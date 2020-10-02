Copperas Cove's Jasmine Davis recorded 16 kills and the Lady Dawgs outlasted Bryan 21-25, 25-14, 24-26, 26-24, 15-10 on Friday at home.
Emily Vanderpoel contributed 30 assists and two aces for the Lady Dawgs, who improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in District 12-6A.
Kyra Gaston and Jiya Edwards each had seven blocks. Aaliyah Butler added six. Gaston added nine kills, and Larissa Melendez had eight.
The Lady Dawgs travel to Shoemaker on Tuesday for sole possession of first place. The Lady Grey Wolves defeated Temple on Friday and are the only other team at 2-0 in 12-6A.
Belton def. Ellison 24-26, 25-23, 24-26, 25-19, 15-10: At Belton, Isa Holguin had 12 kills, three aces and 22 digs to help the Lady Tigers even thier 12-6A record at 1-1.
Campbell Burnett led Belton with 13 kills and had two blocks. Emily Revis added seven kills, 12 digs and an ace. Sydney Sell also had seven kills to go with four blocks. Kendall Dollar tallied 14 digs. Kylie Blomquist (25) and McKenzie Mansell (13) combined for 38 assists.
DISTRICT 19-4A
Salado def. Burnet 25-15, 23-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-10: At Salado, senior captain took over in the fourth set and the Lady Eagles rallied from a 2 games to 1 deficit to win the match.
Manning had seven of her 14 kills in the final two sets and Salado improved to 2-1 in district play. Burnet fell to 2-1.
Haleigh Wilk contributed 13 kills, Lainey Taylor had 10 and Kenslee Konarik had nine.
Taylor and Alex Dworaczyk combined for eight blocks. Senior libero Megan Manibusan and defensive specialist Katey Bartek were a stone wall all night on the back row. Senior setter Reese Preston had 31 assists.
12-6A VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS
Copperas Cove 2-0
Shoemaker 2-0
Belton 1-1
Bryan 1-1
Ellison 1-1
Harker Heights 1-1
Killeen 0-2
Temple 0-2
FRIDAY'S 12-6A VOLLEYBALL
- Belton def. Ellison 24-26, 25-23, 24-26, 25-19, 15-10
- Copperas Cove def. Bryan 21-25, 25-14, 24-26, 26-24, 15-
- 10
- Harker Heights def. Killeen 21-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-11,
- 15-7
- Shoemaker def. Temple
