COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs were simply manhandled by the Bryan Vikings Friday evening. At least that’s the way Copperas Cove coach Tony Johnson saw it.
“They dominated the line of scrimmage, on both sides of the ball — more so on offense,” Johnson said, following a 49-20 loss to the Vikings.
Simply put, Bryan dominated on offense, gashing the Bulldawg defense for 378 yards of rushing and producing three 100-yard rushers. On defense, the Vikings stifled a normally potent Bulldawg ground game, limiting them to a total of just 11 yards on the ground.
Most notably, the Vikings smothered Bulldawg running back Craig Brown — who entered the game averaging over 100 yards per contest — holding him to 12 yards on 11 carries.
“That was the key to the game,” Johnson said. “They imposed their will; we couldn’t impose ours.”
Copperas Cove entered Friday on the heels of a bye week after blowing out Waco University 51-18 on Sept. 16.
Friday was different.
A fluke play in the third quarter for the Bulldawgs prevented a shutout. Trailing 28-0 and backed up on their own 24-yard line, Demetrius Pearce snatched the ball off of a tipped, would-be interception by a Bryan defender and took it 76 yards for a touchdown on a throw from Gabriel Rodriguez to get Copperas Cove on the board.
Rodriguez and fellow signal-caller Blaine Butler proved to be a bright spot for the Bulldawgs as they accounted for all of the Bulldawg scores and combined for 289 yards passing.
Butler entered the game in the second quarter as Johnson looked for a way to spark the offense.
“Gabe was rattled,” Johnson said. “He made a couple errors in the pocket, and he made a couple errors on some reads that were easy throws.”
Butler led the Bulldawgs downfield and set them up in position to get some points before halftime after he was called into the game.
Trailing 21-0, the Bulldawgs — with Butler at the helm — took over at their own 33-yard line.
Butler led the Dawgs downfield, connecting on passes to Trishstin Glass, Pearce and Brown, driving as far as the Viking 11-yard line.
Unfortunately for Copperas Cove, a holding penalty set them back, and they were unable to get any closer.
With just a few ticks left in the half, Jacob Steverding’s 37-yard field goal attempt was blocked, preserving the Bryan first-half shutout.
In the second half, Butler engineered two scoring drives at the end of the game – albeit against the Bryan second-string defense. Glass and Brown proved to be Butler’s favorite targets on a 10-play, 70-yard drive. Brown caught two passes, and Glass caught three on the drive that ultimately resulted in a 3-yard keeper from Butler that resembled a scrum in rugby.
In relief duty, Butler completed 15 of 26 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown. Rodriguez threw for a respectable 95 yards on seven of 13 passing.
Don’t expect a quarterback controversy in the future, however.
“Gabe’s a good quarterback,” Johnson said. “We’re not giving up on him.”
That said, Johnson was confident in Butler to get things headed in the right direction against the Bryan defense.
“Blaine’s a senior that gives us a spark,” Johnson said. “He’s a heady kid — a smart kid — and he’s calm.”
Though limited on the ground, Brown contributed in the passing game, catching four passes for 21 yards. Glass shook off a handful of drops and pulled in six passes for 53 yards.
On the final play of the game, Daniel Izquierdo, who also caught six passes in the game, snatched a pass off the hands of Pearce in the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown reception. Izquierdo finished with 73 yards receiving.
Pearce had 142 yards receiving on six catches.
Copperas Cove head on the road a week from now. The Bulldawgs travel to Pflugerville to take on the Weiss Wolves.
This week, the Bulldawgs will focus on winning the line of scrimmage.
“It’s a physical thing and a mental thing, you know,” Johnson said. “We’re still learning to love the weight room. We’re still learning to do the things we need to do.”
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Gatesville 30, Mineral Wells 29
District 12-6A
- Bryan 49, Copperas Cove 20
- Harker Heights 24, Waco Midway 13
- Temple 32, Pflugerville Weiss 19
District 4-5A-D1
- Ellison 24, Waco 6
- Lake Belton 58, Cleburne 27
- Midlothian 43, Killeen 20
- Red Oak 38, Shoemaker 35
District 11-5A-D2
- Belton 28, Elgin 6
- Leander Rouse 48, Pflugerville Connally 28 (Thur.)
- Pflugerville 29, Chaparral 0
12-6A STANDINGS
Harker Heights 2-0
Temple 2-0
Bryan 1-1
Waco Midway 1-1
Copperas Cove 0-1
Hutto 0-1
Pflugerville Weiss 0-2
