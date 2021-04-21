Brooke Schmidt's sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning sent the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs to an 8-7 home victory over Harker Heights on Tuesday.
Cove (11-2 12-6A) scored six runs in the final two innings to rally from a 7-2 deficit.
Lynsey Robinson earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief of Schmidt.
Rozalyn Simmons had two hits and drove in three runs for the Lady Knights (7-6 12-6A), who built their big lead with a six-run fifth.
Evan Fuller had two hits and two RBIs, and Clarissa Gutierrez also drove in a pair of runs.
Cove's Meagan Hunt had two hits and walked twice.
LAMPASAS 6, GLEN ROSE 2: At Lampasas, the Lady Badgers were limited to four hits but capitalized on five errors to hand the 20th-ranked Lady Tigers their first 6-4A loss.
Caitlyn Sanguinet struck out six and allowed seven hits in a complete-game win.
Aspen Wheeler walked three times.
BELTON 3, SHOEMAKER 1: At Shoemaker, McKayla Owens homered for the second time in as many nights in the Lady Tigers victory.
Owens' two-run blast in the top of the fourth gave Belton (9-4 12-6A) a 2-1 lead.
Owens belted a pinch-hit three-run homer Monday at Harker Heights.
A day after pitching 11 innings in a win over Temple, Shoemaker's Madalyne Martinez went the distance again for the Lady Wolves (5-8 12-6A) and struck out 11.
Kaylee Jordan had two hits for Belton and earned the win in the circle with a complete game and seven strikeouts.
Martinez and Kasia Nelson each had two of Shoemaker's seven hits. Jaden Crenshaw drove in the Lady Wolves' lone run in the first inning.
LAKE BELTON 20, BURNET 0, 3 inn.: At Burnet, Autumn Holman went 4-for-4 and Shelby Schultz struck out nine in a three-inning no-hitter.
The ninth-ranked Lady Broncos improved to 24-5 overall and 10-0 in District 19-4A.
SALADO 19, JARRELL 2, 5 inn.: At Jarrell, Katey Bartek drove in five runs for the Lady Eagles, and Bri Water drove in four.
GATESVILLE 18, STEPHENVILLE 8, 5 inn.: At Gatesville, Deygan Hiliker drove in five runs and the Hornets used a 12-run third inning to take command.
BASEBALL
LAKE BELTON 14, JARRELL 2, 6 inn.: At Jarrell, Ty Jackson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the Broncos, who clinched a playoff spot in their inaugural season.
Connor Crews was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Kadyn Martinez had two hits and two RBIs, and Peanut Brazzle had a hit and drove in three runs.
Mason Gerrard pitched five innings and allowed four hits while striking out six.
Lake Belton is tied with Taylor at 9-3 atop the 19-4A standings.
COPPERAS COVE 1, BRYAN 0: At Bryan, Russel Cochran pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Bulldawgs moved back into a third-place tie with Ellison.
Both teams had just four hits. The Bulldawgs (7-5 12-6A) scored in the top of the fourth.
LAMPASAS 7, GLEN ROSE 2: At Lampasas, Gauge Gholson, Carson Bekker and Ace Whitehead combined on a three-hitter and struck out 10 as the Badgers won their home finale.
Keagan Richardson and Whitehead each had two hits for the playoff-bound Badgers (7-4 6-4A).
SALADO 8, GEORGETOWN GATEWAY 3: At Salado, the Eagles broke a 3-3 tie with five runs in the sixth inning and moved into a third-place tie with the Gators.
Both teams are 6-6 in 19-4A play.
Dillon McDaniel and Kory Walker each drove in two runs for Salado. Nolan Williams and Drew Bird each had two hits.
TUESDAY'S BASEBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 7, Ellison 1
- Copperas Cove 1, Bryan 0
- Killeen at Harker Heights, ppd.
- Temple 8, Shoemaker 0
District 6-4A
- Lampasas 7, Glen Rose 2
- Stephenville 5, Gatesville 0
District 19-4A
- Lake Belton 13, Jarrell 2
- Salado 8, Georgetown Gateway 3
District 19-3A
- Cameron Yoe 10, Florence 0, 5 innings
TUESDAY'S SOFTBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 3, Shoemaker 1
- Bryan 10, Ellison 0, 5 innings
- Copperas Cove 8, Harker Heights 7
- Temple 23, Killeen 10
District 6-4A
- Gatesville 18, Stephenville 8, 5 innings
- Lampasas 6, Glen Rose 2
District 19-4A
- Lake Belton 20, Burnet 0, 3 innings
- Salado 19, Jarrell 2, 5 innings
12-6A SOFTBALL STANDINGS
y-Bryan 13-0
x-Copperas Cove 11-2
x-Belton 9-4
x-Harker Heights 7-6
Shoemaker 5-8
Ellison 4-9
Temple 3-10
Killeen 0-13
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district championship
