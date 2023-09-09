CLASS 6A
Aldine Davis 35, Houston Westside 2
Alief Elsik 50, Houston Bellaire 0
Allen 51, Arlington 31
Arlington Lamar 49, Allen 14
Austin Anderson 17, Austin 14
Austin Bowie 33, Del Valle 0
Austin Vandegrift 48, Hewitt Midway 17
Austin Westlake 64, Austin Akins 0
Belton 28, Huntsville 21
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 24, Schertz Clemens 0
Cibolo Steele 57, Hutto 27
Coppell 21, Keller Timber Creek 14
Copperas Cove 42, Manor 36
Cypress Springs 61, Jersey Village 28
Deer Park 45, Beaumont West Brook 14
Del Rio 35, Leander 34
Denton Guyer 28, Lancaster 20
Dickinson 49, Pasadena Dobie 7
Donna North 35, Brownsville Porter 14
EP Montwood 37, EP Americas 35, OT
Fort Bend Ridge Point 59, Fort Bend Bush 7
Galena Park North Shore 45, Spring Westfield 9
Garland 41, North Garland 7
Harlingen 49, Mission Memorial 21
Harlingen South 29, Brownsville Hanna 13
Houston King 40, Pearland 29
Houston Langham Creek 43, Cypress Ridge 21
Humble Summer Creek 34, Klein Collins 0
Hurst Bell 28, Arlington Hou 0
Katy 41, Katy Tompkins 7
Katy Taylor 11, Katy Cinco Ranch 7
Keller 30, Odessa 21
Keller Fossil Ridge 28, Arlington 14
Killeen 37, Cleburne 13
Klein 24, Houston Memorial 21
Kyle Lehman 41, Lockhart 31
Lake Travis 52, Buda Johnson 24
Laredo Johnson 21, PSJA Southwest 9
Laredo United 62, Seguin 59
League City Clear Creek 45, Channelview 6
League City Clear Springs 32, Klein Forest 29
Lewisville 36, Mesquite 0
Lewisville Hebron 21, Northwest Eaton 17
Longview 28, Tyler Legacy 7
Los Fresnos 23, PSJA 22
Mansfield 49, South Grand Prairie 29
McKinney 30, Lewisville Flower Mound 13
Midland 32, Amarillo 27
Mission 38, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14
New Braunfels Canyon 32, New Braunfels 28
North Crowley 43, Lucas Lovejoy 20
Odessa Permian 43, Amarillo Tascosa 6
Pasadena 47, Houston Washington 14
PSJA North 35, Laredo United South 0
Richmond George Ranch 45, Fort Bend Clements 21
Rockwall 47, Prosper 41
Rockwall-Heath 37, Mansfield Lake Ridge 10
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 34, Killeen Harker Heights 33
Round Rock Stony Point 19, Pflugerville 0
Round Rock Westwood 59, Bastrop 7
SA Northside Jay 43, SA Northside O’Connor 13
SA Reagan 38, SA Northside Clark 14
SA South San Antonio 26, Laredo Cigarroa 10
San Benito 33, McAllen Memorial 13
Smithson Valley 57, SA East Central 7
Southlake Carroll 31, Cedar Hill 6
The Woodlands 55, Conroe Oak Ridge 26
Tomball Memorial 36, Aldine Eisenhower 3
Waxahachie 41, Grand Prairie 10
Weatherford 35, Burleson 21
Weslaco 40, Edinburg 7
Wylie 49, South Garland 0
CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 53, San Angelo Central 45
Abilene Wylie 35, Lubbock Cooper 34
Aledo 38, Justin Northwest 13
Alice 36, Victoria West 25
Amarillo Caprock 21, Pampa 7
Angleton 17, Manvel 12
Arlington Seguin 21, Aubrey 0
Austin McCallum 42, Pflugerville Connally 2
Austin William Travis 67, Schertz John Paul II 13
Barbers Hill 49, Baytown Sterling 0
Baytown Lee 44, Crosby 43
Boerne-Champion 42, Fischer Canyon Lake 20
Brenham 31, Bryan 24
Brownsville Memorial 21, Brownsville St. Joseph 7
Bryan Rudder 33, Elgin 7
Canutillo 35, EP Austin 7
Castroville Medina Valley 55, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 0
CC Calallen 28, CC Flour Bluff 10
CC Carroll 28, Edinburg Economedes 24
CC Tuloso-Midway 52, CC King 6
College Station 60, Temple 22
Colleyville Heritage 10, Ennis 7
Dallas Conrad 52, Rice 8
Dallas Kimball 45, FW Paschal 3
Dayton 39, Montgomery 34
Denison 21, Kennedale 13
EP Bel Air 61, Chaparral, N.M. 0
EP Bowie 21, EP Ysleta 12
EP Del Valle 53, EP Andress 0
EP Eastwood 49, EP Pebble Hills 42
EP Parkland 35, EP Burges 7
Forney 53, Mesquite Poteet 0
Fort Bend Hightower 40, Fort Bend Travis 10
Friendswood 59, Fort Bend Kempner 12
Frisco 35, Frisco Liberty 0
FW Carter-Riverside 39, Dallas Adamson 28
FW Southwest 27, Joshua 21
FW Wyatt 21, FW Dunbar 8
Galena Park 63, Splendora 14
Granbury 17, Waco 14
Gregory-Portland 49, Victoria East 27
Houston Austin 31, Houston Northside 6
Houston Waltrip 46, Houston Milby 0
Kerrville Tivy 28, Fredericksburg 12
Lake Dallas 38, Princeton 0
Lewisville The Colony 48, FW South Hills 7
Little Elm 28, Plano Prestonwood 14
Lufkin 24, A&M Consolidated 17
Magnolia 24, Fulshear 7
Mansfield Timberview 27, Dallas White 7
Marshall 35, Henderson 20
McKinney North 63, Frisco Memorial 7
Midlothian 35, Killeen Shoemaker 26
Nacogdoches 34, Lumberton 20
New Caney Porter 27, Humble Kingwood Park 21
Pflugerville Weiss 21, Converse Judson 10
Port Lavaca Calhoun 26, Sinton 17
Port Neches-Groves 26, West Orange-Stark 20, OT
PSJA Memorial 28, Donna 17
Roma 41, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7
SA Alamo Heights 65, SA Highlands 7
SA Burbank 56, SA Brackenridge 14
SA Harlandale 44, SA Lanier 0
SA Houston 17, SA Jefferson 13
SA Southside 55, Laredo Nixon 3
SA Veterans Memorial 46, SA MacArthur 24
SA Wagner 62, San Marcos 17
Santa Fe 71, Pasadena Rayburn 0
Sharyland Pioneer 49, Edinburg North 34
Somerset 42, Floresville 21
Sulphur Springs 35, Hallsville 21
Terrell 47, Kaufman 14
Texarkana Texas 62, Benton, La. 14
Tyler 27, Mesquite Horn 12
Uvalde 36, Poteet 0
Vidor 34, Freeport Brazosport 0
WF Rider 38, Lubbock Coronado 0
Whitehouse 45, Corsicana 8
CLASS 4A
Alvarado 57, Dallas Lincoln 3
Andrews 41, Midland Greenwood 28
Athens 45, Rusk 38
Bandera 49, SA Kennedy 7
Bay City 42, Worthing 14
Bellville 31, Navasota 3
Boerne 42, SA Antonian 35
Borger 42, Lamesa 12
Brownsboro 27, Mabank 15
Brownwood 24, Burnet 10
Bullard 42, Quinlan Ford 24
Caddo Mills 37, Canton 34
Carrizo Springs 27, Hebbronville 21
Carthage 34, SA Cornerstone 0
Celina 38, Walnut Grove 35
China Spring 69, Mexia 27
Cleveland Tarkington 37, Huntington 7
Crandall 49, Jacksonville 17
Cuero 41, Yoakum 34
Dalhart 22, Spearman 10
Devine 49, Natalia 14
Dumas 26, Perryton 7
El Campo 35, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 28
Ferris 42, Waxahachie Life 27
FW Castleberry 23, Bridgeport 6
Geronimo Navarro 33, Smithville 13
Gilmer 43, Paris 40
Gonzales 28, Marion 14
Graham 45, Glen Rose 21
Hamshire-Fannett 30, Coldspring-Oakhurst 8
Hereford 28, Shallowater 27
Hondo 42, Brackett 14
Ingleside 43, Rockport-Fulton 14
Kingsville King 35, CC Ray 20
La Feria 42, Brownsville Pace 21
La Vernia 45, La Grange 0
Lake Worth 43, Carrollton Creekview 28
Lampasas 72, Georgetown East View 37
Levelland 23, Lubbock 13
Liberty Hill 45, Georgetown 42
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 30, Bridge City 23
Llano 20, Austin Crockett 17
Longview Spring Hill 35, Gladewater 21
Lorena 50, Cedar Hill Trinity 6
Madisonville 40, Fairfield 14
Melissa 39, Royse City 7
Midlothian Heritage 29, Waco La Vega 21
Monahans 52, Big Spring 14
Needville 34, Huffman Hargrave 20
Palestine 42, Livingston 7
Paris North Lamar 49, Bonham 14
Pearsall 30, SA Memorial 8
Robinson 28, Taylor 24
Seminole 58, Clint Mountain View 14
Silsbee 49, Nederland 0
Springtown 42, WF Hirschi 14
Stafford 44, Sealy 24
Sunnyvale 22, Dallas Carter 14
Sweeny 56, Hempstead 18
Sweetwater 53, Pecos 40
Tyler Chapel Hill 56, Greenville 14
Van 42, Lindale 37
Vernon 42, San Angelo Lake View 6
Waco Connally 59, Cameron Yoe 38
Zapata 24, Crystal City 0
CLASS 3A
Alba-Golden 58, Clarksville 0
Alpine 19, Wink 18
Anahuac 40, New Waverly 14
Anderson-Shiro 52, Snook 0
Anson 20, Dublin 17
Anthony 35, Hatch Valley, N.M. 20
Arp 42, Price Carlisle 19
Bangs 42, San Angelo Grape Creek 6
Bishop 30, George West 24
Blanco 39, Comfort 21
Blooming Grove 41, Eustace 10
Bloomington 42, Pettus 0
Breckenridge 41, Cisco 6
Buna 24, Crockett 8
Bushland 42, Childress 13
Callisburg 35, Lindsay 20
Canadian 45, Elk City, Okla. 19
Clifton 33, Bosqueville 14
Clyde 69, Merkel 57
Coahoma 57, Kermit 31
Coleman 30, Brady 14
Comanche 57, Early 0
Commerce 32, Howe 10
Cooper 47, Lone Oak 27
Cotulla 28, Dilley 14
Denver City 34, Abernathy 18
East Bernard 35, Ganado 27
East Chambers 35, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 6
El Maton Tidehaven 56, Palacios 0
Elkhart 19, Hearne 6
Falfurrias 54, Monte Alto 0
Franklin 28, Diboll 13
Frankston 14, Groveton 7
Gladewater Sabine 38, Waskom 28
Goliad 63, SA Cole 6
Grand Saline 33, Emory Rains 12
Grandview 70, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0
Gunter 38, Addison Trinity 0
Hallettsville 46, Van Vleck 0
Hardin 36, Trinity 8
Hemphill 46, Pineland West Sabine 32
Holliday 19, Idalou 0
Ingram Moore 35, Harper 25
Jacksboro 42, Peaster 19
Jarrell 28, Caldwell 21
Johnson City 56, San Saba 34
Jourdanton 35, Pleasanton 21
Kirbyville 56, Corrigan-Camden 0
Kountze 70, Evadale 20
Lago Vista 31, Giddings 12
Leonard 55, Hughes Springs 20
Little River Academy 45, Hillsboro 13
Littlefield 38, Post 14
Lubbock Roosevelt 46, Brownfield 30
Luling 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Lyford 27, Raymondville 3
Lytle 33, West Campus 0
Malakoff 42, Salado 0
Mathis 22, Odem 16
Maypearl 57, Dallas A+ Academy 0
McGregor 21, Gatesville 17
Mount Vernon 42, Omaha Pewitt 24
Muleshoe 48, Friona 28
New London West Rusk 48, Mineola 33
Nocona 0, Electra 0
Orangefield 35, Shepherd 21
Palestine Westwood 52, Palmer 44
Paradise 36, Godley 8
Paris Chisum 0, Bells 0
Pilot Point 0, Farmersville 0
Poth 31, Shiner 7
Queen City 45, Como-Pickton 0
Quitman 42, Kemp 10
Rockdale 27, Lexington 13
San Diego 50, CC West Oso 12
Santa Rosa 20, La Villa 12
Schulenburg 35, Burton 21
Scurry-Rosser 48, Edgewood 23
Skidmore-Tynan 20, Aransas Pass 14
Stockdale 24, Falls City 21
Troup 41, Buffalo 0
Troy 22, Rogers 19
Tulia 30, Sanford-Fritch 27
Tuscola Jim Ned 17, Wall 14, OT
Universal City Randolph 28, San Antonio YMLA 21
Vanderbilt Industrial 26, Boling 21
Whitney 68, Dallas Inspired Vision 0
Winnsboro 21, Hooks 13
Winona 13, Redwater 8
Woodville 54, Liberty 17
CLASS 2A
Albany 41, Seymour 14
Amarillo Highland Park 56, Shamrock 30
Axtell 22, Dawson 20
Beckville 35, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 18
Ben Bolt 16, Santa Gertrudis Academy 14
Big Sandy 15, Linden-Kildare 6
Bogata Rivercrest 24, Pattonville Prairiland 16
Bremond 61, Grapeland 28
Center Point 60, New Braunfels Christian 16
Centerville 7, Teague 6
Chilton 62, Normangee 0
Crawford 56, Rio Vista 21
Deweyville 80, Saratoga West Hardin 18
Farwell 23, Sundown 7
Flatonia 21, Nixon-Smiley 14
Floydada 42, Smyer 20
Forsan 32, Stanton 14
Garrison 26, Warren 0
Goldthwaite 40, Rosebud-Lott 27
Hamilton 20, Santo 14
Hawkins 13, Quinlan Boles 7
Hawley 33, Eastland 20
Hico 31, Cross Plains 7
Holland 24, Granger 21
Honey Grove 63, Whitewright 0
Hull-Daisetta 46, KIPP Generations 0
Itasca 44, Frost 12
Junction 32, D’Hanis 7
Kenedy 37, Karnes City 7
Kerens 28, Corsicana Mildred 27
Lovelady 55, Iola 12
Malakoff Cross Roads 34, Bruceville-Eddy 15
Marlin 20, Groesbeck 13
Mart 49, Italy 7
McCamey 42, Rocksprings 38
Meridian 47, Bartlett 26
Milano 27, Temple Central Texas 7
Miles 26, Water Valley 18
Moody 47, Hubbard 16
Muenster 16, Windthorst 6
New Deal 51, Slaton 0
Overton 29, Simms Bowie 20
Panhandle 51, Vega 14
Petrolia 36, Quanah 0
Plains 28, Lockney 21
Ralls 42, Memphis 0
Refugio 42, Edna 41
Riesel 26, Thorndale 0
Roscoe 32, Clarendon 16
San Augustine 35, Alto 32
Santa Maria 28, Agua Dulce 20
Shelbyville 32, Elysian Fields 0
Stamford 27, Ballinger 0
Stinnett West Texas 46, Boys Ranch 8
Stratford 57, Gruver 26
Sudan 24, Ropesville Ropes 21
Sunray 80, Dimmitt 0
Tenaha 50, Joaquin 42
Thrall 49, Florence 0
Three Rivers 67, Taft 7
Timpson 33, Daingerfield 26
Tom Bean 23, Chico 0
Valley Mills 41, De Leon 7
Van Horn 48, EP Immanuel 0
Wallis Brazos 46, Louise 12
Weimar 65, Somerville 14
Wellington 42, Amarillo River Road 0
Wolfe City 29, Celeste 19
Wortham 28, Jewett Leon 7
CLASS 1A
Abbott 56, Keene Smith 6
Aquilla 64, Oakwood 18
Aspermont 48, Moran 6
Benjamin 72, Abilene Christian 27
Blanket 72, Eden 39
Blum 50, Gorman 0
Bowie Gold-Burg 60, Chillicothe 7
Cherokee 56, Evant 0
Cranfills Gap 55, Three Way 6
Crowell 74, Saint Jo 30
Garden City 51, Midland Trinity 23
Gilmer Union Hill 40, Rockwall Heritage 8
Grandfalls-Royalty 48, Fort Davis 42
Happy 48, Springlake-Earth 42
Harrold 51, Trent 6
Hart 22, Guthrie 12
Haskell Paint Creek 43, Lohn 13
Hermleigh 42, Imperial Buena Vista 20
High Island 66, Apple Springs 16
Iredell 71, Mullin 12
Jonesboro 76, Austin SPC 4
Knox City 64, May 14
Lamesa Klondike 72, Loraine 22
Lenorah Grady 54, Kress 13
Lingleville 54, Kopperl 52
Loop 39, Wellman-Union 20
Lorenzo 41, Wilson 34
Lueders-Avoca 25, Olfen 13
Marfa 56, Fort Hancock 0
Matador Motley County 79, Spur 54
McLean 45, Amarillo San Jacinto 0
Medina 57, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 0
Mertzon Irion County 54, Roby 6
Miami 54, Wildorado 6
Morton 62, Munday 0
Nazareth 65, Groom 16
New Home 64, Hale Center 6
Newcastle 53, Azle Christian School 6
O’Donnell 78, Petersburg 51
Oglesby 56, Covington 8
Premont 47, Banquete 12
Ranger 42, Perrin-Whitt 41
Robert Lee 46, Baird 32
Rochelle 1, Cedar Park Summit 0
Roscoe Highland 66, Blackwell 16
Rotan 44, Woodson 39
Sidney 56, Bluff Dale 6
Sterling City 52, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
Throckmorton 68, Bryson 24
Veribest 48, Bronte 42
Vernon Northside 54, Hedley 47
Westbrook 52, Rankin 0
White Deer 51, Amarillo PCHEA 6
Whiteface 54, Turkey Valley 8
Whitharral 44, Silverton 39
Zephyr 38, Rising Star 34
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin Hill Country 67, Fredericksburg Heritage 22
Austin NYOS 44, Grace 0
Austin St. Andrew’s 22, Victoria St. Joseph 6
Bay Area Christian 30, Danbury 8
Boerne Geneva 35, La Pryor 12
Bryan Christian Homeschool 48, Beaumont Legacy Christian 0
Bryan St. Joseph 60, Bryan Allen Academy 54
Carrollton Prince of Peace 32, Greenville Christian 28
Conroe Covenant 60, Divine Savior Academy 14
Dallas Bishop Lynch 76, Cedar Hill Newman 0
Dallas Covenant 56, Dallas Greenhill 14
Dallas Lakehill 54, Temple Holy Trinity 0
Dallas Shelton 7, UME Prep 6
EP Cathedral 17, Fabens 14
Frisco Legacy Christian 38, Irving Cistercian 0
FW All Saints 40, Holland Hall, Okla. 14
Garland Christian 12, Sherman Texoma 0
Houston Christian 45, Katy Pope John 0
Houston Kinkaid 21, Shaw, La. 14
Houston Northland Christian 32, Willow Park Trinity Christian 0
Houston St. Pius X 35, The Woodlands Christian 19
Houston Westbury Christian 61, Houston Second Baptist 16
Lubbock Christian 68, Bovina 36
Lucas Christian 32, Fort Worth THESA 28
Pasadena First Baptist 52, Austin Veritas 6
SA Castle Hills 59, St Augustine 13
SA Central Catholic 35, Austin St. Michael 21
SA Christian 49, Austin Northeast 0
SA Holy Cross 21, Austin St. Dominic Savio 14
Tyler Gorman 34, Tyler All Saints 6
Tyler Grace Community 23, Bullard Brook Hill 19
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 41, Cypress Bridgeland 24
Austin Brentwood 40, SA Texas Military 7
Beaumont United 27, Alvin 6
Bulverde Gloria Deo 43, St. Mary’s Hall 22
C-City 15, Christoval 12
CC Incarnate Word 42, CC Coastal Christian 32
Charlotte def. Rung , forfeit
Concordia 50, Buckholts 14
Cypress Community Christian 35, Houston Lutheran South 12
Frisco Emerson 48, Frisco Panther Creek 31
FW Benbrook 35, Mineral Wells 20
FW Southwest Christian def. Arlington Oakridge , forfeit
Gadsden, N.M. 18, Clint 4
Gholson 56, Waco Christian 0
Guymon, Okla. 13, Wheeler 12
Houston MSTC 29, Aldine 8
Iowa Colony 42, Brookshire Royal 10
Irving Faustina Academy 52, Savoy 21
Keller Harvest Christian 68, Bethesda Christian 22
Killeen Chaparral 34, Marble Falls 21
Lasa 42, Austin Achieve 20
Legacy School of Sport Sciences 34, Jasper 29
Logos Prep 44, San Marcos Baptist Academy 30
Marble Falls Faith def. Smoking for Jesus Ministry , forfeit
MC Prep 40, Cumby 24
Midland Holy Cross 78, Sanderson 30
Midland Legacy 48, Abilene 17
Mount Calm 60, Trinidad 59
North DeSoto , La. 57, Center 52
Odessa Compass 7, Iraan 0
Prosper Rock Hill 42, Plano East 14
Randle 64, West Columbia Charter 0
SA Atonement 48, New Braunfels Baptist 0
SA Pieper 34, Davenport 31
SA Sotomayor 35, SA Northside Stevens 0
San Angelo Texas Leadership 62, Winters 35
San Marcos Hill Country Christian 46, Prairie Lea 0
Stephenville FAITH 48, Walnut Springs 0
Texico, N.M. 36, Olton 34, OT
Tyler Kings Academy 36, Rockwall Providence Academy 20
Valor South Austin 21, New Braunfels Thunder 18
Waco Live Oak Classical 70, Waco Vanguard 20
Weatherford Christian 35, Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 21
West Plains 48, Canyon 21
Woodlands Legacy Prep 24, Frassati Catholic 7
Yates 46, Wharton 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Argyle vs. Grapevine, ppd.
Dallas Parish Episcopal vs. Austin LBJ, ppd.
Dallas St. Mark vs. John Cooper, ppd.
Denton Ryan vs. Azle, ppd.
FW Country Day vs. Boyd, ppd.
Forestburg vs. Penelope, ccd.
Garland Rowlett vs. Garland Naaman Forest, ppd.
Longview Pine Tree vs. Kilgore, ppd. to Sep 9th.
Maud vs. Mount Enterprise, ppd.
Melissa CHANT vs. Red Oak Ovilla, ccd.
New Boston vs. Atlanta, ppd. to Sep 9th.
Olney vs. Haskell, ppd.
Pittsburg vs. Tatum, ppd.
Plano West vs. McKinney Boyd, ppd.
Richardson Lake Highlands vs. Dallas Highland Park, ppd.
Richardson vs. Richardson Berkner, ppd.
Saginaw Boswell vs. Haltom, ppd.
THURSDAY
CLASS 6A
Arlington Lamar 22, Keller Central 7
Buda Hays 28, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0
Cypress Lakes 34, Aldine MacArthur 7
Cypress Ranch 45, Cypress Creek 14
Dallas Jesuit 41, Richardson Pearce 39
Eagle Pass 40, CC Moody 6
Edinburg Vela 42, Weslaco East 35
EP Franklin 14, EP Coronado 13
Euless Trinity 59, Lewisville Marcus 49
Fort Bend Austin 24, Fort Bend Dulles 12
Garland Sachse 31, Garland Lakeview Centennial 7
Houston Lamar 28, Clear Falls 6
Houston Spring Woods 41, Houston Chavez 18
Houston Stratford 35, Alief Hastings 20
Klein Cain 50, Cypress Falls 27
La Porte 56, Baytown Goose Creek 6
Leander Rouse 34, Leander Glenn 31
McAllen 35, Mercedes 9
Pasadena Memorial 40, Clear Brook 14
Pflugerville Hendrickson 31, Round Rock McNeil 17
SA Northside Warren 66, SA Northside Holmes 20
Spring 48, Houston Strake Jesuit 35
Spring Dekaney 38, Humble 14
The Woodlands College Park 38, Grand Oaks 28
Wolfforth Frenship 54, Lubbock Monterey 52, 4OT
CLASS 5A
Burleson Centennial 40, Saginaw 13
Canyon Randall 31, Snyder 0
CC Miller 55, Laredo Alexander 14
Cedar Park 28, Round Rock 24
Crowley 43, Mansfield Summit 14
Edcouch-Elsa 56, Brownsville Rivera 20
El Paso Eastlake 35, EP El Dorado 20
Fort Bend Marshall 34, Alief Taylor 6
Frisco Centennial 49, Sherman 34
Frisco Lone Star 35, Frisco Reedy 32
Frisco Wakeland 56, Frisco Heritage 21
FW Arlington Heights 21, Waco University 20
La Joya Palmview 22, Brownsville Lopez 6
Mansfield Legacy 35, Dallas Wilson 30
Mission Sharyland 22, McAllen Rowe 7
N. Richland Hills Birdville 48, Carrollton Turner 18
Plainview 27, Wichita Falls 10
Red Oak 38, Lake Belton 34, OT
Rio Grande City 35, La Joya 0
Rosenberg Terry 28, Richmond Foster 27
SA Southwest 26, Laredo Martin 12
Texas City 42, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 7
West Mesquite 45, FW Chisholm Trail 6
CLASS 4A
Beeville Jones 49, Robstown 27
Carrollton Ranchview 52, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Dallas Pinkston 34, Seagoville 28
FW Western Hills 25, FW Polytechnic 16
Gainesville 28, Dallas Hillcrest 21
Houston Scarborough 2, Houston KIPP Northeast 0
Lubbock Estacado 48, Amarillo Palo Duro 14
Port Isabel 20, Pharr Valley View 13, OT
Rio Hondo 72, Hidalgo 28
Venus 47, Dallas Jefferson 0
Wills Point 33, Blue Ridge 12
Wimberley 35, Brock 27
CLASS 3A
Anthony 35, Hatch Valley, N.M. 20
CC London 45, Orange Grove 43
Columbus 56, Altair Rice 7
CLASS 2A
Cayuga 54, Colmesneil 7
Gladewater Union Grove 21, Cushing 20
Harleton 34, White Oak 0
Menard 34, Leakey 14
Trenton 44, Detroit 0
Yorktown 50, Woodsboro 0
CLASS 1A
Ackerly Sands 57, TLC Midland 7
Amherst 56, Booker 21
Balmorhea 71, Lubbock Home School Titans 34
Borden County 46, Claude 0
Bynum 68, Hill Homeschool 20
Campbell 54, Fruitvale 6
Coolidge 70, Avalon 23
Follett 53, Lefors 6
Jayton 84, Ira 34
McLean 37, Darrouzett 13
Paducah 73, Meadow 12
Paint Rock 58, Gustine 12
Richland Springs 73, Lometa 26
Rule 69, Afton Patton Springs 12
Southland 81, Lubbock Christ The King 36
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Denton Calvary 78, Ladonia Fannindel 30
Harlingen Marine Military 54, Progreso 0
SA Sunnybrook 57, Lee 7
OTHER
Community Christian 52, Granbury Cornerstone 6
ETHS 54, Trinity Christian, Ark. 6
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 32, Anton 7
San Antonio Harlan 36, SA Northside Brennan 28
Waco Methodist 50, Calvert 33
Wisdom 42, Sharpstown 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cotton Center vs. Welch Dawson, ccd.
