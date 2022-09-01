For most, this is still the beginning, but for some, it is the end.
Just one week into the regular season, district races still remain off in the distance for many area programs.
The run to playoffs starts in Week 5 for District 12-6A and District 11-5A, Division II, while the postseason race begins in Week 7 for Gatesville, Lampasas, Salado and Florence.
Time is running out for District 4-5A, Division I, though.
Four area teams – Killeen, Ellison, Shoemaker and Lake Belton – will have their final tune-up before embarking into district play in Week 3, ushering in an eight-game schedule to determine the final
standings.
The path to the playoffs will not be easy for any team in the state, and while every game is important in the process, this week’s matchups are critical for any program on the verge of opening district, including the Eagles.
THURSDAY
ELLISON (0-1) AT PFLUGERVILLE HENDRICKSON (0-1)
While these teams have not played in well over a decade, the Eagles won each of the last two encounters – 27-6 in 2006 and 43-0 in 2007 – but recent history does not favor Ellison as it looks to rebound from a 33-7 loss to Harker Heights. Prior to last year, the Eagles lost three consecutive season openers, and they never followed with a win in Week 2.
FRIDAY
HARKER HEIGHTS (1-0) AT 5A, DI NO. 7 SMITHSON VALLEY (1-0)
The Knights were not deterred last week, leading Ellison 26-0 just moments into the third quarter, but Harker Heights’ explosive offense should be tested by the Rangers, who narrowly escaped with a 14-13 victory against San Antonio Reagan. Smithson Valley is accustomed to limiting oppositions, though, after allowing just 15 points per game last season.
CHAPARRAL (0-1) AT SHOEMAKER (1-0)
The Bobcats are still searching for their inaugural win after Killeen refused to be accommodating to the city’s newest school, winning 42-6 last week, but the Grey Wolves, who beat San Angelo Central 31-24 in Week 1, are determined to start this season off with some success. Since 2015, Shoemaker has won its first two games only once (2020).
ROUND ROCK STONY POINT (1-0) AT KILLEEN (1-0)
The Kangaroos capitalized on an inexperienced Chaparral team, jumping out to a 28-6 lead by halftime before finishing with 355 total yards, but the showing paled in comparison to the domination the Tigers displayed last week against Austin High. Stony Point topped the 500-yard plateau, winning 53-0. Killeen has played Stony Point close in recent years, losing 25-20 in 2019 after a 21-14 defeat in 2018.
GEORGETOWN EAST VIEW (0-1) AT COPPERAS COVE (0-1)
The Bulldawgs are looking to avoid a third consecutive 0-2 start to the season after falling 38-14 to Georgetown, and they encounter another team eager to bounce back. The Patriots were outscored 35-7 by Round Rock Westwood in the first half and lost 42-27, finishing with just 327 total yards. Copperas Cove will want to generate some momentum before traveling to Manor. The Mustangs have won nine of their last 10 regular-season games.
BELTON (1-0) AT BRENHAM (0-1)
The Tigers are rolling after posting 494 total yards of offense behind junior quarterback Ty Brown (23-33-2-417, 3TDs) and the 11 receivers he connected with during a 34-27 win against Hendrickson. Belton could be in for more of the same this week after the Cubs collapsed against Conroe Oak Ridge, losing 23-13 after leading 13-0 at halftime.
WILLIS (1-0) AT 6A NO. 25 TEMPLE (1-0)
The Wildkats put together one of the best offensive performances in the state last week, totaling 609 yards before completing a 73-14 thumping of Bryan Rudder. Willis exploded for 28 points in the first quarter and repeated the feat in the second quarter. The Wildcats did not need nearly as many points to beat McKinney, winning 17-10, but Temple knows about 70-point outbursts after beating Copperas Cove 77-12 last season.
BUDA JOHNSON (0-1) AT LAKE BELTON (1-0)
The Broncos burst onto the scene last week, recording an 80-yard touchdown on their first play from scrimmage en route to upsetting then-Class 5A, Division II No. 8 Leander Rouse 47-21 on the road in their debut as a University Interscholastic League program. Now, they look to continue their stellar start against the Jaguars, who were limited to just 10 points last week after going 9-2 in 2021.
4A, DII NO. 8 GLEN ROSE (1-0) AT GATESVILLE (1-0)
The Hornets defeated Taylor in Aaron Hunter’s debut as head coach, but just barely, winning 22-21 to earn a season-opening victory for the second consecutive year, and improving to 2-0 for the first time since 2017 will not be easy either. The state-ranked Tigers are coming off a 43-22 win against Grandview, and Glen Rose has not lost a regular-season game since falling at Springtown 37-7 on Aug. 27, 2021.
LAMPASAS (0-1) AT AUSTIN NORTHEAST EARLY COLLEGE (0-1)
The Badgers have fallen into a funk after closing last season with defeats in three of their final four games before returning last week and losing 29-20 at Elgin after the Wildcats went winless in 2021. The Raiders, who lost 26-0 at Hempstead to open the season, could provide the perfect opportunity to bounce back. Northeast Early College has not won more than three games in a season since 2016.
SALADO (1-0) AT BRYAN RUDDER (0-1)
Tom Westerberg could not ask for a better way to debut at his alma mater, guiding the Eagles to a 53-17 victory against Fredericksburg at home. Eagles junior quarterback Luke Law completed 15 of 25 passes for 382 yards and five touchdowns in the win. Now, Salado prepares for its first road game under its new head coach, but Rudder will not be welcoming after suffering a 73-14 loss to Willis.
FLORENCE (0-1) AT BRUCEVILLE-EDDY (0-1)
Both teams enter this contest looking to bounce back from one-sided losses. The Buffaloes fell to San Saba 46-14, while the Eagles were defeated 45-6 by Hico, but Florence has the edge historically. The Buffaloes have won five of the last six encounters, including a 48-18 showing last year that served as the middle of a three-game winning streak.
