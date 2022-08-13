Senior libero Leila Cooks was named to the all-tournament team after leading Copperas Cove to a third-place finish Saturday in the Silver Bracket of the Austin ISD Jason Landers Memorial Tournament.
The Lady Dawgs went 5-3 in the three-day, 32-team tourney. Cooks tallied eight aces, three kills, 99 digs and six assists in the matches.
Cove went 3-0 in pool play Thursday to begin the tourney, defeating Pasadena (25-10, 25-23), Austin Northeast Early College (25-8, 25-11) and San Antonio Marshall (18-25, 25-23, 25-9)
In Friday’s pool play, the Lady Dawgs defeated Gatesville 25-10, 25-14 before falling to Fort Bend Elkins (24-26, 25-18, 25-19) and Austin Anderson (27-25, 25-20).
In Saturday’s bracket play, Cove fell to El Paso Jefferson 27-25, 25-20, before bouncing back for a 25-10, 22-25, 25-22 win over San Antonio MacArthur.
Larisa Perez led Cove with nine aces and added 74 digs and 35 kills in the tournament. Aaliyiah Butler recorded 62 kills. Jakhi Smith had 114 assists and Audrey Martin tallied 85. Olivia Marinez led the Lady Dawgs with 24 blocks. Chloe Tuiasosopo finished with 20 blocks and 32 kills.
Copperas Cove (6-4 overall) has already played 10 matches since the season began on Tuesday. The Lady Dawgs return to action on Tuesday at home against Georgetown East View.
SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL SCORES
Austin ISD Invitational
- El Paso Jefferson def. Copperas Cove 27-25, 25-20
- Gatesville def. Houston Davis 25-22, 25-15
Silver Bracket third place
- Copperas Cove def. San Antonio MacArthur 25-10, 22-25, 25-22
Bronze Bracket championship
- El Paso Andress def. Gatesville 20-25, 25-18, 25-21
Cameron Varsity Tournament
- Bosqueville def. Killeen 25-21, 25-19
Denton Ryan Classic
- Shoemaker def. Temple 25-18, 25-15
Georgetown Tournament
- Salado def. Little River-Academy 25-20, 25-22
NISD/NEISD Tournament
- Lake Belton def. Floresville 25-18, 25-21
