CLASS 6A

Aldine Davis 35, Houston Westside 2

Alief Elsik 50, Houston Bellaire 0

Allen 51, Arlington 31

Arlington Lamar 49, Allen 14

Austin Anderson 17, Austin 14

Austin Bowie 33, Del Valle 0

Austin Vandegrift 48, Hewitt Midway 17

Austin Westlake 64, Austin Akins 0

Belton 28, Huntsville 21

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 24, Schertz Clemens 0

Cibolo Steele 57, Hutto 27

Coppell 21, Keller Timber Creek 14

Copperas Cove 42, Manor 36

Cypress Springs 61, Jersey Village 28

Deer Park 45, Beaumont West Brook 14

Del Rio 35, Leander 34

Denton Guyer 28, Lancaster 20

Dickinson 49, Pasadena Dobie 7

Donna North 35, Brownsville Porter 14

EP Montwood 37, EP Americas 35, OT

Fort Bend Ridge Point 59, Fort Bend Bush 7

Galena Park North Shore 45, Spring Westfield 9

Garland 41, North Garland 7

Harlingen 49, Mission Memorial 21

Harlingen South 29, Brownsville Hanna 13

Houston King 40, Pearland 29

Houston Langham Creek 43, Cypress Ridge 21

Humble Summer Creek 34, Klein Collins 0

Hurst Bell 28, Arlington Hou 0

Katy 41, Katy Tompkins 7

Katy Taylor 11, Katy Cinco Ranch 7

Keller 30, Odessa 21

Keller Fossil Ridge 28, Arlington 14

Killeen 37, Cleburne 13

Klein 24, Houston Memorial 21

Kyle Lehman 41, Lockhart 31

Lake Travis 52, Buda Johnson 24

Laredo Johnson 21, PSJA Southwest 9

Laredo United 62, Seguin 59

League City Clear Creek 45, Channelview 6

League City Clear Springs 32, Klein Forest 29

Lewisville 36, Mesquite 0

Lewisville Hebron 21, Northwest Eaton 17

Longview 28, Tyler Legacy 7

Los Fresnos 23, PSJA 22

Mansfield 49, South Grand Prairie 29

McKinney 30, Lewisville Flower Mound 13

Midland 32, Amarillo 27

Mission 38, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14

New Braunfels Canyon 32, New Braunfels 28

North Crowley 43, Lucas Lovejoy 20

Odessa Permian 43, Amarillo Tascosa 6

Pasadena 47, Houston Washington 14

PSJA North 35, Laredo United South 0

Richmond George Ranch 45, Fort Bend Clements 21

Rockwall 47, Prosper 41

Rockwall-Heath 37, Mansfield Lake Ridge 10

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 34, Killeen Harker Heights 33

Round Rock Stony Point 19, Pflugerville 0

Round Rock Westwood 59, Bastrop 7

SA Northside Jay 43, SA Northside O’Connor 13

SA Reagan 38, SA Northside Clark 14

SA South San Antonio 26, Laredo Cigarroa 10

San Benito 33, McAllen Memorial 13

Smithson Valley 57, SA East Central 7

Southlake Carroll 31, Cedar Hill 6

The Woodlands 55, Conroe Oak Ridge 26

Tomball Memorial 36, Aldine Eisenhower 3

Waxahachie 41, Grand Prairie 10

Weatherford 35, Burleson 21

Weslaco 40, Edinburg 7

Wylie 49, South Garland 0

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 53, San Angelo Central 45

Abilene Wylie 35, Lubbock Cooper 34

Aledo 38, Justin Northwest 13

Alice 36, Victoria West 25

Amarillo Caprock 21, Pampa 7

Angleton 17, Manvel 12

Arlington Seguin 21, Aubrey 0

Austin McCallum 42, Pflugerville Connally 2

Austin William Travis 67, Schertz John Paul II 13

Barbers Hill 49, Baytown Sterling 0

Baytown Lee 44, Crosby 43

Boerne-Champion 42, Fischer Canyon Lake 20

Brenham 31, Bryan 24

Brownsville Memorial 21, Brownsville St. Joseph 7

Bryan Rudder 33, Elgin 7

Canutillo 35, EP Austin 7

Castroville Medina Valley 55, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 0

CC Calallen 28, CC Flour Bluff 10

CC Carroll 28, Edinburg Economedes 24

CC Tuloso-Midway 52, CC King 6

College Station 60, Temple 22

Colleyville Heritage 10, Ennis 7

Dallas Conrad 52, Rice 8

Dallas Kimball 45, FW Paschal 3

Dayton 39, Montgomery 34

Denison 21, Kennedale 13

EP Bel Air 61, Chaparral, N.M. 0

EP Bowie 21, EP Ysleta 12

EP Del Valle 53, EP Andress 0

EP Eastwood 49, EP Pebble Hills 42

EP Parkland 35, EP Burges 7

Forney 53, Mesquite Poteet 0

Fort Bend Hightower 40, Fort Bend Travis 10

Friendswood 59, Fort Bend Kempner 12

Frisco 35, Frisco Liberty 0

FW Carter-Riverside 39, Dallas Adamson 28

FW Southwest 27, Joshua 21

FW Wyatt 21, FW Dunbar 8

Galena Park 63, Splendora 14

Granbury 17, Waco 14

Gregory-Portland 49, Victoria East 27

Houston Austin 31, Houston Northside 6

Houston Waltrip 46, Houston Milby 0

Kerrville Tivy 28, Fredericksburg 12

Lake Dallas 38, Princeton 0

Lewisville The Colony 48, FW South Hills 7

Little Elm 28, Plano Prestonwood 14

Lufkin 24, A&M Consolidated 17

Magnolia 24, Fulshear 7

Mansfield Timberview 27, Dallas White 7

Marshall 35, Henderson 20

McKinney North 63, Frisco Memorial 7

Midlothian 35, Killeen Shoemaker 26

Nacogdoches 34, Lumberton 20

New Caney Porter 27, Humble Kingwood Park 21

Pflugerville Weiss 21, Converse Judson 10

Port Lavaca Calhoun 26, Sinton 17

Port Neches-Groves 26, West Orange-Stark 20, OT

PSJA Memorial 28, Donna 17

Roma 41, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7

SA Alamo Heights 65, SA Highlands 7

SA Burbank 56, SA Brackenridge 14

SA Harlandale 44, SA Lanier 0

SA Houston 17, SA Jefferson 13

SA Southside 55, Laredo Nixon 3

SA Veterans Memorial 46, SA MacArthur 24

SA Wagner 62, San Marcos 17

Santa Fe 71, Pasadena Rayburn 0

Sharyland Pioneer 49, Edinburg North 34

Somerset 42, Floresville 21

Sulphur Springs 35, Hallsville 21

Terrell 47, Kaufman 14

Texarkana Texas 62, Benton, La. 14

Tyler 27, Mesquite Horn 12

Uvalde 36, Poteet 0

Vidor 34, Freeport Brazosport 0

WF Rider 38, Lubbock Coronado 0

Whitehouse 45, Corsicana 8

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 57, Dallas Lincoln 3

Andrews 41, Midland Greenwood 28

Athens 45, Rusk 38

Bandera 49, SA Kennedy 7

Bay City 42, Worthing 14

Bellville 31, Navasota 3

Boerne 42, SA Antonian 35

Borger 42, Lamesa 12

Brownsboro 27, Mabank 15

Brownwood 24, Burnet 10

Bullard 42, Quinlan Ford 24

Caddo Mills 37, Canton 34

Carrizo Springs 27, Hebbronville 21

Carthage 34, SA Cornerstone 0

Celina 38, Walnut Grove 35

China Spring 69, Mexia 27

Cleveland Tarkington 37, Huntington 7

Crandall 49, Jacksonville 17

Cuero 41, Yoakum 34

Dalhart 22, Spearman 10

Devine 49, Natalia 14

Dumas 26, Perryton 7

El Campo 35, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 28

Ferris 42, Waxahachie Life 27

FW Castleberry 23, Bridgeport 6

Geronimo Navarro 33, Smithville 13

Gilmer 43, Paris 40

Gonzales 28, Marion 14

Graham 45, Glen Rose 21

Hamshire-Fannett 30, Coldspring-Oakhurst 8

Hereford 28, Shallowater 27

Hondo 42, Brackett 14

Ingleside 43, Rockport-Fulton 14

Kingsville King 35, CC Ray 20

La Feria 42, Brownsville Pace 21

La Vernia 45, La Grange 0

Lake Worth 43, Carrollton Creekview 28

Lampasas 72, Georgetown East View 37

Levelland 23, Lubbock 13

Liberty Hill 45, Georgetown 42

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 30, Bridge City 23

Llano 20, Austin Crockett 17

Longview Spring Hill 35, Gladewater 21

Lorena 50, Cedar Hill Trinity 6

Madisonville 40, Fairfield 14

Melissa 39, Royse City 7

Midlothian Heritage 29, Waco La Vega 21

Monahans 52, Big Spring 14

Needville 34, Huffman Hargrave 20

Palestine 42, Livingston 7

Paris North Lamar 49, Bonham 14

Pearsall 30, SA Memorial 8

Robinson 28, Taylor 24

Seminole 58, Clint Mountain View 14

Silsbee 49, Nederland 0

Springtown 42, WF Hirschi 14

Stafford 44, Sealy 24

Sunnyvale 22, Dallas Carter 14

Sweeny 56, Hempstead 18

Sweetwater 53, Pecos 40

Tyler Chapel Hill 56, Greenville 14

Van 42, Lindale 37

Vernon 42, San Angelo Lake View 6

Waco Connally 59, Cameron Yoe 38

Zapata 24, Crystal City 0

CLASS 3A

Alba-Golden 58, Clarksville 0

Alpine 19, Wink 18

Anahuac 40, New Waverly 14

Anderson-Shiro 52, Snook 0

Anson 20, Dublin 17

Anthony 35, Hatch Valley, N.M. 20

Arp 42, Price Carlisle 19

Bangs 42, San Angelo Grape Creek 6

Bishop 30, George West 24

Blanco 39, Comfort 21

Blooming Grove 41, Eustace 10

Bloomington 42, Pettus 0

Breckenridge 41, Cisco 6

Buna 24, Crockett 8

Bushland 42, Childress 13

Callisburg 35, Lindsay 20

Canadian 45, Elk City, Okla. 19

Clifton 33, Bosqueville 14

Clyde 69, Merkel 57

Coahoma 57, Kermit 31

Coleman 30, Brady 14

Comanche 57, Early 0

Commerce 32, Howe 10

Cooper 47, Lone Oak 27

Cotulla 28, Dilley 14

Denver City 34, Abernathy 18

East Bernard 35, Ganado 27

East Chambers 35, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 6

El Maton Tidehaven 56, Palacios 0

Elkhart 19, Hearne 6

Falfurrias 54, Monte Alto 0

Franklin 28, Diboll 13

Frankston 14, Groveton 7

Gladewater Sabine 38, Waskom 28

Goliad 63, SA Cole 6

Grand Saline 33, Emory Rains 12

Grandview 70, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0

Gunter 38, Addison Trinity 0

Hallettsville 46, Van Vleck 0

Hardin 36, Trinity 8

Hemphill 46, Pineland West Sabine 32

Holliday 19, Idalou 0

Ingram Moore 35, Harper 25

Jacksboro 42, Peaster 19

Jarrell 28, Caldwell 21

Johnson City 56, San Saba 34

Jourdanton 35, Pleasanton 21

Kirbyville 56, Corrigan-Camden 0

Kountze 70, Evadale 20

Lago Vista 31, Giddings 12

Leonard 55, Hughes Springs 20

Little River Academy 45, Hillsboro 13

Littlefield 38, Post 14

Lubbock Roosevelt 46, Brownfield 30

Luling 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Lyford 27, Raymondville 3

Lytle 33, West Campus 0

Malakoff 42, Salado 0

Mathis 22, Odem 16

Maypearl 57, Dallas A+ Academy 0

McGregor 21, Gatesville 17

Mount Vernon 42, Omaha Pewitt 24

Muleshoe 48, Friona 28

New London West Rusk 48, Mineola 33

Nocona 0, Electra 0

Orangefield 35, Shepherd 21

Palestine Westwood 52, Palmer 44

Paradise 36, Godley 8

Paris Chisum 0, Bells 0

Pilot Point 0, Farmersville 0

Poth 31, Shiner 7

Queen City 45, Como-Pickton 0

Quitman 42, Kemp 10

Rockdale 27, Lexington 13

San Diego 50, CC West Oso 12

Santa Rosa 20, La Villa 12

Schulenburg 35, Burton 21

Scurry-Rosser 48, Edgewood 23

Skidmore-Tynan 20, Aransas Pass 14

Stockdale 24, Falls City 21

Troup 41, Buffalo 0

Troy 22, Rogers 19

Tulia 30, Sanford-Fritch 27

Tuscola Jim Ned 17, Wall 14, OT

Universal City Randolph 28, San Antonio YMLA 21

Vanderbilt Industrial 26, Boling 21

Whitney 68, Dallas Inspired Vision 0

Winnsboro 21, Hooks 13

Winona 13, Redwater 8

Woodville 54, Liberty 17

CLASS 2A

Albany 41, Seymour 14

Amarillo Highland Park 56, Shamrock 30

Axtell 22, Dawson 20

Beckville 35, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 18

Ben Bolt 16, Santa Gertrudis Academy 14

Big Sandy 15, Linden-Kildare 6

Bogata Rivercrest 24, Pattonville Prairiland 16

Bremond 61, Grapeland 28

Center Point 60, New Braunfels Christian 16

Centerville 7, Teague 6

Chilton 62, Normangee 0

Crawford 56, Rio Vista 21

Deweyville 80, Saratoga West Hardin 18

Farwell 23, Sundown 7

Flatonia 21, Nixon-Smiley 14

Floydada 42, Smyer 20

Forsan 32, Stanton 14

Garrison 26, Warren 0

Goldthwaite 40, Rosebud-Lott 27

Hamilton 20, Santo 14

Hawkins 13, Quinlan Boles 7

Hawley 33, Eastland 20

Hico 31, Cross Plains 7

Holland 24, Granger 21

Honey Grove 63, Whitewright 0

Hull-Daisetta 46, KIPP Generations 0

Itasca 44, Frost 12

Junction 32, D’Hanis 7

Kenedy 37, Karnes City 7

Kerens 28, Corsicana Mildred 27

Lovelady 55, Iola 12

Malakoff Cross Roads 34, Bruceville-Eddy 15

Marlin 20, Groesbeck 13

Mart 49, Italy 7

McCamey 42, Rocksprings 38

Meridian 47, Bartlett 26

Milano 27, Temple Central Texas 7

Miles 26, Water Valley 18

Moody 47, Hubbard 16

Muenster 16, Windthorst 6

New Deal 51, Slaton 0

Overton 29, Simms Bowie 20

Panhandle 51, Vega 14

Petrolia 36, Quanah 0

Plains 28, Lockney 21

Ralls 42, Memphis 0

Refugio 42, Edna 41

Riesel 26, Thorndale 0

Roscoe 32, Clarendon 16

San Augustine 35, Alto 32

Santa Maria 28, Agua Dulce 20

Shelbyville 32, Elysian Fields 0

Stamford 27, Ballinger 0

Stinnett West Texas 46, Boys Ranch 8

Stratford 57, Gruver 26

Sudan 24, Ropesville Ropes 21

Sunray 80, Dimmitt 0

Tenaha 50, Joaquin 42

Thrall 49, Florence 0

Three Rivers 67, Taft 7

Timpson 33, Daingerfield 26

Tom Bean 23, Chico 0

Valley Mills 41, De Leon 7

Van Horn 48, EP Immanuel 0

Wallis Brazos 46, Louise 12

Weimar 65, Somerville 14

Wellington 42, Amarillo River Road 0

Wolfe City 29, Celeste 19

Wortham 28, Jewett Leon 7

CLASS 1A

Abbott 56, Keene Smith 6

Aquilla 64, Oakwood 18

Aspermont 48, Moran 6

Benjamin 72, Abilene Christian 27

Blanket 72, Eden 39

Blum 50, Gorman 0

Bowie Gold-Burg 60, Chillicothe 7

Cherokee 56, Evant 0

Cranfills Gap 55, Three Way 6

Crowell 74, Saint Jo 30

Garden City 51, Midland Trinity 23

Gilmer Union Hill 40, Rockwall Heritage 8

Grandfalls-Royalty 48, Fort Davis 42

Happy 48, Springlake-Earth 42

Harrold 51, Trent 6

Hart 22, Guthrie 12

Haskell Paint Creek 43, Lohn 13

Hermleigh 42, Imperial Buena Vista 20

High Island 66, Apple Springs 16

Iredell 71, Mullin 12

Jonesboro 76, Austin SPC 4

Knox City 64, May 14

Lamesa Klondike 72, Loraine 22

Lenorah Grady 54, Kress 13

Lingleville 54, Kopperl 52

Loop 39, Wellman-Union 20

Lorenzo 41, Wilson 34

Lueders-Avoca 25, Olfen 13

Marfa 56, Fort Hancock 0

Matador Motley County 79, Spur 54

McLean 45, Amarillo San Jacinto 0

Medina 57, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 0

Mertzon Irion County 54, Roby 6

Miami 54, Wildorado 6

Morton 62, Munday 0

Nazareth 65, Groom 16

New Home 64, Hale Center 6

Newcastle 53, Azle Christian School 6

O’Donnell 78, Petersburg 51

Oglesby 56, Covington 8

Premont 47, Banquete 12

Ranger 42, Perrin-Whitt 41

Robert Lee 46, Baird 32

Rochelle 1, Cedar Park Summit 0

Roscoe Highland 66, Blackwell 16

Rotan 44, Woodson 39

Sidney 56, Bluff Dale 6

Sterling City 52, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

Throckmorton 68, Bryson 24

Veribest 48, Bronte 42

Vernon Northside 54, Hedley 47

Westbrook 52, Rankin 0

White Deer 51, Amarillo PCHEA 6

Whiteface 54, Turkey Valley 8

Whitharral 44, Silverton 39

Zephyr 38, Rising Star 34

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin Hill Country 67, Fredericksburg Heritage 22

Austin NYOS 44, Grace 0

Austin St. Andrew’s 22, Victoria St. Joseph 6

Bay Area Christian 30, Danbury 8

Boerne Geneva 35, La Pryor 12

Bryan Christian Homeschool 48, Beaumont Legacy Christian 0

Bryan St. Joseph 60, Bryan Allen Academy 54

Carrollton Prince of Peace 32, Greenville Christian 28

Conroe Covenant 60, Divine Savior Academy 14

Dallas Bishop Lynch 76, Cedar Hill Newman 0

Dallas Covenant 56, Dallas Greenhill 14

Dallas Lakehill 54, Temple Holy Trinity 0

Dallas Shelton 7, UME Prep 6

EP Cathedral 17, Fabens 14

Frisco Legacy Christian 38, Irving Cistercian 0

FW All Saints 40, Holland Hall, Okla. 14

Garland Christian 12, Sherman Texoma 0

Houston Christian 45, Katy Pope John 0

Houston Kinkaid 21, Shaw, La. 14

Houston Northland Christian 32, Willow Park Trinity Christian 0

Houston St. Pius X 35, The Woodlands Christian 19

Houston Westbury Christian 61, Houston Second Baptist 16

Lubbock Christian 68, Bovina 36

Lucas Christian 32, Fort Worth THESA 28

Pasadena First Baptist 52, Austin Veritas 6

SA Castle Hills 59, St Augustine 13

SA Central Catholic 35, Austin St. Michael 21

SA Christian 49, Austin Northeast 0

SA Holy Cross 21, Austin St. Dominic Savio 14

Tyler Gorman 34, Tyler All Saints 6

Tyler Grace Community 23, Bullard Brook Hill 19

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 41, Cypress Bridgeland 24

Austin Brentwood 40, SA Texas Military 7

Beaumont United 27, Alvin 6

Bulverde Gloria Deo 43, St. Mary’s Hall 22

C-City 15, Christoval 12

CC Incarnate Word 42, CC Coastal Christian 32

Charlotte def. Rung , forfeit

Concordia 50, Buckholts 14

Cypress Community Christian 35, Houston Lutheran South 12

Frisco Emerson 48, Frisco Panther Creek 31

FW Benbrook 35, Mineral Wells 20

FW Southwest Christian def. Arlington Oakridge , forfeit

Gadsden, N.M. 18, Clint 4

Gholson 56, Waco Christian 0

Guymon, Okla. 13, Wheeler 12

Houston MSTC 29, Aldine 8

Iowa Colony 42, Brookshire Royal 10

Irving Faustina Academy 52, Savoy 21

Keller Harvest Christian 68, Bethesda Christian 22

Killeen Chaparral 34, Marble Falls 21

Lasa 42, Austin Achieve 20

Legacy School of Sport Sciences 34, Jasper 29

Logos Prep 44, San Marcos Baptist Academy 30

Marble Falls Faith def. Smoking for Jesus Ministry , forfeit

MC Prep 40, Cumby 24

Midland Holy Cross 78, Sanderson 30

Midland Legacy 48, Abilene 17

Mount Calm 60, Trinidad 59

North DeSoto , La. 57, Center 52

Odessa Compass 7, Iraan 0

Prosper Rock Hill 42, Plano East 14

Randle 64, West Columbia Charter 0

SA Atonement 48, New Braunfels Baptist 0

SA Pieper 34, Davenport 31

SA Sotomayor 35, SA Northside Stevens 0

San Angelo Texas Leadership 62, Winters 35

San Marcos Hill Country Christian 46, Prairie Lea 0

Stephenville FAITH 48, Walnut Springs 0

Texico, N.M. 36, Olton 34, OT

Tyler Kings Academy 36, Rockwall Providence Academy 20

Valor South Austin 21, New Braunfels Thunder 18

Waco Live Oak Classical 70, Waco Vanguard 20

Weatherford Christian 35, Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 21

West Plains 48, Canyon 21

Woodlands Legacy Prep 24, Frassati Catholic 7

Yates 46, Wharton 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Argyle vs. Grapevine, ppd.

Dallas Parish Episcopal vs. Austin LBJ, ppd.

Dallas St. Mark vs. John Cooper, ppd.

Denton Ryan vs. Azle, ppd.

FW Country Day vs. Boyd, ppd.

Forestburg vs. Penelope, ccd.

Garland Rowlett vs. Garland Naaman Forest, ppd.

Longview Pine Tree vs. Kilgore, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Maud vs. Mount Enterprise, ppd.

Melissa CHANT vs. Red Oak Ovilla, ccd.

New Boston vs. Atlanta, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Olney vs. Haskell, ppd.

Pittsburg vs. Tatum, ppd.

Plano West vs. McKinney Boyd, ppd.

Richardson Lake Highlands vs. Dallas Highland Park, ppd.

Richardson vs. Richardson Berkner, ppd.

Saginaw Boswell vs. Haltom, ppd.

THURSDAY

CLASS 6A

Arlington Lamar 22, Keller Central 7

Buda Hays 28, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0

Cypress Lakes 34, Aldine MacArthur 7

Cypress Ranch 45, Cypress Creek 14

Dallas Jesuit 41, Richardson Pearce 39

Eagle Pass 40, CC Moody 6

Edinburg Vela 42, Weslaco East 35

EP Franklin 14, EP Coronado 13

Euless Trinity 59, Lewisville Marcus 49

Fort Bend Austin 24, Fort Bend Dulles 12

Garland Sachse 31, Garland Lakeview Centennial 7

Houston Lamar 28, Clear Falls 6

Houston Spring Woods 41, Houston Chavez 18

Houston Stratford 35, Alief Hastings 20

Klein Cain 50, Cypress Falls 27

La Porte 56, Baytown Goose Creek 6

Leander Rouse 34, Leander Glenn 31

McAllen 35, Mercedes 9

Pasadena Memorial 40, Clear Brook 14

Pflugerville Hendrickson 31, Round Rock McNeil 17

SA Northside Warren 66, SA Northside Holmes 20

Spring 48, Houston Strake Jesuit 35

Spring Dekaney 38, Humble 14

The Woodlands College Park 38, Grand Oaks 28

Wolfforth Frenship 54, Lubbock Monterey 52, 4OT

CLASS 5A

Burleson Centennial 40, Saginaw 13

Canyon Randall 31, Snyder 0

CC Miller 55, Laredo Alexander 14

Cedar Park 28, Round Rock 24

Crowley 43, Mansfield Summit 14

Edcouch-Elsa 56, Brownsville Rivera 20

El Paso Eastlake 35, EP El Dorado 20

Fort Bend Marshall 34, Alief Taylor 6

Frisco Centennial 49, Sherman 34

Frisco Lone Star 35, Frisco Reedy 32

Frisco Wakeland 56, Frisco Heritage 21

FW Arlington Heights 21, Waco University 20

La Joya Palmview 22, Brownsville Lopez 6

Mansfield Legacy 35, Dallas Wilson 30

Mission Sharyland 22, McAllen Rowe 7

N. Richland Hills Birdville 48, Carrollton Turner 18

Plainview 27, Wichita Falls 10

Red Oak 38, Lake Belton 34, OT

Rio Grande City 35, La Joya 0

Rosenberg Terry 28, Richmond Foster 27

SA Southwest 26, Laredo Martin 12

Texas City 42, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 7

West Mesquite 45, FW Chisholm Trail 6

CLASS 4A

Beeville Jones 49, Robstown 27

Carrollton Ranchview 52, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Dallas Pinkston 34, Seagoville 28

FW Western Hills 25, FW Polytechnic 16

Gainesville 28, Dallas Hillcrest 21

Houston Scarborough 2, Houston KIPP Northeast 0

Lubbock Estacado 48, Amarillo Palo Duro 14

Port Isabel 20, Pharr Valley View 13, OT

Rio Hondo 72, Hidalgo 28

Venus 47, Dallas Jefferson 0

Wills Point 33, Blue Ridge 12

Wimberley 35, Brock 27

CLASS 3A

Anthony 35, Hatch Valley, N.M. 20

CC London 45, Orange Grove 43

Columbus 56, Altair Rice 7

CLASS 2A

Cayuga 54, Colmesneil 7

Gladewater Union Grove 21, Cushing 20

Harleton 34, White Oak 0

Menard 34, Leakey 14

Trenton 44, Detroit 0

Yorktown 50, Woodsboro 0

CLASS 1A

Ackerly Sands 57, TLC Midland 7

Amherst 56, Booker 21

Balmorhea 71, Lubbock Home School Titans 34

Borden County 46, Claude 0

Bynum 68, Hill Homeschool 20

Campbell 54, Fruitvale 6

Coolidge 70, Avalon 23

Follett 53, Lefors 6

Jayton 84, Ira 34

McLean 37, Darrouzett 13

Paducah 73, Meadow 12

Paint Rock 58, Gustine 12

Richland Springs 73, Lometa 26

Rule 69, Afton Patton Springs 12

Southland 81, Lubbock Christ The King 36

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Denton Calvary 78, Ladonia Fannindel 30

Harlingen Marine Military 54, Progreso 0

SA Sunnybrook 57, Lee 7

OTHER

Community Christian 52, Granbury Cornerstone 6

ETHS 54, Trinity Christian, Ark. 6

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 32, Anton 7

San Antonio Harlan 36, SA Northside Brennan 28

Waco Methodist 50, Calvert 33

Wisdom 42, Sharpstown 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cotton Center vs. Welch Dawson, ccd.

