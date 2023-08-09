The Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs opened their volleyball season on Tuesday by splitting a pair of matches in a dual with host Thorndale and Austin Brentwood Christian.
The Lady Dawgs experienced both ends of a sweep, defeating Thorndale 25-15, 25-20, 25-21 and falling to Brentwood 25-10, 25-23, 25-17.
Chloe Tuiasosopo led Cove with eight kills and three blocks in the Lady Dawgs' victory. Larisa Perez and Iliana Buitron each added five kills.
Audrey Martin served four aces. Anna Rios tallied 14 assists. Audrey Martin contributed 13 assists, and Perez had a team-best 19 digs.
Sadie McKee and Buitron each had three kills to lead Cove in its loss. Tuiasosopo led the Lady Dawgs in aces (four) and blocks (three). Other stat leaders for Cove were Rios (nine assists) and Kaylee Rodarte (15 digs).
The Lady Dawgs return to action on Thursday in Austin for the Jaosn Landers Invitational.
TUESDAY'S VOLLEYBALL SCORES
- Academy def. Killeen 25-12, 25-14, 25-16
- Austin Brentwood Christian def. Copperas Cove 25-10, 25-23, 25-17
- Belton def. Austin McCallum 25-21, 25-23, 25-20
- Copperas Cove def. Thorndale 25-15, 25-20, 21-25
- Ellison def. Leander Glenn (3-2)
- Gatesville def. Temple 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-12
- Georgetown East View def. Chaparral 25-21, 25-21, 25-21
- Harker Heights def. Memorial Christian
- Pflugerville Weiss def. Lake Belton 21-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20
- Salado def. Rogers 25-11, 25-19, 25-14
- Taylor def. Lampasas 25-15, 25-15, 25-23
