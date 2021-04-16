The month of April has not been too kind to the Temple Wildcats, who entered Friday’s game at Ellison riding a three-game losing streak.
Make it four.
The Ellison Eagles struck first and struck big, downing the Wildcats 6-3 at Eagles Field on Friday, extending the Wildcats woes in April, and most importantly, putting them a game out of the playoff picture.
Temple entered the month tied for first in the District 12-6A standings, and defeated Killeen 1-0 to start the month. But losses to Copperas Cove, Bryan and Harker Heights before Friday’s loss has dropped the Wildcats, who are 15-10 overall, to 5-5 in league play, a game behind Ellison, which improved to 11-14, 6-4, and Cove.
Ellison has won five straight 12-6A games after a 1-4 start.
And the Eagles took control Friday from the start, scoring three runs in the opening inning, all with two outs.
Elias Rodriguez and Jose Melecio both walked and Frankie Santiago hit a hard grounder, which went under the glove of Temple first baseman Isaiah Fach and into right, scoring Rodriguez. Carlos Perez followed with a single to right as well, allowing Fach and courtesy runner Ziam Munoz both to score as Temple right fielder Johnny Donoso couldn’t field the ball cleanly for a 3-0 Ellison lead after one inning.
The Eagles added a run in the third when Williams gave up walks to Rodriguez and Joseph Marin to begin the inning and Melecio singled to left for a 4-0 lead.
The Wildcats finally got on the board in the fourth. With two outs Williams walked and stole second. Fach followed with a single to center to drive in Williams.
But that would be their only run until the seventh, when they were already trailing 6-1.
They made things interesting by getting three consecutive one-out singles off Ellison pitcher Marin to load the bases and Isaac Ramos cut the lead to 6-3 with a single to right, scoring Williams and Fach. But Ellison got Matthew McDonald to pop out to the second baseman and Donoso to ground out to end it.
Despite the loss, Temple pitcher Williams had a decent performance on the hill, striking out nine, though he allowed five walks and was hurt by two Temple errors.
Marin, who had breezed through the first six innings, had three strikeouts and three walks. Both pitchers went the distance and each allowed six hits.
Melecio finished the night 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Eagles and Fach was 2-for-3 for the Wildcats, who will be at first-place Belton today. Ellison will be at Copperas Cove, with the winner taking sole possession of third in the standings, behind Belton and Harker Heights.
12-6A BASEBALL
Belton 9-1
Harker Heights 7-3
Copperas Cove 6-4
Ellison 6-4
Temple 5-5
Bryan 4-6
Killeen 2-8
Shoemaker 1-9
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 9, Harker Heights 6
- Bryan 7, Shoemaker 1
- Copperas Cove 13, Killeen 3, 6 innings
- Ellison 6, Temple 3
SATURDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan at Killeen, 1 p.m.
- Ellison at Copperas Cove, 1 p.m.
- Harker Heights at Shoemaker, 1 p.m.
- Temple at Belton, 1 p.m.
