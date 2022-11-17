Waco Midway and Pflugerville Weiss nearly won every District 12-6A match the pair played, and if it was not for Chloe Tuiasosopo, the programs might have claimed all the all-district awards as well.
After helping Copperas Cove reach the playoffs for a 17th consecutive season, the Lady Bulldawgs’ sophomore was named the all-district blocker of the year. Tuiasosopo led the team with 210 total blocks, including 127 solo blocks.
Outside of Tuiasosopo, the undefeated champion Lady Panthers and the Lady Wolves, whose only two district losses occurred against Midway, emerged with every other superlative.
Lady Panthers senior Miriam Williams was named most valuable player, while teammates Jade Washington and Kenna McKenzie were named defensive player of the year and newcomer of the year,
respectively. Furthermore, Midway head coach Ryan Porter was named coach of the year.
For Weiss, Caylee Mejia was named hitter of the year, and Takyia Brown was named setter of the year.
Additionally, both the Lady Wolves and Midway had three first-team and three second-team selections.
Finishing third in the final standings, Copperas Cove delivered the next strongest overall showing on the list with a pair of players landing on the first and second teams.
Aaliyah Butler, an outside hitter, and libero Leila Cooks, who are both seniors, were placed on the first team, while teammates Jakhi Smith, a senior setter, and junior outside hitter Larisa Perez were placed on the second team.
Copperas Cove also had two honorable mentions in senior middle blocker Olivia Martinez and junior setter Audrey Martin.
Senior setter Kaley Lelauti was Harker Heights’ lone representative on the first team, and Lady Knights sophomore libero Ezra Leifeste landed on the second team, while seniors Brooke Ross, a setter, and
Eliyanna Hatcher, a middle blocker, were honorable mentions.
Temple placed one player – senior libero Alyssa Yepma – on the second team and had two honorable mentions in junior right-side specialist Allison Vaden and sophomore outside hitter Taylor Regula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.