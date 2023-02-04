Though the Killeen Lady Kangaroos and the Ellison Lady Eagles came into Friday’s matchup with identical 9-2 records in District 22-5A, it did not take long for the better team to assert its will.
From the tip-off, Ellison’s Jerriyah Baines raced down court and scored the opening bucket, a prelude to the utter dominance the Lady Eagles would show.
Baines scored 20 in the 56-27 win over Killeen.
Ellison head coach Sherry McKinnon referred to Baines as her “offensive go-to” player.
Along with the 20 points, Baines dished out three assists, snagged 11 rebounds, blocked four Killeen shots and grabbed three steals.
Aided by Baines’ 10-point outburst in the opening quarter, Ellison raced out to an 11-4 lead before Killeen’s A’Mya Brooks hit a 3-point shot on a feed from Sumayah Wright. The triple cut the deficit to 11-7, the closest the Lady Roos would get the
rest of the way.
“I was very pleased with our defense to keep such a good team — as Killeen is — to 27 points,” McKinnon said.
The normally prolific Lady Roos came into the game averaging 53.1 points per game in district play.
Individually, McKinnon praised the play of Kera Harvey, who was matched up defensively against Killeen’s standout guard Taleiyah Gibbs for much of the night.
Harvey and company held Gibbs to just five points. Harvey also contributed two rebounds, two assists and three steals to go along with four points offensively.
Ellison’s defense was so stifling, however, that the Lady Roos could not muster double digits in any quarter.
The Lady Eagles held Killeen to just four points in the fourth quarter. Between the third and fourth quarters, Ellison held Killeen scoreless for a period of around 10 minutes.
The Lady Roos scored seven consecutive points in the third quarter to cut Ellison’s deficit to 40-23 before Ellison clamped down.
McKinnon called timeout with about four minutes left in the quarter at the end of Killeen’s 7-0 run and had a poignant message for her team.
“I talked about that we had to keep our foot on the pedal,” McKinnon said. “We were making too many errors and giving up some baskets there (and) we couldn’t allow them to make a big run on us.
“We needed to stop them and settle down and play our game.”
Immediately following the timeout, the Lady Eagles got back-to-back layups off of steals from Asia Zachary and Deyanna Reed, respectively, to start a 14-0 run of their own.
Killeen’s Aubriana Gray ended the Lady Roos’ lengthy scoring drought with two free throws with a couple of minutes left in the game, followed by a steal and fast-break layup by Shawnta Thomas, who scored the final points of the night for Killeen.
The 29-point win sets up a monumental showdown between the Lady Eagles and the Shoemaker Lady Grey Wolves — who also improved to 10-2 in league play with a 71-26 win over Waco University — that will go a long way in determining the District 22-5A champion.
Due to weather-related cancellations this week, tip-off for the game is 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellison High School.
“This could be an advantage for us, having to play hard and just go in there and giving a bit of confidence going into that game,” McKinnon said.
The Ellison-Shoemaker game had originally been scheduled for this past Tuesday, but an ice storm forced a cancellation of school in the district, meaning games had to be rescheduled.
“We want (the players) to rest and come in and have our game plan,” McKinnon said. “They know a lot of what the game plan was anyway, from Monday, when we thought we might possibly play on Tuesday.
“They know what’s on the line, just like Shoemaker knows what’s on the line.”
Aside from the goal of winning a district championship, the Lady Eagles will also be looking to avenge a 67-66 overtime loss to Shoemaker on Jan. 6.
The Lady Eagles earned a 22-5A sweep of Killeen, winning the first meeting on Jan. 10 48-45 with a three-point play in the closing seconds.
22-5A GIRLS BASKETBALL
x-Ellison 10-2
x-Shoemaker 10-2
x-Killeen 9-3
Lake Belton 6-6
Waco 6-6
Chaparral 5-7
Belton 1-11
Waco University 1-11
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Ellison 56, Killeen 27
- Lake Belton 56, Belton 32
- Shoemaker 71, Waco University 26
- Waco 51, Chaparral 44
SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE
- Belton at Waco, 1 p.m.
- Lake Belton at Killeen, 1 p.m.
- Shoemaker at Ellison, 1 p.m.
- Chaparral at Waco University, 6 p.m.
