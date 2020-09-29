The Copperas Cove volleyball team opened District 12-6A play Tuesday with a 25-14, 25-14, 25-19 sweep of Belton.
The Lady Dawgs improved to 3-2 overall.
Campbell Burnett led Belton (2-5) with eight kills. Sydney Sell added four. Isa Holguin finished with nine digs, three kills and an ace. Kylie Blomquist tallied eights assists, four digs and a block. McKenzie Mansell had six assists and six digs.
Kmiecik, UMHB women win Lady Crusader Invitational golf
Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Sarah Kmiecik carded a final-round 71 to earn her first collegiate tournament win on Tuesday at the Lady Crusader Invitational in Glen Rose.
Kmiecik finished at even-par 144 in the two-day tourney and won by nine strokes over teammate Sydney McConnell’s second-place total of 78-75—153.
Jo Tiger carded a 78-78—156 to finish fifth for the Cru, Annie Hasselbach took sixth place with an 83-74—157, Lily Self’s 80-78—158 was good for seventh place, and Leah Tyner posted an 80-83—163 for 10th place.
The strong UMHB showings helped the Cru women win the team championship by seven strokes over East Texas Baptist. UMHB has won both of its fall tournaments.
