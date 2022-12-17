BELTON — Belton quelled Ellison’s defensive pressure for the first few minutes of Friday night’s District 22-5A contest, keeping the pace where it wanted it, but the Lady Eagles’ depth and athleticism eventually took over, leading them to a runaway 64-15 win over the Lady Tigers at Tiger Gym.
Ellison led by just two with three-and-a-half minutes left in the opening period, but closed the quarter on a 9-2 run. The Lady Eagles’ Kera Harvey then drained a 3-pointer off a steal to open the second quarter, and teammate Jerriyah Baines netted the game’s next 11 points, including a right-sided layup after her steal near midcourt to push the advantage to 30-7 with about 4 minutes left before halftime.
The lead swelled to 30 points by the break and stayed there throughout the second half as Ellison (11-3, 3-0) won its seventh in a row while Belton (2-16, 0-3) dropped its 12th straight.
Baines finished with a game-best 20 points, 14 of which came in the second, on 9-of-16 shooting as the Lady Eagles shot 48 percent (26 of 54) and forced 38 turnovers, which led to 41 of their points.
“The first four minutes of the first quarter, that’s probably some of the best basketball we’ve played. We just have to extend that for an entire game instead of just half of a quarter,” Belton head coach Eric Regier said. “If we get in a full-court game with Ellison, they’re just too fast and too athletic. They get some runaway layups on us and then all of a sudden it starts to balloon a little bit.”
Though the shot attempts were few and far between — the Lady Tigers finished 4-of-15 overall from the floor — Belton stayed close early on with a patient approach to breaking down Ellison’s press.
It had only six turnovers in the quarter, and Trinity Espitia’s three free-throws with 5:43 left in the frame gave Belton its only lead at 4-3.
Espitia and Leilah Maldonado each netted five points to pace the Lady Tigers, while Espitia’s three rebounds led the team and Emma Flory’s two assists and two steals marked team-highs.
Flory’s assists led to both of Belton’s baskets in the third quarter, providing a brief respite to Ellison’s continued full-court defensive intensity, which helped the Lady Eagles push their margin to 52-13 by the end of the quarter.
Flory’s first assist came on a long inbounds throw from the right side and found Maldonado for a left layup with 6:52 showing and her next was a crisp dish to Espitia for a 3-pointer from the right corner with 2:34 left, a play that was set up by Espitia’s steal on the other end.
It marked one of 13 turnovers Belton forced and converted into five points.
“There’s still all sorts of little things that we need to work on, so that’s what we talked about a lot throughout the game,” Regier said. “Passing angles, not throwing it overhead against long defenders, you have to throw some bounce passes. And meeting the passes, shortening up the passes, just little things that make a team that turns it over a lot more sure-handed. And then just playing good defense and still playing with heart. Our girls played hard and they’ve been playing together so now we just have to clean up some little things.”
The Lady Eagles opened the fourth with 11 unanswered points as they unloaded their bench and let the backups have some run.
“I thought we did OK. We should’ve finished more at the rim. We had the opportunities,” Ellison head coach Sherry McKinnon said. “The press defense, that’s just who we are. We try to put pressure on the defensive side, but I thought we could’ve executed a little better than we did.”
Belton is scheduled to take part in Bastrop’s tournament starting next Tuesday. Ellison heads to Kissimmee, Florida, on Dec. 26 for the KSA Events Basketball Holiday Tournament.
22-5A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ellison 3-0
Killeen 3-0
Shoemaker 3-0
Chaparral 1-2
Lake Belton 1-2
Waco 1-2
Belton 0-3
Waco University 0-3
Friday’s Games
- Ellison 64, Belton 15
- Killeen def. Waco
- Lake Belton 58, Waco University 16
- Shoemaker 67, Chaparral 56
