Harker Heights 4-1
Ellison 5-2
Belton 4-2
Shoemaker 3-2
Bryan 2-2
Copperas Cove 3-3
Killeen 1-3
Temple 0-7
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton def. Temple 25-14, 25-23, 25-8
- Bryan at Killeen, ppd.
- Ellison def. Copperas Cove 25-16, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18
- Harker Heights at Shoemaker, ppd.
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
- Bryan at Temple, ppd.
- Copperas Cove at Belton, 5:30 p.m.
- Harker Heights at Ellison, ppd.
- Killeen at Shoemaker, ppd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.