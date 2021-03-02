Justin Crook recorded a hat trick and an assist to lead the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs to a 6-3 win over Shoemaker on Tuesday at Bulldawg Stadium.
Kendrick Steward, Hendrid Rivas and Joshua Caal also scored for Cove.
Crook scored the lone goal as the Bulldawgs took a 1-0 halftime lead over the Wolves.
The Bulldawgs (4-4-3, 15 pts 12-6A) gained a point on fourth-place Ellison (5-3-2, 19 pts) but remain four behind with three games remaining. Ellison, which has a makeup game with Harker Heights on Saturday, has four remaining.
Brandon Sargent, Alejandro Sanchez, Evan Thomas, Jan Erdell and Gabriel Davis also had assists for Cove.
Shoemaker fell to 0-10 in 12-6A.
BASEBALL
GATESVILLE 12, CLIFTON 0: At Clifton, Bralen Veazey tossed a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts for the Hornets.
Banner Allman doubled twice and drove in four runs.
GIRLS SOCCER
ACADEMY 1, LAMPASAS 0: At Academy, Ella Berg's eighth goal of the season was all the scoring the Lady Bees needed.
SOFTBALL
ACADEMY 9, SALADO 0: At Salado, Molly VandenBout pitched a one-hitter and homered for the Lady Bees. She fanned 15 Salado batters.
TUESDAY'S BASEBALL
- Canyon Lake 3, Copperas Cove 0
- Gatesville 12, Clifton 0
TUESDAY’S SOCCER
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Belton 1, Bryan 1 (Belton wins on penalties, 5-4)
- Copperas Cove 6, Shoemaker 3
- Ellison 3, Killeen 3 (Ellison wins on penalties, 9-8)
- Temple 4, Harker Heights 0
District 18-4A
- Burnet 3, Lake Belton 2
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Belton 8, Bryan 0
- Temple 2, Harker Heights 0
District 18-4A
- Academy 1, Lampasas 0
- Florence 6, Jarrell 4
- Lake Belton 3, Burnet 0
- Salado 3, Gatesville 0
TUESDAY'S SOFTBALL
- Academy 9, Salado 0
- Belton 11, Hillsboro 1, 6 innings
- Copperas Cove 7, Waco University 4
- Lake Belton 6, Harker Heights 5
- Temple 12, Lampasas 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.