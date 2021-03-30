Dekan Radigan and Russel Cochran combined for a two-hit shutout and Travis Sanders socked his fifth homer of the season in Copperas Cove's 2-0 win over Bryan on Tuesday in Copperas Cove.
Radigan, who no-hit Killeen on the previous Tuesday, went six innings and struck out 10 batters. Cochran struck out three more in an inning of work to get the save.
Cove (3-2 12-6A) had only one more hit than the Vikings (2-3 12-6A), but pushed across single tallies in the third and sixth inning.
The Bulldawgs travel to 12-6A co-leader Harker Heights on Thursday. Bryan is back on the road at Ellison.
LAMPASAS 5, GATESVILLE 0: At Gatesville, Ace Whitehead tossed a two-hit shutout and struck out 14 for the Badgers.
Dax Brookreson had three of Lampasas' eight hits. Logan Coleman had two.
The Badgers (4-1 6-4A) scored two runs in the top of the first inning, and that was plenty of support for Lampasas' ace.
BELTON 8, ELLISON 4: At Belton, Ben Jones and Cooper Babcock each had a hit and two RBIs to help the Tigers remain in a first-place tie with Harker Heights at Temple in District 12-6A.
Jacob Estrada had two hits and drove in a run for Belton (4-1 12-6A).
Brady Shadrick went the distance on the mound for the Tigers.
SOFTBALL
SHOEMAKER 10, ELLISON 0, 5 inn.: At Shoemaker, Maddy Martinez tossed a two-hit shutout and the Lady Grey Wolves shortened their evening with a three-run fifth inning that invoked the 10-run mercy rule.
Martinez struck out 10 batters.
Jaden Crenshaw drove in two runs for the Lady Wolves, who improved to 3-4 in 12-6A.
Ellison fell to 2-5 in league play.
COPPERAS COVE 6, TEMPLE 3: At Copperas Cove, the Lady Dawgs scored four times in the bottom of the fourth to take their first lead, 5-3, and held on to remain alone in second place in 12-6A.
Brooke Schmidt pitched a complete game for Cove and had six strikeouts.
Both teams had nine hits.
Copperas Cove improved to 6-1 in 12-6A and hosts 5-2 Belton on Thursday.
GOLF
Copperas Cove's Elle Fox shot a 72 on the opening day of the District 12-6A golf tournament and takes a two-shot lead into today's final round at Stonetree Golf Club.
Fox will tee off on the first hole at 9 a.m. today.
VOLLEYBALL
Stephen F. Austin outside hitter Leah Powell, a freshman from Copperas Cove, was named to the All-Southland Conference Second Team.
Powell led the conference champions with 107 kills in league play (2.55 per set) on a .247 hitting percentage.
Powell was one of just two freshmen on the three all-conference teams.
TUESDAY'S BASEBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 8, Ellison 4
- Copperas Cove 2, Bryan 0
- Harker Heights 4, Killeen 2
- Temple 17, Shoemaker 6, 5 innings
TUESDAY’S AREA HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
District 6-4A
- Lampasas 5, Gatesville 0
TUESDAY'S SOFTBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 24, Killeen 4
- Bryan 14, Harker Heights 1, 4½ innings
- Copperas Cove 6, Temple 3
- Shoemaker 10, Ellison 0, 5 innings
District 6-4A
- Brownwood 11, Gatesville 8
- Stephenville 11, Lampasas 9
District 19-3A
- Lexington 17, Florence 3
