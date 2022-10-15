Ellison took the lead on the opening drive of the second half and the Eagle defense shut out Killeen the rest of the way in a 27-16 win over the Kangaroos on Friday in the first Crosstown Showdown at Searles Stadium.
Zy’Aire King scored from the Killeen 1 out of the wildcat formation to put Ellison back on top for good in a rivalry game that had more than bragging rights on the line.
Ellison (4-3, 3-2 4-5A-D1) moved above .500 in the district race while Killeen (3-4, 2-3) saw its postseason chances take a big dent.
The Roos had their chances to get back in front, but had a short field goal blocked and lost a fumble after driving to the Ellison 34.
Ellison added a cosmetic touchdown from Joseph Fowlkes IV on first-and-goal from the Killeen 4 with 56 seconds remaining for the final margin.
Killeen tallied just 76 yards after halftime. That total could have been much less if not for an unsportsmanlike conduct and roughing the passer penalty on the Eagles. Ellison overcame each miscue.
"Our kids had great resilience and I'm just so proud of them," Ellison coach Danny Servance said.
Kesean Meeks recovered two fumbles for Ellison, including one he returned for 39 yards to open the scoring.
Killeen’s Jakobe Deloach, who entered the night as the district’s leading rusher, finished with 71 yards and two TDs on 21 carries against the district’s top run defense.
Roos quarterback Jerryn Pettijohn got the start over regular starter Roderick Norman and completed 10 of 24 passes for 91 yards.
Ellison won despite finishing with 8 yards rushing.
The Eagles’ Sidney Holland, who was sacked four times, completed 9 of 19 passes for 169 yards. He was 6-of-11 for 135 in the decisive second half.
The Roos took their only lead, 16-14, with 24 seconds before intermission on Deloach’s second TD run.
Ellison dominated early and led 14-0.
The Eagles scored first when the Roos fumbled after an open-field hit on a screen pass on the game’s opening drive. Meeks scooped up the ball at the Killeen 39 and returned it to the end zone.
After dodging disaster with a muffed punt, the Eagles added to their lead with a 61-yard drive capped by Darryl Cannie’s 5-yard run. Holland kept the drive going by scrambling for a first down on fourth-and-10 from the Killeen 19. Jevon Smith’s extra point gave the Eagles a 14-0 lead and early command of the game with 2:14 left in the opening quarter.
The struggling Roos offense finally got a spark when Pettijohn hooked up with Raymond Howard for a 32-yard pass.
Deloach, who didn’t touch the ball in the first quarter, then went to work, carrying three consecutive times to get Killeen into the end zone from the Ellison 28. On his final carry, he dragged defenders into the end zone to finish a 5-yard run.
The Roos got another break when a high snap sailed over the head of Ellison punter King. Unable to field it cleanly, he was forced to kick the ball out of the end zone. The 34-yard loss gave Killeen a safety. And the 10-yard penalty for illegal kicking meant the Eagles had to kick off from their own 10.
The Roos didn’t waste the opportunity, going 40 yards in eight plays to take their only lead. Deloach finished the drive, twisting his way into the end zone from 3 yards out.
The Eagles travel to Granbury next week and close the season with a home game vs. district-leading Midlothian and a trip to face second-place Lake Belton.
The Roos host third-place Red Oak next Friday before returning to Searles to face Shoemaker. The Roos end the season with a home game against Waco.
4-5A-D1 SCORES
- Ellison 27, Killeen 16
- Lake Belton 69, Granbury 14
- Red Oak 49, Cleburne 3
- Shoemaker 50, Waco 0
- OFF: Midlothian
STANDINGS
Midlothian 5-0
Lake Belton 5-1
Red Oak 4-1
Ellison 3-2
Shoemaker 3-2
Granbury 2-3
Killeen 2-3
Cleburne 0-6
Waco 0-6
