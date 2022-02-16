Ellison senior Eamonn Jimenez headlines the area's 15 state wrestling qualifiers.
Jimenez, the 2020 state champion in the 106-pound division who now competes in 113, was the area's lone regional champion last weekend. He will take a perfect 42-0 mark to the Berry Center in Cypress, where the state tourney begins on Friday.
Jimenez will open against Cypress Ranch senior Oliver Scoble (41-11), who finished fourth in Region III.
Six other boys and eight girls will be joining Jimenez at state. Ellison will have six entrants. Harker Heights (4), Copperas Cove (2), Lampasas (2) and Salado will also be represented.
AREA BOYS STATE WRESTLING QUALIFIERS
Class 5A
145 pounds — Daemian Rivas, Lampasas, fr., 22-2, regional runner-up
Class 6A
106 pounds — Aodhan Jimenez, Ellison, fr., 37-6, regional 4th place
113 pounds — Eamonn Jimenez, Ellison, sr., 42-0, regional champion (2020 106-lb state champ)
120 pounds — Frankie Limon, Copperas Cove, jr., 34-4, regional runner-up
152 pounds — Emmanuel Ramos, Ellison, jr., 33-7, regional 4th place
160 pounds — Jack Hughes, Harker Heights, jr., 34-6, regional 4th place
170 pounds — Ryan Bithorn, Copperas Cove, sr., 35-9, regional 4th place
GIRLS
Class 5A
119 pounds — Brianna Miller, Lampasas, sr., 12-3, regional 3rd place
138 pounds — London Woods, Salado, fr., 20-4, regional runner-up
Class 6A
110 pounds — Alexis Hanks, Ellison, jr., 38-3, regional runner-up
138 pounds — Olivia Crutchley, Harker Heights, sr., 24-1, regional 3rd place
148 pounds — Destiney Bolding, Harker Heights, sr., 39-6, regional runner-up
165 pounds — Marisol Lopez, Ellison, sr., 29-5, regional runner-up
165 pounds — Gabrielle Phillips, Harker Heights, so., 40-10, regional 4th place
185 pounds — Faith Perez, Ellison, sr., 35-6, regional runner-up
