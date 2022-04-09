TEMPLE — Temple took an early lead with a Lily Wiser three-run home run in the first but that was mostly all the Tem-Cats would manage in dropping a 9-4 loss to Ellison in District 12-6A action Friday night at Tem-Cat Field.
Temple (15-10, 7-3) entered alone in second place after winning six straight games to start league play but has now dropped three of its last four.
Ellison (4-6 in 12-6A) scored in each of the first four innings, getting a two-run shot over the left-center field wall from Elayna Goff to take a 4-3 lead in the third.
It was all the Lady Eagles would need, though Ellison pitcher Kiki Rogers helped her own cause in the fourth, adding an insurance run with a two-out single through the middle to score Gwyn Gebert, who had reached on an error.
Rogers finished 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI to lead Ellison’s 11-hit output. She also settled down in the circle, allowing just two Temple hits over the middle five innings, including retiring seven straight Tem-Cats at one point.
The Lady Eagles broke it open in the seventh, using three Temple errors in the inning to add four runs to their lead despite getting only one hit.
Leading 5-3 in the sixth, Ellison also had a run waived off after Taylor Brodine scored from third on a Gebert ground out back to Brooke Knox in the circle as Knox caught the grounder and looked Brodine back to third before firing to first late, after which first baseman Meagan Easley threw home to try and get Brodine, who slid in just in front of Jordyn Valdez’s tag.
Both runners were called safe on the play but after the umpires convened, they ruled runner interference on Gebert at first, thus calling her out and waiving off Brodine’s run.
Knox then got out of the inning without any damage by getting Rogers to ground out.
Down 9-3, Temple mounted its best threat in the seventh, loading the bases with one out but managed only a Wiser sacrifice fly out to score its lone run of the inning.
Chloe Prentiss led the Tem-Cats at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs.
Temple will host Bell County rival Belton at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellison travels to Killeen on Tuesday.
ELLISON 9, TEMPLE 4
Ellison 112 100 4 — 9 11 0
Temple 300 000 1 — 4 5 5
Rogers and Morales. Knox and Valdez. WP—Rogers. LP—Knox. HR—Ellison: Goff; Temple: Wiser. 2B—Eliison: Eakin, Morales.
Records—Ellison 4-6 12-6A; Temple 15-10, 7-3.
12-6A SOFTBALL
Harker Heights 9-1
Temple 7-3
Belton 6-4
Bryan 6-4
Copperas Cove 6-4
Ellison 4-6
Shoemaker 2-8
Killeen 0-10
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 6, Shoemaker 2
- Copperas Cove 19, Killeen 2, 5 innings
- Ellison 9, Temple 4
- Harker Heights 15, Belton 1, 6 innings
