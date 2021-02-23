Madison Lux hit the first homer in school history and the Lake Belton softball team won in the program's debut Tuesday in Temple, routing Lampasas 16-0 in 3 1/2 innings.
Lux hit a two-run shot, part of a nine-run third inning that brought the 15-run mercy rule into play when the Lady Badgers failed to score in the top of the fourth.
Lake Belton scored all those runs on just six hits.
Lampasas was held to two hits.
BOYS SOCCER
SALADO 4, ACADEMY 0: At Academy, Alex Pierce scored twice and recorded an assist in the Eagles’ shutout victory.
Jackson Husung and Morgan Adams also scored for Salado.
Andrew Gilmore and Cooper Chambliss also earned assists.
BELTON 3, COPPERAS COVE 1: At Belton, the Tigers leapfrogged Bryan into first place with a win to start the second half of District 12-6A play.
Belton (7-1-1, 19 pts 12-6A) got help from Temple, which edged Bryan (5-2-1, 17 pts) 5-4.
Kendric Steward scored for Cove (2-6, 6 pts) off a pass from Gabriel Davis.
TUESDAY’S BASEBALL
- Lake Belton 10, Gatesville 2
TUESDAY’S SOCCER
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Belton 3, Copperas Cove 1
- Temple 5, Bryan 4
District 18-4A
- Salado 4, Academy 0
GIRLS
District 18-4A
- Gatesville 3, Florence 0
- Lake Belton 10, Lampasas 0
- Salado 2, Academy 1
TUESDAY'S SOFTBALL
- Georgetown East View 8, Salado 0
- Lake Belton 16, Lampasas 0, 3 1/2 innings
- Taylor 15, Gatesville 2, 5 innings
- Waco Midway 10, Belton 0
