Brooke Schmidt tossed a one-hitter and drove in the game's only run as the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs edged host Shoemaker 1-0 on Tuesday to edge closer to a playoff spot.
Schmidt struck out 11 batters for Cove and broke a scoreless game in the top of the sixth inning.
Cove improved to 8-1 in District 12-6A and can clinch a playoff spot with any combination of wins and Shoemaker losses totaling two with five games remaining.
Shoemaker's Madalyne Martinez was nearly as good in the circle, allowing just five hits and also striking out 11.
The Lady Wolves (4-5 12-6A) missed out on a chance to move into a third-place tie with Belton and Harker Heights in the standings and remained in fifth place.
Cove hosts Killeen on Friday while Shoemaker travels to first-place Bryan.
BASEBALL
ELLISON 16, SHOEMAKER 2, 5 inn.: At Shoemaker, Carlos Roman Perez had four of Ellison's 16 hits and the Eagles scored in every inning on the way to a run-rule victory.
Joseph Marin and Frankie Santiago each drove in three runs for Ellison (3-4 12-6A). Julian Vascot had three hits at the plate and struck out eight Shoemaker batters in four innings on the mound.
Joniel Concepion also had three hits for the Eagles, who led 8-0 after a seven-run second inning, and 12-0 before the Grey Wolves (0-7 12-6A) scored their first run in the third.
BELTON 13, KILLEEN 3, 5 inn: At Killeen, Jacob Estrada was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and the Tigers finished the first half of 12-6A play in a tie for first place with Harker Heights.
Cooper Babcock (2-for-3) doubled and drove in three runs for Belton (6-1 12-6A). Caleb Alexander doubled and drove in three runs and also scored three times. Ben Jones was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Brady Shadrick earned the win, allowing four hits in five innings.
The Tigers travel to Copperas Cove on Friday.
HARKER HEIGHTS 3, BRYAN 2, 8 inn.: At Bryan, the Knights scored two runs in the eighth and held on to remain in a tie for the 12-6A lead.
Austin Mitchell had three of Heights' eight hits and drove in a run. He also pitched seven innings and fanned eight Bryan batters.
LAMPASAS 2, BROWNWOOD 1: At Lampasas, Ace Whitehead drove in both Badger runs and tossed a three-hitter.
Lampasas (5-2 6-4A) scored both runs in the third inning.
Brownwood (4-3 6-4A) pushed across a run in the fifth.
Whitehead had two of the Badgers' five hits and struck out 13 on the mound.
LAKE BELTON 6, SALADO 1: At Salado, Mason Gerrard tossed a three-hitter and Connor Crews had two hits and an RBI for the Broncos.
Gerrard struck out nine.
Brandon Bell also had two hits and an RBI for Lake Belton, which is in a three-way tie for the 19-4A lead with Georgetown Gateway and Taylor at 6-2.
The Broncos led all the way after scoring two runs to start the game.
Salado (3-5 19-4A) scored its run in the second inning.
Kole Maedgen had two hits for Salado.
TUESDAY BASEBALL
- Gatesville 14, Waco Reicher 4
District 12-6A
- Belton 13, Killeen 3, 5 innings
- Copperas Cove 1, Temple 0, 8 innings
- Ellison 16, Shoemaker 2, 5 innings
- Harker Heights 3, Bryan 2, 8 innings
District 6-4A
- Lampasas 2, Brownwood 1
District 19-4A
- Lake Belton 6, Salado 1
District 19-3A
- Academy 21, Florence 1
TUESDAY SOFTBALL
District 12-6A
- Bryan 5, Belton 3
- Copperas Cove 1, Shoemaker 0
- Temple 7, Harker Heights 0
- Ellison def. Killeen
District 6-4A
- Glen Rose 15, Gatesville 4
District 19-4A
- Lake Belton 15, Georgetown Gateway 0, 4 innings
- Salado at Taylor, ppd.
District 19-3A
- Academy 18, Florence 2
