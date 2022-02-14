ROBINSON — Sherry McKinnon knows her team lost. It is just not what she chooses to remember.
Looking to win its first playoff game since 2020, District 12-6A champion Ellison was tasked to contend with Mansfield Lake Ridge — the fourth seed from an ultra-talented District 11-6A filled with three programs ranked in the top seven of the state rankings — in the opening round of the playoffs.
And it proved an arduous undertaking.
Lake Ridge recorded eight unanswered points in a run bridging halftime to erase a 21-16 deficit and never trailed again, ending Ellison’s season with a 49-35 victory.
It was a disappointing conclusion, but it is not the memory Ellison’s head coach chooses to hold on to.
“It has just been a blast to be around these players every day and see the tenacity and guts they play with,” McKinnon said. “They have just played through so much adversity, because at the beginning of the season, not a lot of people picked us to win the district championship.
“This one game does not define who we are, what they did or how hard they worked.”
After playing to a 5-5 tie to open the contest, Lake Ridge tallied four consecutive points to take a 9-5 advantage into the second period, where Ellison senior post Kira Bass scored eight of her team-high 14 points, including a basket in the paint to cap off a 6-0 outburst.
But it would not last.
Lake Ridge (16-14) had a steal and fast-break layup to beat the halftime buzzer, trimming its deficit to three points, 21-18. Then, they took control, scoring the first six points of the third quarter before using an 8-0 run to create a double-digit cushion at 36-26 late in the period.
Ellison (25-10) pulled with three points, 36-33, but Lake Ridge closed the contest by scoring 13 of the final 15 points.
“I thought we played pretty good for two and a half quarters,” McKinnon said, “but then we kind of got away from our gameplan and got into some foul trouble with some key people. That hurt us, but they continued to fight through it.
“We just went into a slump where we couldn’t score.”
Along with her offense, Bass finished with 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals, while junior Kania Prichett, who made two of four 3-point attempts, had eight points, including five in the fourth quarter, to go with three assists. Additionally, senior Allison Owens had seven points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Lake Ridge, which will face Rockwall in the area round, was paced by junior swing player Kylie Marshall, who finished with a game-high 23 points. She was responsible for all nine of Lake Ridge’s first-quarter points and 12 of their 18 points in the third quarter.
The outcome concludes the high school careers of eight Ellison seniors, with guards Evelyn Lorenzo, Kaylah Cherry, Mia Sias, Nekhiah Fiffee and Daejah Hackney joining post Adriana Jackson, Owens and Bass playing in their final games together.
While it is painful for McKinnon to see the group graduate, she believes their legacies will live on with four current players — sophomore post Asia Zachary, junior guard Kera Harvey, junior post Taylor Lewis and Prichett — eligible to return next season for an opportunity to defend their district championship.
“It is very important to have good leaders and good kids around your program,” McKinnon said, “because now the younger ones see what it takes to get to this place. It took a lot of hard work, and they got to see the seniors were at practice every day and drama free.
“They just worked extremely hard, and that makes my life so much easier.”
MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A bi-district
At Robinson HS
- Mansfield Lake Ridge 49, Ellison 35
Class 4A bi-district
At Weatherford HS
- Burkburnett 54, Lampasas 47
At Hutto HS
- Salado 65, Austin LBJ 60
Class 3A bi-district
At Waco Midway HS
- Fairfield 89, Florence 7
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
- Harker Heights vs. Cedar Hill in Class 6A bi-district, at Corsicana HS, 6 p.m.
- Lake Belton vs. La Grange in Class 4A bi-district, at Rockdale HS, 6 p.m.
- Belton vs. DeSoto in Class 6A bi-district, at Hillsboro’s Hill College, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.