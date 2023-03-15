TEMPLE — If there was any confusion as to which team represents District 22-5A’s early frontrunner, then Lake Belton cleared it up in a powerful way Tuesday night.
The Lady Broncos entered their spring break match against Killeen Ellison tied with the Lady Eagles atop the league standings.
Lake Belton cleared that entanglement in an emphatic way, blasting out four home runs and 14 hits overall in a 12-3 dispatching of Ellison at Bronco Diamond that left Lake as its league’s lone remaining undefeated team.
“It’s a big game for us. That Ellison team, they were scrappy. They came out and put the ball in play, made us make some plays,” said Lake Belton coach Blake Hill, one of two assistants filling in for head coach Matt Blackburn, who is not currently with the team for unspecified reasons.
“They had some hits in situations that got them some runs and we need to see that, so credit to them,” Hill continued. “We had some big hits early, gave us a lead, so it make it a little more comfortable.”
The Lady Broncos (18-3, 4-0) wasted little time in building a lead that proved insurmountable against the Lady Eagles (8-14, 3-1), sending 11 batters to the plate in a five-run first that quickly set the tone for Lake’s third straight win and eighth in its last 10 games.
Autumn Holman and Shelby Schultz scratched out infield singles to set the stage for the Lady Broncos’ big boppers, who promptly capitalized with back-to-back opposite field blasts.
First, shortstop Casey Schultz lifted the fourth Sabrina Morgan pitch she saw high over the right-field fence for a 3-0 edge, after which Madison Lux deposited the second pitch she saw over the left-center wall to give the Lady Broncos a four-run cushion before the Lady Eagles had yet to record an out.
“We kind of had a little pre-at bat talk before (Casey Schultz) went up,” Lux said. “We knew what we were going to do. You just get that feeling.”
Lux mentioned they noticed Morgan’s tendency to pitch outside during pre-game warm-ups, so they adjusted accordingly.
“I think we all knew how she was pitching, we knew how we needed to change our approach to be able to hit off her and we executed that plan very well,” continued Lux, who added another homer off Ellison reliever Kiki Rogers in the fifth.
After batting around, Holman added an RBI walk for the first frame’s final run when Haley Hoffman and Hannah Jensen singles, and an Elaina Herrera walk, loaded the bases.
The advantage didn’t sink any lower from there, though the Lady Eagles began chipping away in the middle innings after Lake’s lead had swelled to eight thanks to another big frame in the third.
This time, third baseman and six-hole hitter Angie DeLeon started things by driving the first pitch she saw from Morgan just to the right of the elevated fence in center field for a 6-0 lead.
Shelby Schultz later laced a two-run double into the left field corner for the inning’s final two runs.
Morgan took the loss in three innings of work for the Lady Eagles.
Down 8-0, Ellison got on the board in the fourth after Elayna Goff one-hopped the wall in center for a double to start the frame and later scored on an Alex Morales groundout.
The Lady Eagles then added two more in the fifth, getting back within five after Kadence Taylor doubled and later scored on a passed ball and Goff scored on a Rogers single through the right side.
The runs were only the second, third and fourth Lake Belton has surrendered in district play — it has outscored league foes 48-4 through four 22-5A games.
The Lady Broncos then responded with another power surge in their half of the fifth to push the gap right back up.
Lux highlighted the four-run barrage with her second long ball of the game, a high shot to center that also scored Casey Schultz, who had reached on a three-bag error after her long fly to right bounced off the glove of an Ellison defender and brought home Holman and Shelby Schultz.
Fredrick then finished off her complete-game win by getting Liz Eakin to strike out with the bases loaded in the seventh.
Shelby Schultz (3-for-4, double) led a group of five Lake Belton batters to go for multiple hits. Lux (2-for-4, two homers, three RBIs), Holman (2-for-3), Casey Schultz (2-for-4, homer, double, three RBIs) and Jensen (2-for-4) rounded out the group.
Goff, Rogers, Taylor and leadoff hitter Lani Chelby each had two hits apiece to pace the Lady Eagles.
With weather pending, Lake Belton is set to travel to Shoemaker on Friday.
