, ccd.
THURSDAY
Class 6A
Alvin 29, Alief Hastings 6
Cypress Creek 41, Cypress Ridge 21
Cypress Woods 17, Houston Langham Creek 16
Dickinson 35, Clute Brazoswood 7
Fort Bend Clements 27, Fort Bend Elkins 25
Galena Park North Shore 56, Humble Kingwood 0
Houston Stratford 52, Houston Spring Woods 0
Justin Northwest 63, Saginaw 12
Klein Collins 31, Tomball 8
La Porte 25, Baytown Sterling 19
McAllen 21, Weslaco East 14
Pasadena Dobie 70, Pasadena 0
PSJA North 42, Edinburg 0
Richardson Berkner 47, Richardson 28
Richmond George Ranch 35, Fort Bend Austin 21
Round Rock 41, Hutto 12
SA Northside Brennan 42, SA Northside Taft 28
SA Northside O’Connor 35, SA Northside Warren 14
San Angelo Central 41, Midland 17
Spring 48, Aldine Eisenhower 0
Spring Westfield 54, Aldine Nimitz 6
Temple 56, Ellison 27
The Woodlands 43, Willis 10
Class 5A
A&M Consolidated 36, Montgomery Lake Creek 22
Abilene Cooper 43, FW Arlington Heights 0
Amarillo Caprock 28, Lubbock Monterey 7
Austin Crockett 21, Austin Northeast 13
Brownsville Memorial 42, Brownsville Lopez 0
CC Flour Bluff 42, CC Ray 0
Cedar Park 45, Austin Anderson 13
Dallas Adams 41, Carrollton Turner 8
Dallas South Oak Cliff 38, Dallas Conrad 0
Dallas Sunset 67, Dallas Samuell 38
Dallas Wilson 43, Carrollton Smith 0
Denton Ryan 42, Lewisville The Colony 3
Dripping Springs 59, Kyle Lehman 0
EP Eastwood 33, EP Montwood 27
Forney 32, Crandall 30, OT
Frisco Wakeland 49, Frisco Independence 0
Houston Madison 26, Houston Waltrip 21
Katy Paetow 77, Wisdom 0
La Joya Palmview 22, Brownsville Porter 16
Leander Glenn 34, Pflugerville Connally 0
Lucas Lovejoy 53, Frisco Memorial 0
Mission Memorial 48, PSJA Southwest 14
New Caney Porter 31, Conroe Caney Creek 17
Roma 41, PSJA Memorial 18
SA Burbank 20, SA Jefferson 0
SA Lanier 21, SA Brackenridge 14
Class 4A
Kennedale 40, FW Western Hills 14
Wilmer-Hutchins 37, North Dallas 0
Class 3A
Taft 30, Santa Rosa 6
West 63, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Class 2A
Goldthwaite 28, San Saba 26
Class 1A
Blanket 58, Rising Star 0
Borden County 83, Newcastle 52
Eden 46, Veribest 0
Follett 58, Lefors 8
Jayton 47, Southland 0
Loop 61, Rule 34
May 54, Gorman 0
Throckmorton 66, Lueders-Avoca 20
Turkey Valley 49, McLean 0
Other
FW Benbrook 20, FW Eastern Hills 19
Irving Faustina Academy 52, Apple Springs 6
Katy Tompkins 52, Katy Taylor 7
McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 52, Garland Christian 0
Yates 57, Houston Scarborough 0
Postponements and cancellations
Austin Regents vs. Austin Hyde Park, ccd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.