COPPERAS COVE — A hat trick from Waco Midway’s Italia Vega gave the Pantherettes the edge over the Copperas Cove Lady Bulldawgs in a 5-2 win Friday night.
Four goals were scored in the first 11 minutes of the game, two by each team, and that was how the score stayed for the entire first half.
The Panthers controlled the second half from start to finish, scoring the only goals of the half.
Two of the goals were scored a minute apart within the first nine minutes of the half, and the final goal of the game was a penalty-kick goal scored in the final three minutes.
Vega had two goals in the first half and one in the second. She was able to get in behind the Bulldawgs defense most of the night.
“I feel like I have more energy, even if we’re down I just always push no matter what. Even if I make mistakes, even if my teammates make mistakes, I’m always hyping them up and giving them encouragement,” Vega said.
The Lady Dawgs (7-6, 21 pts 12-6A) dropped into fifth place behind Temple (7-3-2, 23 pts), which won 3-2 over Killeen on Friday
“I feel like everybody gave their best effort and you know as a coach that’s all I can ask for,” said Chelsea Spoor, head coach of the Lady Dawgs. “I don’t like to lose, but I’m not unhappy with the effort that I saw tonight.”
Spoor said the depth of the Panthers was what beat the Bulldawgs in the second half.
Midway (11-1, 33 pts 12-6A) is in second place in 12-6A, trailing the Belton Lady Tigers.
“Good match, real good match," Midway coach Bill Sharp said. “We were a little sluggish at first I thought. We picked up the play in the second half and started creating some more opportunities to score goals.”
Adora Lumpkin and Alexis Honts were the goal scorers for the Bulldawgs.
Along with Vega, Samantha Brown and Hannah Bowden scored goals for the Panthers.
The Bulldawgs play Harker Heights on Friday in Harker Heights.
