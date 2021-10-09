FRIDAY

Abbott 58, Lometa 12

Abernathy 70, Big Lake Reagan County 18

Addison Trinity 61, Beaumont Kelly 23

Agua Dulce 45, Runge 7

Albany 83, Meridian 7

Aldine Davis 53, Aldine 0

Aledo 55, Joshua 0

Allen 71, Little Elm 29

Alvarado 35, Waxahachie Life 14

Alvin Shadow Creek 35, Houston Strake Jesuit 20

Alvord 65, Tom Bean 0

Amarillo River Road 41, Littlefield 20

Amarillo Tascosa 34, Amarillo 22

Amherst 51, Lazbuddie 20

Anson 41, Stamford 27

Anthony 71, Tornillo 7

Anton 56, Whitharral 51

Aquilla 56, Eagle Christian 0

Archer City 42, Quanah 20

Argyle 42, Anna 21

Arlington 27, Arlington Houston 24

Arlington Martin 47, Arlington Lamar 0

Austin LBJ 34, Fischer Canyon Lake 28

Austin SPC 70, Oglesby 22

Austin Vandegrift 49, Round Rock McNeil 7

Austin Veritas 54, Temple Holy Trinity 6

Austin Westlake 35, Austin Bowie 0

Austin William Travis 50, Austin Navarro 7

Avalon 64, Covington 14

Azle 38, Crowley 21

Baird 72, Santa Anna 24

Bandera 21, Crystal City 14

Barksdale Nueces Canyon 34, McDade 32

Baytown Lee 35, Baytown Goose Creek 0

Beaumont Legacy Christian 80, Houston Northside Home 54

Beckville 63, Gladewater Union Grove 0

Bells 52, Blue Ridge 14

Bellville 72, Wharton 0

Ben Bolt 7, Santa Maria 0

Benjamin 65, Bowie Gold-Burg 20

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 67, Quitman 0

Blooming Grove 39, Scurry-Rosser 35

Boerne 39, Pleasanton 31, OT

Boerne Geneva 62, Brownsville St. Joseph 7

Boerne-Champion 17, Castroville Medina Valley 0

Bonham 51, Winnsboro 49

Borger 31, Levelland 17

Bosqueville 56, Itasca 6

Bovina 6, Sudan 0

Boyd 28, Ponder 21

Brady 55, Ballinger 41

Breckenridge 44, Clyde 29

Bremond 54, Frost 12

Brenham 31, Bastrop 10

Bridge City 21, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 20

Brock 42, Whitesboro 21

Brownsboro 27, Mexia 0

Brownsville Hanna 35, Donna North 15

Bruni 52, La Pryor 0

Bryan 35, Shoemaker 15

Buckholts def. CenTex Homeschool, forfeit

Buda Johnson 45, SA Veterans Memorial 28

Bulverde Bracken 54, SA Atonement 0

Buna 60, Hardin 38

Burleson 44, Cleburne 14

Burton 34, Somerville 6

Bushland 44, Muleshoe 13

Byron Nelson 49, Keller Timber Creek 28

CC Calallen 33, CC Tuloso-Midway 0

CC John Paul 66, SA St. Anthony's 18

CC London 43, Progreso 0

CC Miller 48, Alice 44

Callisburg 51, Nocona 7

Calvert def. Penelope, forfeit

Canadian 62, Amarillo Highland Park 8

Canton 52, Bullard 21

Canutillo 28, EP Parkland 14

Canyon 28, Andrews 26

Canyon Randall 31, Wichita Falls 14

Carrizo Springs 33, Devine 26

Carrollton Creekview 43, FW South Hills 0

Carthage 64, Center 18

Cayuga 39, Axtell 28

Cedar Hill 14, Waxahachie 10

Celeste 61, Bogata Rivercrest 56

Celina 49, Aubrey 14

Centerville 38, Alto 16

Central-El Centro, Calif. 36, EP Del Valle 28

Cherokee 92, Mullin 42

Childress 70, Dimmitt 0

China Spring 74, Jarrell 0

Christoval 55, Rocksprings 16

Cibolo Steele 35, New Braunfels 21

Cisco 54, Winters 6

Clarendon 58, Memphis 6

Clear Falls 48, League City Clear Springs 35

Clint 22, Fabens 6

Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Huntington 14

Coleman 47, De Leon 0

College Station 56, Lufkin 7

Colleyville Covenant 41, Lubbock Christian 20

Colleyville Heritage 48, Red Oak 21

Collinsville 56, Lindsay 27

Columbus 56, Hitchcock 35

Conroe 44, Conroe Oak Ridge 41

Converse Judson 37, SA South San Antonio 0

Cooper 52, Alba-Golden 19

Copperas Cove 56, Killeen 33

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 27, CC Moody 14

Corsicana 20, Greenville 14

Corsicana Mildred 46, Dallas Gateway 6

Crane 69, Odessa Compass 20

Cranfills Gap 84, Walnut Springs 62

Crawford 33, Hamilton 14

Crosby 67, Humble Kingwood Park 13

Cuero 56, La Grange 21

Cypress Community Christian 49, Tomball Rosehill 0

Cypress Springs 41, Cypress Lakes 20

D'Hanis 60, Benavides 0

DASCHE 24, OKC Patriots, Okla. 19

Daingerfield 58, Pattonville Prairiland 16

Dallas Carter 42, Dallas Lincoln 6

Dallas Christian def. Dallas Bishop Dunne, forfeit

Dallas Episcopal 31, Houston Kinkaid 21

Dallas Highland Park 21, Longview 16

Dallas Hillcrest 24, Seagoville 14

Dallas Jesuit 34, Irving MacArthur 0

Dallas Kimball 59, Dallas Jefferson 0

Dallas Parish Episcopal 35, Plano Prestonwood 10

Dallas Roosevelt 18, Dallas Pinkston 6

Dallas Spruce 46, Dallas Adamson 7

Dallas St. Mark 56, Houston Christian 10

Dawson 28, Kerens 7

Dayton 41, Santa Fe 0

DeKalb 40, Redwater 6

DeSoto 72, Waco 6

Decatur 63, Gainesville 0

Decatur Victory Christian 58, Dallas Academy 57

Deer Park 49, Channelview 42

Del Valle 76, Austin Akins 21

Denison 40, Lake Dallas 17

Denton Guyer 35, Denton Braswell 14

Denver City 20, Lamesa 0

Deweyville 40, Hull-Daisetta 14

Diboll 50, Elkhart 15

Dublin 26, Comanche 21

Dumas 53, Roswell, N.M. 0

Duncanville 59, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0

EP Americas 56, EP Coronado 6

EP Andress 48, EP Bel Air 42

EP Austin 27, EP Burges 14

EP Bowie 35, EP Irvin 28

EP Cathedral 68, Chaparral, N.M. 0

EP Chapin 56, Clint Horizon 52

EP Franklin 46, El Paso Eastlake 22

EP Jefferson 55, El Paso 0

EP Pebble Hills 63, EP Socorro 0

EP Riverside 65, San Elizario 7

EP Ysleta 42, EP Hanks 14

Eagle Pass 56, Laredo Nixon 21

East Bernard 42, Wallis Brazos 6

East Chambers 24, Anahuac 10

Eastland 48, Millsap 27

Edcouch-Elsa 42, Sharyland Pioneer 21

Edinburg Vela 51, PSJA 13

Edna 51, Aransas Pass 8

El Campo 49, Stafford 7

El Maton Tidehaven 38, Altair Rice 21

Eldorado 64, Miles 14

Emory Rains 43, Howe 38

Ennis 42, North Forney 13

Euless Trinity 42, North Crowley 7

Evadale 53, High Island 7

Everman 42, Arlington Seguin 28

FW All Saints 44, Dallas Bishop Lynch 31

FW Brewer 56, Granbury 35

FW Carter-Riverside 32, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 14

FW Country Day 53, Dallas Greenhill 6

FW Covenant Classical 54, Azle Christian School 8

FW Dunbar 49, FW Castleberry 11

FW Lake Country 27, Weatherford Christian 0

FW Nolan 78, Plano John Paul II 2

FW Polytechnic 14, FW North Side 9

FW Southwest Christian 34, Grapevine Faith 16

Falls City 50, Yorktown 12

Farwell 55, Boys Ranch 12

Flatonia 33, Schulenburg 7

Florence 39, Clifton 30

Flower Mound Coram Deo 55, Dallas Inspired Vision 0

Floydada 39, Tahoka 6

Forestburg 39, Woodson 27

Forsan 27, Colorado City 7

Fort Bend Christian 53, The Woodlands Christian 14

Fort Bend Hightower 34, Richmond Foster 7

Fort Bend Marshall 61, Houston Austin 0

Fort Bend Ridge Point 44, Fort Bend Dulles 0

Fort Stockton 23, EP El Dorado 17

Fort Worth Christian 67, Frisco Legacy Christian 21

Fort Worth THESA 58, Melissa CHANT 12

Franklin 56, Rogers 7

Fredericksburg 33, Burnet 21

Fredericksburg Heritage 69, Spring Branch Living Rock 32

Freeport Brazosport 49, Bay City 15

Friendswood 21, Beaumont United 7

Friona 62, Tulia 42

Frisco 59, Princeton 21

Frisco Heritage 38, Frisco Centennial 22

Frisco Liberty 56, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7

Frisco Lone Star 72, Denton 16

Fruitvale 54, Savoy 6

Ganado 55, Weimar 7

Georgetown 56, Pflugerville Hendrickson 9

Georgetown East View 66, Bastrop Cedar Creek 7

Geronimo Navarro 69, Manor New Tech 0

Giddings 43, Gonzales 27

Gilmer 56, Longview Spring Hill 15

Gilmer Union Hill 44, Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 28

Gladewater 28, Atlanta 8

Gladewater Sabine 31, Jefferson 7

Glen Rose 41, Godley 24

Goliad 28, Mathis 18

Gordon 58, Evant 12

Graham 30, Bridgeport 14

Grand Prairie 34, South Grand Prairie 33

Grandfalls-Royalty 53, Dell City 8

Grandview 54, Dallas Madison 27

Granger 35, Milano 7

Grapeland 56, Groveton 7

Grapevine 51, FW Southwest 0

Gregory-Portland 53, Victoria West 27

Groesbeck 29, Fairfield 22

Gruver 27, Vega 26

Gunter 55, Leonard 12

Gustine 67, Three Way 25

Hallettsville 48, Hempstead 2

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49, Temple Central Texas 23

Hallsville 37, Whitehouse 21

Haltom 10, Hurst Bell 3

Harker Heights 57, Belton 21

Harleton 51, New Diana 13

Harlingen 52, Weslaco 17

Harlingen South 28, San Benito 21

Harper 22, Brackett 16

Hawkins 60, Big Sandy 30

Hawley 43, Haskell 0

Hearne 37, Bruceville-Eddy 7

Hebbronville 70, Monte Alto 0

Hedley def. Darrouzett, forfeit

Hemphill 22, Anderson-Shiro 6

Henrietta 31, WF City View 21

Hereford 35, San Angelo Lake View 20

Hermleigh 53, Aspermont 6

Hico 14, Cross Plains 6

Hillsboro 48, Venus 2

Holland 50, Moody 7

Holliday 80, Valley View 16

Hondo 56, Pearsall 13

Houston Furr 33, Worthing 18

Houston Kashmere 28, Houston Washington 21

Houston Lamar 51, Houston Bellaire 7

Houston Lutheran South 64, Frassati Catholic 7

Houston Memorial 42, Houston Northbrook 15

Houston Second Baptist 44, Victoria St. Joseph 0

Houston St. John's 24, Bellaire Episcopal 20

Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Christian 0

Houston Westbury Christian 60, Grace Christian 36

Humble Atascocita 30, Humble Summer Creek 24

Idalou 62, Coahoma 24

Imperial Buena Vista 56, Lenorah Grady 40

Ingleside 37, CC West Oso 20

Iola 20, Bartlett 12

Iowa Park 40, Mineral Wells 21

Ira 54, Roby 8

Iredell 52, Kopperl 6

Irving Cistercian 36, Arlington Oakridge 7

Irving Nimitz 50, Irving 6

Italy 23, Marlin 21

Jacksboro 20, Merkel 14

Jasper 7, Rusk 0

Jersey Village 39, Cypress Fairbanks 30

Joaquin 46, San Augustine 21

John Cooper 50, Casady, Okla. 7

Johnson City 30, Ozona 13

Jonesboro 56, Greenville Christian 6

Karnes City 22, Dilley 0

Katy 65, Katy Mayde Creek 7

Katy Seven Lakes 21, Katy Morton Ranch 18

Kaufman 28, Terrell 21

Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 57, St Augustine 12

Kerrville Tivy 50, Lockhart 43

Kilgore 46, Mabank 26

Killeen Memorial Christian 70, Legacy Classical Christian 22

Kirbyville 55, Cleveland Tarkington 13

Klein 35, Tomball Memorial 28

Klein Cain 63, Klein Forest 24

Knox City 72, Paducah 56

Kountze 21, Corrigan-Camden 14

Kress 74, Lubbock Home School Titans 60

La Feria 56, Zapata 29

La Joya 24, Edinburg North 21

La Vernia 56, Uvalde 14

La Villa 42, Premont 14

Lago Vista 50, Luling 3

Lake Travis 63, Austin High 3

Lake Worth 48, Springtown 19

Lamesa Klondike 44, Fort Davis 37

Lampasas 70, Taylor 20

Lancaster 41, Dallas Molina 17

Laredo United 34, Del Rio 14

Laredo United South 21, Laredo Alexander 0

League City Clear Creek 20, Clear Brook 13

Leakey 77, Perrin-Whitt 32

Leander Rouse 52, Elgin 13

Lewisville 33, Lewisville Flower Mound 24

Lewisville Hebron 24, Plano 21

Lewisville Marcus 39, Coppell 37, 2OT

Lexington 69, Riesel 24

Liberty Hill 45, Austin McCallum 16

Lindale 28, Henderson 21

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 39, Huffman Hargrave 31

Little River Academy 32, Cameron Yoe 28

Llano 34, Comfort 0

Lockney 40, Crosbyton 7

Longview Pine Tree 35, Jacksonville 7

Loraine 62, Trent 0

Louise 29, Woodsboro 6

Lovelady 55, Colmesneil 6

Lubbock Christ The King 22, Lubbock All Saints 18

Lubbock Cooper 55, Plainview 27

Lubbock Coronado 49, Lubbock 6

Lubbock Estacado 20, Seminole 10

Lubbock Home School Titans 45, Newcastle 22

Lubbock Roosevelt 54, Stanton 2

Lubbock Trinity 35, Willow Park Trinity Christian 3

Lucas Christian 52, Irving The Highlands 6

Lumberton 46, Livingston 14

Lyford 39, Santa Gertrudis Academy 22

Madisonville 27, Shepherd 18

Magnolia 42, Waller 6

Malakoff 62, Eustace 0

Manor 45, Pflugerville 12

Mansfield 24, Hewitt Midway 6

Mansfield Legacy 41, N. Richland Hills Birdville 21

Mansfield Summit 40, N. Richland Hills Richland 16

Mansfield Timberview 76, Waco University 0

Manvel 49, Angleton 10

Marfa 56, TLC Midland 6

Marion 50, Cotulla 14

Mart 56, Chilton 6

Mason 54, Center Point 0

Matador Motley County 90, Guthrie 12

Maud 47, Detroit 36

Maypearl 24, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 19

McAllen Memorial 34, Brownsville Pace 20

McAllen Rowe 21, Donna 17

McCamey 57, Morton 14

McKinney Christian 35, Tyler Grace Community 27

McKinney North 28, Wylie East 21

Meadow 67, Wellman-Union 22

Medina 56, Prairie Lea 8

Menard 7, Junction 6

Mesquite 12, Mesquite Horn 0

Midland Christian 48, Argyle Liberty Christian 20

Midland Greenwood 42, Pecos 17

Midland Legacy 68, Wolfforth Frenship 28

Midlothian 29, Burleson Centennial 7

Midlothian Heritage 43, Brownwood 25

Milford 78, Bynum 71

Mission 51, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

Mission Sharyland 28, Mercedes 21

Montgomery 38, Bryan Rudder 13

Moran 70, Haskell Paint Creek 12

Mount Enterprise 26, Overton 8

Mount Pleasant 28, Nacogdoches 14

Mount Vernon 49, Mineola 7

Muenster 77, Era 20

Natalia 28, George West 12

Nazareth 50, Petersburg 0

Nevada Community 41, Wills Point 7

New Braunfels Canyon 58, SA McCollum 20

New Braunfels Christian 56, SA Lutheran 43

New Caney 63, Cleveland 12

New Deal 48, Hale Center 8

New Home 27, Ropesville Ropes 25

New London West Rusk 28, Arp 12

Newton 51, New Waverly 24

Normangee 55, Jewett Leon 0

Northwest Eaton 43, Keller 21

O'Donnell 72, Whiteface 44

Odem 56, Banquete 0

Odessa Permian 48, Odessa 29

Olney 53, Munday 6

Omaha Pewitt 61, Paris Chisum 36

Orangefield 34, Liberty 13

Palestine 30, Tyler Chapel Hill 27

Palestine Westwood 49, Crockett 40

Pampa 58, Big Spring 7

Panhandle 42, Olton 20

Paris 62, Carrollton Ranchview 28

Pasadena South Houston 41, Pasadena Memorial 14

Pearland 42, Alief Elsik 6

Pearland Dawson 40, Alief Taylor 23

Peaster 35, Bowie 20

Petrolia 42, Chico 18

Pflugerville Weiss 70, Leander 24

Pilot Point 35, Paradise 21

Plains 46, Iraan 34

Plano Coram Deo 52, Red Oak Ovilla 16

Plano East 31, Plano West 14

Port Arthur Memorial 44, Galveston Ball 7

Port Lavaca Calhoun 36, Beeville Jones 7

Port Neches-Groves 49, Barbers Hill 35

Poteet 27, Jourdanton 25

Poth 21, Stockdale 0

Pottsboro 65, Commerce 28

Price Carlisle 32, Frankston 22

Prosper 31, McKinney 14

Queen City 38, Ore City 3

Quinlan Boles 40, Cumby 26

Quinlan Ford 68, Farmersville 27

Ralls 68, Hamlin 0

Ranger 52, Zephyr 16

Raymondville 54, Robstown 6

Refugio 72, Bloomington 0

Richland Springs 73, Rochelle 38

Rio Grande City 35, Laredo Cigarroa 10

Rio Grande City La Grulla 18, Hidalgo 16

Rockdale 34, Caldwell 30

Rockport-Fulton 63, Rio Hondo 21

Rockwall 57, Tyler Legacy 28

Rockwall-Heath 62, North Mesquite 21

Rosenberg Lamar 33, Huntsville 30

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 25, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 21

Round Rock Stony Point 41, Round Rock Westwood 17

Royse City 42, Sulphur Springs 28

SA Alamo Heights 36, Floresville 29

SA Antonian 28, Houston St. Pius X 7

SA Central Catholic 49, Tomball Concordia 26

SA East Central 31, SA Wagner 21

SA Highlands 42, SA Houston 21

SA Johnson 62, SA Roosevelt 34

SA Northside Brandeis 72, LEE 0

SA Northside Clark 35, SA Madison 21

SA Southwest 28, SA Southside 0

SA Texas Military 0, Schertz John Paul II 0

Sabinal 33, Charlotte 6

Saginaw Boswell 63, FW Chisholm Trail 9

Saint Jo 54, Keene Smith 8

Salado 42, Gatesville 6

San Angelo Grape Creek 17, Bangs 14

San Antonio Harlan 38, SA Northside Jay 7

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 31, Eagle Pass Winn 10

San Diego 28, Bishop 20

San Marcos 62, Buda Hays 49

San Marcos Baptist Academy 62, Buda Hays 49

Sanderson 56, Sierra Blanca 18

Sanford-Fritch 22, Stinnett West Texas 6

Sealy 26, Brookshire Royal 0

Seguin 23, SA Harlandale 3

Seymour 41, Electra 7

Shallowater 40, Brownfield 0

Shiner St. Paul 24, SA Holy Cross 22

Sidney 52, Valera Panther Creek 6

Simms Bowie 52, Clarksville 20

Sinton 61, Port Isabel 6

Slaton 27, Kermit 26

Smithson Valley 51, Schertz Clemens 0

Smithville 50, Navasota 28

Smoking for Jesus Ministry 63, Houston Texas Christian 14

Sonora 36, Ingram Moore 12

Southlake Carroll 63, Keller Central 7

Spring Dekaney 34, Aldine MacArthur 14

Spur 68, Crowell 60

St. Mary's Hall 35, SA Castle Hills 22

Stephenville 35, Waco La Vega 7

Sterling City 50, Bronte 0

Strawn 78, Bluff Dale 6

Sundown 7, Post 0

Sunnyvale 47, Caddo Mills 7

Sunray 54, Booker 18

Sweeny 28, La Marque 27

Sweetwater 42, Snyder 37

Tatum 45, New Boston 0

Teague 30, Kemp 0

Tenaha 34, Pineland West Sabine 20

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 56, Paris North Lamar 0

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 21, Pittsburg 14

Texarkana Texas 27, Marshall 12

Texas City 14, Nederland 2

The Woodlands College Park 35, Grand Oaks 21

Thorndale 23, Rosebud-Lott 7

Three Rivers 41, Freer 7

Timpson 51, Garrison 0

Tioga 32, Trenton 13

Tribe Consolidated 54, SA Brooks 6

Troup 47, Winona 0

Troy 48, McGregor 28

Tuscola Jim Ned 48, Early 7

Tyler 31, West Mesquite 18

Universal City Randolph 58, Lytle 7

Valley Mills 30, Rio Vista 6

Van Alstyne 43, Krum 14

Van Horn 51, Fort Hancock 6

Van Vleck 21, Danbury 18

Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Orange Grove 20

Victoria East 34, CC King 3

Victoria Home School 52, Austin NYOS 6

Vidor 30, Splendora 20

WF Hirschi 61, Burkburnett 0

WF Rider 34, Abilene Wylie 19

Waco Connally 28, Robinson 7

Waco Live Oak Classical 83, Waco Vanguard 36

Waco Methodist 39, Haslet Heritage 30

Wall 64, San Angelo Texas Leadership 13

Water Valley 78, Mertzon Irion County 32

Wellington 44, Shamrock 14

West Columbia 56, Needville 35

West Orange-Stark 45, Silsbee 20

Westbrook 54, Roscoe Highland 0

White Deer 83, Claude 38

Whitewright 27, Lone Oak 21

Wink 33, Seagraves 21

Wolfe City 26, Honey Grove 21

Wortham 52, Hubbard 12

Yoakum 33, Boling 13

Postponements and cancellations

Burkeville vs. Sabine Pass, ccd.

Oakwood vs. Dime Box, ccd.

Olfen vs. Blackwell, ccd.

THURSDAY

Class 6A

Alvin 29, Alief Hastings 6

Cypress Creek 41, Cypress Ridge 21

Cypress Woods 17, Houston Langham Creek 16

Dickinson 35, Clute Brazoswood 7

Fort Bend Clements 27, Fort Bend Elkins 25

Galena Park North Shore 56, Humble Kingwood 0

Houston Stratford 52, Houston Spring Woods 0

Justin Northwest 63, Saginaw 12

Klein Collins 31, Tomball 8

La Porte 25, Baytown Sterling 19

McAllen 21, Weslaco East 14

Pasadena Dobie 70, Pasadena 0

PSJA North 42, Edinburg 0

Richardson Berkner 47, Richardson 28

Richmond George Ranch 35, Fort Bend Austin 21

Round Rock 41, Hutto 12

SA Northside Brennan 42, SA Northside Taft 28

SA Northside O’Connor 35, SA Northside Warren 14

San Angelo Central 41, Midland 17

Spring 48, Aldine Eisenhower 0

Spring Westfield 54, Aldine Nimitz 6

Temple 56, Ellison 27

The Woodlands 43, Willis 10

Class 5A

A&M Consolidated 36, Montgomery Lake Creek 22

Abilene Cooper 43, FW Arlington Heights 0

Amarillo Caprock 28, Lubbock Monterey 7

Austin Crockett 21, Austin Northeast 13

Brownsville Memorial 42, Brownsville Lopez 0

CC Flour Bluff 42, CC Ray 0

Cedar Park 45, Austin Anderson 13

Dallas Adams 41, Carrollton Turner 8

Dallas South Oak Cliff 38, Dallas Conrad 0

Dallas Sunset 67, Dallas Samuell 38

Dallas Wilson 43, Carrollton Smith 0

Denton Ryan 42, Lewisville The Colony 3

Dripping Springs 59, Kyle Lehman 0

EP Eastwood 33, EP Montwood 27

Forney 32, Crandall 30, OT

Frisco Wakeland 49, Frisco Independence 0

Houston Madison 26, Houston Waltrip 21

Katy Paetow 77, Wisdom 0

La Joya Palmview 22, Brownsville Porter 16

Leander Glenn 34, Pflugerville Connally 0

Lucas Lovejoy 53, Frisco Memorial 0

Mission Memorial 48, PSJA Southwest 14

New Caney Porter 31, Conroe Caney Creek 17

Roma 41, PSJA Memorial 18

SA Burbank 20, SA Jefferson 0

SA Lanier 21, SA Brackenridge 14

Class 4A

Kennedale 40, FW Western Hills 14

Wilmer-Hutchins 37, North Dallas 0

Class 3A

Taft 30, Santa Rosa 6

West 63, Dallas A+ Academy 0

Class 2A

Goldthwaite 28, San Saba 26

Class 1A

Blanket 58, Rising Star 0

Borden County 83, Newcastle 52

Eden 46, Veribest 0

Follett 58, Lefors 8

Jayton 47, Southland 0

Loop 61, Rule 34

May 54, Gorman 0

Throckmorton 66, Lueders-Avoca 20

Turkey Valley 49, McLean 0

Other

FW Benbrook 20, FW Eastern Hills 19

Irving Faustina Academy 52, Apple Springs 6

Katy Tompkins 52, Katy Taylor 7

McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 52, Garland Christian 0

Yates 57, Houston Scarborough 0

Postponements and cancellations

Austin Regents vs. Austin Hyde Park, ccd.

