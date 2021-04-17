The Ellison Eagles scored three times in the top of the seventh to take their first lead en route to their sixth straight District 12-6A victory, 6-4 at Copperas Cove on Saturday.
Julian Vascot had two of Ellison’s six hits and finished off the Bulldawgs with an inning of scoreless relief.
Frankie Santiago drove in two runs for Ellison (12-14-2, 7-4 12-6A), which moved into sole possession of third place, a game behind Harker Heights.
Jace Johnson had three hits and two RBIs for Cove (15-14, 6-5). The Bulldawgs fell into fourth place.
Cove scored all its runs in the second inning and led 4-0.
Ellison cut the lead to 4-3 in the fourth inning, but didn’t score again until the seventh.
Carlos Perez went six innings on the mound for the Eagles.
Cove’s Dekan Radigan struck out seven in six innings.
HARKER HEIGHTS 7, SHOEMAKER 0: At Shoemaker, Tanner Wells tossed a three-hit shutout and the Knights closed in on a playoff spot.
Wells and Michael Saiz each drove in two runs. Easton Culp had two hits and walked three times for the Knights (15-11-1, 8-3 12-6A), who can clinch a playoff spot with their next win.
Heights hosts Killeen on Tuesday, travels to Copperas Cove on Friday and hosts Bryan in the season finale on April 27.
The Knights led 1-0 before Wells took the mound, and that was all the support he needed in Heights' third shutout of the season and second in 12-6A. Wells finished with 10 strikeouts.
12-6A BASEBALL
x-Belton 10-1
Harker Heights 8-3
Ellison 7-4
Copperas Cove 6-5
Bryan 5-6
Temple 5-6
Killeen 2-9
Shoemaker 1-10
x-clinched playoff spot
SATURDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 11, Temple 5
- Bryan 16, Killeen 5, 6 innings
- Ellison 6, Copperas Cove 4
- Harker Heights 7, Shoemaker 0
