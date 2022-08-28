The Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs won all five of their weekend matches to win the Irving ISD tournament on Saturday at Nimitz High School.
Cove (17-8) was only tested in the Gold Bracket final, where the Lady Dawgs outlasted Lake Dallas in three sets, 27-25, 19-25, 25-17.
Cove swept the other matches, beating Nimitz in the semifinals (25-16, 25-15) and collecting pool-play wins against Irving MacArthur (15-17, 25-16), Carrollton Ranchview (25-11, 25-17) and Dallas Pinkston (25-3, 25-11).
Outside hitter Aaliyah Butler and libero Leila Cooks were named to the all-tourney team.
Butler led Cove with 32 kills in the event. Cooks recorded 45 digs.
Larisa Perez added 27 kills and a team-best 58 digs for the Lady Dawgs. Kaylee Rodarte contributed 31 digs.
Audrey Martin (11) and Jakhi Smith (10) combined for 21 aces. Smith also led Cove with 75 assists, while Martin had 49.
Chloe Tuiasosopo led Cove with 16 blocks and had 26 kills. Oliva Martinez tallied 15 blocks.
The Lady Dawgs travel to Lake Belton on Tuesday and host Ellison and Leander Glenn on Friday.
