SATURDAY

Class 6A

Cypress Springs 38, Cypress Falls 30

Cypress Woods 27, Cypress Bridgeland 10

Fort Bend Ridge Point 37, Fort Bend Austin 6

Houston Stratford 59, Cypress Ridge 0

Klein Oak 24, Waller 7

Richmond George Ranch 24, Fort Bend Dulles 21

SA Johnson 41, SA Northside Marshall 20

SA Northside Taft 65, SA Northside Holmes 18

Class 5A

Edcouch-Elsa 24, Brownsville Porter 13

Galveston Ball 61, Houston Waltrip 7

Houston Milby 43, Sharpstown 0

Rosenberg Lamar 21, Randle 17

SA Alamo Heights 69, SA Edison 7

Class 4A

Houston Wheatley 21, Houston Kashmere 13

Class 2A

Holland 42, Hearne 19

Sabinal 28, D’Hanis 7

Class 1A

Zephyr 68, Sidney 20

Private Schools

Austin TSD 52, Oklahoma School for the Deaf, Okla. 41

Katy Faith West 52, Galveston O’Connell 0

Other

FW Covenant Classical 52, Abilene Christian 6

Houston Emery/Weiner School 38, St. Mary’s Hall 30

Houston Heights 58, Houston Westbury 18

Longview Heritage 48, Dallas Fairhill 0

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 52, Midland Holy Cross 6

St. Michael’s, N.M. 55, EP Cathedral 30

 

FRIDAY

Class 6A

Abilene 35, Lubbock Coronado 14

Aldine Nimitz 63, Aldine 0

Alvin 29, Alief Elsik 26

Arlington 31, Arlington Lamar 7

Arlington Martin 58, Grand Prairie 2

Austin Bowie 70, Austin Akins 0

Austin Westlake 70, Austin High 0

Bryan 50, Waco Midway 21

Byron Nelson 56, Keller Central 24

Channelview 20, Deer Park 14

Cibolo Steele 49, SA East Central 3

Clear Falls 48, Clute Brazoswood 24

Conroe 51, Grand Oaks 28

Converse Judson 55, San Marcos 35

Coppell 43, Lewisville Hebron 35

Cypress Fairbanks 62, Houston Spring Woods 0

DeSoto 45, Cedar Hill 20

Denton Guyer 49, Allen 7

Dickinson 31, Houston Clear Lake 7

Edinburg Vela 69, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

EP Americas 38, EP Coronado 35

Fort Bend Clements 17, Fort Bend Bush 7

Garland Rowlett 21, Garland Lakeview Centennial 6

Harlingen 37, San Benito 21

Houston Bellaire 37, Houston MSTC 14

Houston Lamar 45, Houston Chavez 0

Houston Memorial 56, Jersey Village 28

Houston Strake Jesuit 57, Alief Hastings 21

Humble Atascocita 39, Houston King 6

Humble Kingwood 28, Beaumont West Brook 13

Hutto 42, Copperas Cove 3

Katy 56, Katy Cinco Ranch 28

Katy Tompkins 52, Katy Mayde Creek 28

Keller 47, Keller Fossil Ridge 21

Killeen Harker Heights 13, Temple 9

Klein Cain 25, Klein Collins 21

La Porte 52, Baytown Sterling 3

League City Clear Springs 42, League City Clear Creek 14

Lewisville 17, Lewisville Marcus 14

Lewisville Flower Mound 51, Plano 41

Longview 49, McKinney North 7

Los Fresnos 24, Brownsville Hanna 21

Mansfield Lake Ridge 35, Mansfield Legacy 21

McKinney 42, Prosper Rock Hill 10

McKinney Boyd 42, Prosper Rock Hill 10

Mesquite 49, North Forney 28

Mesquite Horn 25, Rockwall-Heath 14

Midland 41, Odessa 31

New Braunfels 38, Schertz Clemens 21

New Braunfels Canyon 27, Seguin 14

North Crowley 33, Hurst Bell 7

Odessa Permian 42, Wolfforth Frenship 41

Pearland 27, Alief Taylor 16

Pflugerville Hendrickson 18, Leander 10

Plano West 31, Plano East 28

Prosper 59, Denton Braswell 14

PSJA North 48, McAllen Memorial 3

Richardson 21, Irving 0

Round Rock 44, Round Rock McNeil 7

Round Rock Stony Point 45, Round Rock Westwood 21

SA MacArthur 28, Kyle Lehman 24

SA Madison 56, SA LEE 7

SA Northside Clark 34, SA Roosevelt 29

SA Reagan 44, SA Churchill 7

Smithson Valley 49, Boerne-Champion 0

South Grand Prairie 33, Arlington Bowie 13

Southlake Carroll 42, Northwest Eaton 7

Spring Dekaney 28, Spring 23

The Woodlands 63, Conroe Caney Creek 0

Waxahachie 31, Mansfield 20

Weatherford 31, Saginaw Boswell 28

Wylie 35, Garland Naaman Forest 14

Class 5A

A&M Consolidated 52, Georgetown East View 7

Abilene Cooper 45, Plainview 0

Abilene Wylie 43, Lubbock 0

Aledo 35, Denton Ryan 21

Alice 49, Hidalgo 7

Angleton 35, Friendswood 21

Austin McCallum 42, Austin Navarro 10

Barbers Hill 42, Humble Kingwood Park 21

Baytown Lee 28, Port Arthur Memorial 24

Brenham 48, Bryan Rudder 21

Brownsville Memorial 53, Donna North 3

Burleson 37, Joshua 16

Burleson Centennial 51, FW Brewer 6

Canutillo 26, EP Chapin 0

Canyon Randall 31, Canyon 14

Carrollton Smith 55, Dallas Adams 14

CC Calallen 66, CC Tuloso-Midway 0

CC Flour Bluff 51, Pharr Valley View 0

CC Flour Bluff 51, Valley View 0

CC King 20, CC Ray 14

Cedar Park 21, Leander Glenn 10

Colleyville Heritage 52, FW North Side 13

Crowley 26, Euless Trinity 24

Dallas Highland Park 52, Irving MacArthur 0

Dallas Kimball 59, Dallas Adamson 0

Dayton 34, Texas City 25

Denison 67, Princeton 26

Donna 28, Brownsville Pace 7

Dripping Springs 38, Lake Travis 31

El Paso 27, EP Burges 16

Ennis 45, Arlington Seguin 20

EP Andress 49, EP Jefferson 6

EP Bowie 31, San Elizario 14

EP Del Valle 63, EP Hanks 7

EP Eastwood 43, EP Montwood 17

EP El Dorado 50, EP Socorro 0

EP Parkland 44, EP Bel Air 21

EP Riverside 33, EP Austin 13

EP Ysleta 44, Clint Horizon 23

Everman 33, Mansfield Summit 14

Floresville 35, Rockport-Fulton 21

Forney 35, North Mesquite 19

Frisco Heritage 56, Corsicana 24

Frisco Lone Star 42, Sherman 7

Frisco Reedy 29, Frisco 7

Frisco Wakeland 35, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7

FW Arlington Heights 34, FW Southwest 12

FW Chisholm Trail 34, FW Paschal 0

FW Eastern Hills 35, FW Carter-Riverside 14

Georgetown 49, College Station 38

Gregory-Portland 45, Mercedes 12

Hallsville 45, Longview Pine Tree 44, OT

Houston Madison 52, Wisdom 10

Kaufman 31, Mabank 7

Kerrville Tivy 35, Bastrop Cedar Creek 10

Killeen Chaparral 50, Pflugerville Connally 18

Killeen Ellison 27, Granbury 9

Killeen Shoemaker 56, Cleburne 3

La Joya Palmview 31, McAllen 30

Lancaster 68, West Mesquite 7

Laredo Cigarroa 42, Laredo Nixon 14

Lewisville The Colony 58, Azle 34

Lindale 57, Palestine 32

Lockhart 35, Bastrop 31

Lubbock Cooper 31, Lubbock Monterey 14

Lucas Lovejoy 70, Mesquite Poteet 3

Lufkin 31, Tyler 14

Manor 21, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7

Mansfield Timberview 80, Dallas Sunset 0

Manvel 58, Magnolia 27

Midlothian 39, Lake Belton 37

Mission Sharyland 47, Mission Memorial 21

Montgomery Lake Creek 46, Huntsville 6

N. Richland Hills Birdville 34, N. Richland Hills Richland 30

Nederland 42, Galena Park 7

New Caney 71, Cleveland 0

Port Lavaca Calhoun 24, Beeville Jones 21

Port Neches-Groves 52, Santa Fe 7

Roma 56, PSJA Memorial 21

Royse City 47, Tyler Legacy 22

SA Burbank 32, SA Harlandale 22

SA Houston 27, SA Brackenridge 24, OT

SA Lanier 21, SA Highlands 20

SA Veterans Memorial 42, Pieper 28

Seagoville 56, Dallas Jefferson 0

Sharyland Pioneer 42, PSJA Southwest 21

Somerset 70, SA Memorial 0

Sulphur Springs 21, Paris 14

Texarkana Texas 23, Nacogdoches 20

Tomball 20, Klein Forest 17

Victoria East 47, CC Moody 10

Victoria West 50, CC Carroll 33

Vidor 30, Livingston 21

Waco University 21, Leander Rouse 16

WF Rider 42, Amarillo Palo Duro 21

Whitehouse 37, Mount Pleasant 14

Wichita Falls 24, Burkburnett 14

Wylie East 47, North Garland 26

Class 4A

Anna 41, Nevada Community 7

Argyle 35, Frisco Independence 10

Aubrey 56, Sanger 14

Bay City 58, Needville 0

Big Spring 21, San Angelo Lake View 7

Boerne 49, SA Kennedy 7

Brookshire Royal 49, Sweeny 7

Brownwood 52, Lubbock Estacado 14

Caddo Mills 57, Dallas Roosevelt 6

Carthage 64, Center 28

Celina 55, Dallas Carter 13

China Spring 35, Stephenville 28

Crandall 36, Terrell 29

Cuero 77, Caldwell 0

Dallas Pinkston 32, Carrollton Ranchview 0

Decatur 47, Springtown 6

Devine 42, Bandera 14

Dumas 21, Pampa 7

El Campo 62, Iowa Colony 17

Fairfield 49, Kemp 21

Ferris 63, FW Benbrook 7

Fischer Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 14

Fort Stockton 62, Clint Mountain View 21

Fredericksburg 32, Uvalde 14

FW Dunbar 47, FW Castleberry 23

Gilmer 42, Paris North Lamar 6

Glen Rose 63, Hillsboro 13

Godley 72, Venus 19

Gonzales 52, Smithville 44

Graham 39, Sweetwater 8

Hondo 35, Crystal City 7

Houston Washington 57, Yates 20

Ingleside 65, Robstown 28

Iowa Park 28, Vernon 25

Jasper 34, West Orange-Stark 14

Kilgore 27, Athens 7

Krum 35, Farmersville 0

La Feria 48, Zapata 38

La Grange 38, Giddings 14

La Vernia 21, Pleasanton 14

Lake Worth 42, FW Western Hills 6

Lamesa 56, Slaton 32

Levelland 28, Borger 21

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 55, Splendora 9

Llano 17, Blanco 6

Lumberton 49, Huffman Hargrave 7

Madisonville 38, Gatesville 19

Melissa 49, Greenville 20

Mexia 49, Eustace 12

Midlothian Heritage 56, Corsicana 24

Monahans 61, Fabens 0

Navasota 37, Stafford 35

Orange Grove 66, CC West Oso 33

Pecos 33, Clint 7

Pittsburg 61, Longview Spring Hill 14

Port Isabel 14, Bishop 7

Quinlan Ford 59, Dallas Lincoln 58

Raymondville 27, Rio Grande City La Grulla 14

Rio Hondo 28, Falfurrias 22

Rusk 47, Bullard 35

Sealy 54, Wharton 6

Silsbee 35, Hamshire-Fannett 28

Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 21, Bridge City 7

Sunnyvale 45, Wills Point 0

Taylor 42, Marble Falls 26

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 42, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 15

Tyler Chapel Hill 41, Henderson 10

Waco Connally 58, Salado 35

Waco La Vega 27, Alvarado 14

WF Hirschi 56, Snyder 14

Wilmer-Hutchins 27, North Dallas 0

Wimberley 42, Geronimo Navarro 10

Class 3A

Abernathy 24, Littlefield 0

Alba-Golden 20, Como-Pickton 12

Alpine 38, Odessa Compass 3

Anahuac 41, Buna 28

Arp 41, Quitman 6

Atlanta 32, White Oak 15

Banquete 30, Odem 28

Bells 37, Howe 14

Big Lake Reagan County 39, Ozona 7

Blooming Grove 26, Corsicana Mildred 24

Bowie 21, Clyde 14

Boyd 35, Pilot Point 28

Brady 54, Ballinger 26

Brock 18, Paradise 13

Brownfield 34, Kermit 0

Callisburg 34, Henrietta 23

Cameron Yoe 47, Rockdale 21

Canadian 56, Friona 13

Childress 41, Spearman 7

Coahoma 40, Stanton 12

Coldspring-Oakhurst 20, Diboll 19

Colorado City 38, Winters 8

Columbus 35, Yoakum 12

Comanche 77, Dublin 7

Comfort 34, Dilley 20

Cooper 36, Honey Grove 8

Corrigan-Camden 56, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Cotulla 6, Lytle 0

Crockett 63, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Daingerfield 48, Queen City 12

De Kalb 30, Paris Chisum 0

Early 62, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

East Bernard 35, Boling 31

East Chambers 36, Cleveland Tarkington 14

Edna 21, Goliad 7

El Maton Tidehaven 35, Danbury 0

Elkhart 64, Florence 22

Franklin 49, Lorena 35

Grand Saline 42, Winona 12

Gunter 104, Lone Oak 0

Hemphill 44, Warren 12

Hitchcock 55, Hempstead 0

Holliday 61, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0

Hooks 41, Redwater 7

Hughes Springs 34, Elysian Fields 31

Idalou 38, Lubbock Roosevelt 14

Jacksboro 50, Merkel 7

Jarrell 72, Austin Achieve 0

Jefferson 42, Gladewater 35

Jourdanton 46, Poteet 0

Kirbyville 32, Hardin 12

Lago Vista 59, Manor New Tech 8

Leonard 20, Blue Ridge 14

Lexington 40, Clifton 7

Little River Academy 35, McGregor 14

Lyford 42, Santa Gertrudis Academy 24

Marion 41, Ingram Moore 13

Mathis 48, Aransas Pass 20

Millsap 41, Eastland 28

Mount Vernon 44, Commerce 24

Muleshoe 14, Amarillo River Road 6

New Boston 56, Pattonville Prairiland 20

New London West Rusk 49, Troup 29

New Waverly 49, Trinity 0

Newton 62, Kountze 0

Nixon-Smiley 42, West Campus 0

Palestine Westwood 48, Huntington 20

Palmer 57, Rice 0

Poth 49, Natalia 0

Pottsboro 52, Emory Rains 7

Rio Vista 49, Kerens 26

Rogers 16, Buffalo 13

San Diego 46, Progreso 0

Santa Rosa 62, Monte Alto 20

Shallowater 43, Bushland 28

Sonora 48, Anthony 6

Stockdale 53, Harper 6

Taft 48, Hebbronville 13

Tatum 56, Gladewater Sabine 27

Teague 21, Groesbeck 17

Tolar 50, Bangs 0

Tulia 56, Dimmitt 15

Tuscola Jim Ned 32, Breckenridge 25

Universal City Randolph 49, SA Cole 7

Van Alstyne 38, Bridgeport 13

Van Vleck 49, Altair Rice 21

Vanderbilt Industrial 42, CC London 26

Wall 55, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

West 38, Grandview 21

WF City View 51, Valley View 14

Whitewright 35, Trenton 7

Whitney 63, Maypearl 28

Winnsboro 39, Mineola 36

Woodville 44, Crockett 0

Class 2A

Agua Dulce 33, Pettus 7

Albany 55, Roscoe 0

Alto 32, Overton 29

Alvord 55, Tom Bean 16

Barksdale Nueces Canyon 53, Prairie Lea 0

Beckville 55, Frankston 0

Big Sandy 42, Gladewater Union Grove 0

Bovina 32, Hale Center 14

Bremond 36, Milano 21

Bronte 64, Trent 7

Bruni 20, Woodsboro 0

Burton 39, Runge 8

Cayuga 28, Italy 0

Celeste 55, Era 0

Center Point 32, La Pryor 30

Centerville 55, Jewett Leon 7

Chilton 34, Granger 19

Clarendon 47, Memphis 14

Collinsville 39, Santo 27

Colmesneil 22, Evadale 18

Crawford 59, Bosqueville 6

Cross Plains 54, Hamlin 19

Cushing 23, Tenaha 20

Dawson 54, Frost 0

Deweyville 62, Hull-Daisetta 22

Eldorado 42, Iraan 0

Falls City 59, Snook 21

Farwell 54, Amarillo Highland Park 12

Floydada 42, Tahoka 18

Forsan 14, Christoval 6

Freer 29, Ben Bolt 6

Garrison 56, Grapeland 8

Gorman 54, Baird 8

Groveton 34, Normangee 0

Hamilton 35, De Leon 21

Harleton 13, Hawkins 6

Hawley 34, Olney 7

Hico 56, Hubbard 12

Iola 30, Bartlett 8

Kenedy 33, Skidmore-Tynan 32

Linden-Kildare 48, Cumby 38

Lovelady 62, Sabine Pass 0

Malakoff Cross Roads 14, Itasca 13

Marlin 54, Bruceville-Eddy 0

Mart 47, Wortham 22

Mason 60, Junction 0

Maud 47, Detroit 6

Menard 54, Veribest 8

Miles 81, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

Muenster 38, Lindsay 23

New Deal 48, Olton 17

Panhandle 73, Stinnett West Texas 0

Peaster 55, Ponder 35

Petrolia 27, Munday 20, OT

Post 28, Sundown 21

Price Carlisle 35, Mount Enterprise 14

Ralls 42, Lockney 13

Refugio 38, Shiner 27

Riesel 42, Moody 0

Rocksprings 48, Brackett 42

Rosebud-Lott 31, Valley Mills 14

San Saba 41, Goldthwaite 12

Santa Maria 35, La Villa 28

Seagraves 21, Ropesville Ropes 20

Seymour 16, Haskell 0

Shamrock 49, Quanah 6

Shelbyville 59, San Augustine 38

Simms Bowie 34, Clarksville 32

Smyer 24, Morton 12

Springlake-Earth 61, Petersburg 16

Stamford 44, Anson 6

Stratford 51, Sanford-Fritch 0

Sudan 42, Crosbyton 0

Sunray 56, Gruver 12

Thorndale 46, Thrall 14

Three Rivers 24, Ganado 22

Timpson 25, Joaquin 22

Tioga 35, Nocona 21

Van Horn 52, Marfa 0

Vega 20, Booker 0

Weimar 12, Schulenburg 7

Wellington 64, Wheeler 0

Windthorst 28, Archer City 13

Wink 42, McCamey 28

Wolfe City 34, Quinlan Boles 18

Yorktown 55, Louise 0

Class 1A

Abbott 48, Coolidge 0

Aquilla 70, Penelope 24

Benjamin 62, Harrold 0

Bluff Dale 50, Iredell 12

Borden County 47, Ackerly Sands 0

Bowie Gold-Burg 79, Forestburg 33

Bryson 72, Perrin-Whitt 48

Calvert 48, Buckholts 0

Campbell 49, Savoy 0

Cherokee 70, Rochelle 20

Chester 64, Burkeville 18

Claude 36, Wildorado 30

Gilmer Union Hill 61, Saint Jo 16

Gordon 54, Lingleville 4

Groom 68, Hedley 19

Guthrie 62, Afton Patton Springs 50

Happy 40, Nazareth 6

Imperial Buena Vista 46, Fort Davis 21

Ira 48, Roby 0

Jayton 59, Matador Motley County 50

Ladonia Fannindel 55, Apple Springs 48

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 69, High Island 6

Lamesa Klondike 84, San Marcos 38

Lazbuddie 46, Cotton Center 36

Lometa 60, Evant 12

Loraine 28, Blackwell 8

May 60, Santa Anna 14

McLean 50, White Deer 48

Mertzon Irion County 58, Robert Lee 0

Milford 52, Avalon 6

Morgan 49, Bynum 22

New Home 50, Plains 0

Newcastle 70, Strawn 36

O’Donnell 69, Meadow 30

Oakwood 57, Trinidad 12

Paducah 74, Chillicothe 0

Premont 57, Riviera Kaufer 0

Rankin 46, Lenorah Grady 0

Rising Star 50, Paint Rock 0

Roscoe Highland 88, Rotan 62

Rule 57, Haskell Paint Creek 12

Sanderson 61, Grandfalls-Royalty 0

Spur 62, Turkey Valley 50

Sterling City 42, Water Valley 14

Throckmorton 50, Woodson 0

Valera Panther Creek 41, Moran 0

Walnut Springs 56, Cranfills Gap 52

Westbrook 62, Hermleigh 14

Whiteface 72, Wellman-Union 6

Private Schools

Argyle Liberty Christian 18, FW Southwest Christian 6

Arlington Pantego Christian 40, Willow Park Trinity Christian 7

Austin St. Michael 34, SA Christian 24

Bay Area Christian 37, Austin Brentwood 14

Beaumont Kelly 21, Katy Pope John 16

Bellaire Episcopal 21, Houston Kinkaid 15

Boerne Geneva 56, CC John Paul 7

Brownsville St. Joseph 42, Austin Hyde Park 21

Bryan St. Joseph 57, Houston Second Baptist 6

Bulverde Bracken 49, SA Atonement 0

Carrollton Prince of Peace 58, Gainesville State School 42

Cedar Hill Trinity 29, Scurry-Rosser 24

Dallas Christian 62, Bullard Brook Hill 14

Dallas Covenant 48, McKinney Christian 7

Dallas Parish Episcopal 42, FW Nolan 7

Dallas Shelton 55, Tyler All Saints 6

Dallas St. Mark 42, Dallas Greenhill 0

FW Country Day 37, Arlington Oakridge 20

FW Lake Country 33, Colleyville Covenant 27

FW Temple Christian 33, Weatherford Christian 32

Garland Christian 36, Longview Trinity 32

Grapevine Faith 68, Flower Mound Coram Deo 7

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 67, New Braunfels Christian 21

Harlingen Marine Military 19, Austin HomeSchool 6

Houston Northland Christian 49, Tomball Rosehill 43

Houston Second Baptist 26, Houston Lutheran South 7

Houston St. John’s 35, Dallas Episcopal 21

Irving Cistercian 45, Houston Christian 28

John Cooper 50, FW Trinity Valley 34

Lake Jackson Brazosport 60, Divine Savior Academy 22

Lubbock Christ The King 46, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 0

Lubbock Christian 57, Dallas First Baptist 13

Midland Christian 41, Fort Worth Christian 22

Midland Trinity 72, Amarillo San Jacinto 50

Muenster Sacred Heart 56, MC Prep 17

Pasadena First Baptist 67, Bryan Allen Academy 16

Plano Prestonwood 57, Dallas Bishop Lynch 17

Rockwall Heritage 52, Greenville Christian 6

SA Antonian 41, Houston St. Pius X 15

SA Central Catholic 35, Tomball Concordia 27

SA Holy Cross 38, Schertz John Paul II 10

Shiner St. Paul 37, Temple Central Texas 10

Tyler Gorman 30, Waco Reicher 29

Tyler Grace Community 55, Frisco Legacy Christian 10

Victoria St. Joseph 49, SA Texas Military 35

Other

Alvin Shadow Creek 16, Pearland Dawson 10

Austin Hill Country def. Waco Vanguard , forfeit

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 28, Waskom 26

Bulverde Gloria Deo 50, New Braunfels Baptist 0

Community Christian 65, Waco Methodist 31

Concordia 44, Round Rock Christian 30

Crane def. Tornillo, forfeit

Cypress Community Christian 63, Woodlands Legacy Prep 14

Dallas Lutheran def. Dallas Lakehill, forfeit

SA Davenport 55, Lampasas 34

Eagle Christian 55, Rockwall Providence Academy 0

Frisco Emerson 24, Lake Dallas 20

Fort Bend Chargers 85, Bellville Faith 40

Fort Bend Christian 27, The Woodlands Christian 7

Fort Worth THESA 82, Arlington St. Paul 32

Houston St. Thomas def. Houston The Village , forfeit

Katy Jordan 34, Katy Taylor 14

Katy Faith West def. St. Francis Episcopal Day , forfeit

KIPP Sunnyside 42, Houston KIPP 0

Lamesa Klondike def. Welch Dawson , forfeit

Lubbock Trinity 42, Arlington Grace Prep 33

McDade 72, Leakey 53

Midland Legacy 56, San Angelo Central 29

Mount Calm 54, Kopperl 40

North Shore Houston 56, Humble 14

North Texas (NTX) 52, Ranger 6

Plano Coram Deo 51, Red Oak Ovilla 25

Richland Springs def. Brookesmith, forfeit

San Antonio Harlan 47, SA Northside Jay 27

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 24, Eagle Pass Winn 0

San Antonio YMLA 27, Carrizo Springs 26

San Marcos Baptist Academy def. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills , forfeit

Smoking for Jesus Ministry 55, SA Jubilee 6

St. Augustine 84, Logos Prep 35

Tomball Homeschool 28, DASCHE 6

Tribe Consolidated 62, Austin NYOS 14

Tyler Heat 50, Tyler Kings Academy 0

Waco Live Oak Classical 73, Temple Holy Trinity 28

West Columbia Charter 41, La Marque 15

West Plains 45, Perryton 42

Wylie Prep 54, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 6

 

THURSDAY

Class 6A

Aldine Eisenhower 46, Aldine Davis 17

Amarillo Tascosa 34, Amarillo Caprock 28, OT

Austin Anderson 38, Del Valle 21

Austin Vandegrift 29, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7

Conroe Oak Ridge 35, The Woodlands College Park 7

Cypress Creek 63, Houston Northbrook 7

Cypress Ranch 44, Cypress Lakes 0

Dallas Jesuit 49, Irving Nimitz 13

Dallas White 53, Carrollton Turner 6

Denton Guyer 49, Allen 7

Duncanville 63, Dallas Skyline 0

Edinburg 45, La Joya 21

Edinburg North 18, PSJA 8

Garland Sachse 51, South Garland 12

Harlingen South 71, Brownsville Lopez 0

Humble Summer Creek 68, Beaumont United 0

Justin Northwest 64, FW South Hills 0

Keller Timber Creek 49, Haltom 41

McAllen Rowe 52, Rio Grande City 15

Richardson Lake Highlands 45, Richardson Pearce 17

SA Northside Brennan 69, Sotomayor 7

SA Northside Stevens 35, SA Northside O’Connor 31

SA South San Antonio 41, SA Southwest 25

Spring Westfield 58, Aldine MacArthur 6

Tomball Memorial 41, Klein 31

Weslaco 47, Brownsville Rivera 14

Class 5A

Austin LBJ 82, Austin William Travis 0

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 38, CC Miller 34

Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Samuell 0

Denton 38, Frisco Memorial 35

Elgin 17, Pflugerville 14

Fort Bend Hightower 34, Fort Bend Elkins 0

Fort Bend Marshall 63, Fort Bend Willowridge 7

Frisco Centennial 38, Frisco Liberty 13

FW Polytechnic 16, FW Trimble Tech 12

Grapevine 50, FW Wyatt 21

Houston Sterling 82, Houston Northside 0

Katy Paetow 42, Katy Seven Lakes 14

Magnolia West 51, Rosenberg Terry 12

New Caney Porter 42, Baytown Goose Creek 13

Red Oak 59, Killeen 28

SA Jefferson 28, SA McCollum 14

SA Southside 36, Laredo Martin 6

SA Wagner 42, Buda Hays 14

Class 4A

Dallas Hillcrest 50, Dallas Conrad 30

Houston Furr 27, Worthing 18

Kennedale 58, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Rio Hondo 28, Falfurrias 22

Class 1A

Blanket 60, Mullin 4

Follett 60, Miami 46

Knox City 64, Vernon Northside 8

Kress 45, Lorenzo 0

Loop 49, Wilson 0

Silverton 52, Darrouzett 0

Private Schools

Austin Regents 63, SA St. Anthony’s 7

Conroe Covenant 48, Houston Westbury Christian 0

SA Town East Christian 60, Waco Texas Wind 14

Other

Austin Northeast 41, Austin LASA 27

EP Pebble Hills 34, EP Franklin 14

Longview East Texas Christian 64, Fruitvale 26

