Copperas Cove's Kyra Gaston had a game-high 17 kills and seven blocks as the Lady Dawgs handed Belton its first District 12-6A volleyball loss on Friday, winning 25-14, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17.
Edwards contributed 15 kills, and Emma Wasiak recorded 39 digs for Cove, which moved into a second-place tie with Belton and Ellison at 4-1 in 12-6A. The Lady Dawgs are 23-13 overall.
Jakhi Smith had 49 assists for the Lady Dawgs. Edwards and Larisa Perez finished with 15 digs each. Jamesia Moody had three blocks. Smith, Edwards and Leila Cooks each had an ace.
Emily Revis had 14 kills and 12 digs for the Lady Tigers. McKenzie Mansell finished with 21 assists, nine kills and nine digs. Makaelyn Perez had 10 kills, 15 digs and two blocks.
Other contributors for Belton were Kylie Blomquist (10 assists, 11 digs), Pagie Champlin (18 digs) and Carson Thiebaud (two blocks).
Cove hosts 12-6A leader Bryan on Tuesday for Military Appreciation Night at 6:30 p.m. Belton hosts Ellison at 6:30.
