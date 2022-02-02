Ellison’s Kira Bass scored 22 points and the Lady Eagles took over sole possession of the District 12-6A lead with a 61-44 win over Harker Heights on Tuesday at Ellison.
Evelyn Lorenzo added 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds for Ellison (10-2 12-6A), which earned a district sweep of the two-time defending district champ Lady Knights and can clinch the top playoff seed and the Lady Eagles' first district title in four years by winning one of its two remaining games. The Lady Eagles also clinched a playoff spot.
Samiyah Walker led Heights (9-3 12-6A) with 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Tyra Oliver scored 10 points. Despite the loss, the Lady Knights also clinched a playoff berth as a result of Shoemaker's 67-46 win over Killeen.
The Lady Eagles never trailed after Allison Owens corralled the opening tip and found Lorenzo for an easy layup.
Walker tied it at 2 with a pair of free throws, but Ellison answered with an 11-0 run and led the rest of the way. Kaylah Cherry hit a pair of 3-pointers in the run, the second of which forced Heights to use its first timeout.
The Lady Knights pulled within three late in the opening half and trailed 28-24 at the break.
Lorenzo opened the second half with a 3-pointer. Oliver answered with a bucket at the other end. But the teams combined to shoot 2-for-22 from the field during the rest of the period.
Walker’s 3 pulled the Knights within two, 33-31, and Heights ended the quarter with five straight possessions to tie or take the lead but had back-to-back turnovers before missing their last five shots of the period.
The Lady Eagles snapped out of their funk and started the fourth quarter with a 21-5 run to take their biggest lead, 54-36, with 1:08 remaining. Lorenzo scored seven in the run and Bass had six.
Ellison was 10-of-14 from the field in the fourth quarter. The Lady Eagles finished the game 23-of-55 (42%).
Heights struggled most of the night putting the ball in the hoop. The Lady Knights were 15-of-52 (29%) from the field, including 4-of-20 from 3-point range. Heights stars Angelique Morgan and Empress Roberts combined for just 11 points.
Ellison also handled the ball better, with nine turnovers against Heights' 15.
Bass scored 16 of her points in the opening half as she was able to establish position in the block while her teammates adeptly fed the ball to her from the perimeter.
Ellison won the teams’ previous meeting 56-44 at Harker Heights on Jan. 7.
The win was the sixth in a row for Ellison since a 52-49 loss at Belton on Jan. 11. The Lady Eagles host Belton on Friday before closing the regular season at Killeen next Tuesday.
The Lady Knights had a four-game winning streak snapped. They travel to Killeen on Friday and host Temple next Tuesday.
ELLISON 61, HARKER HEIGHTS 44
Harker Heights (44)
Oliver 10, Morgan 4, Saleh Rivera 2, Duvall 0, Roberts 7, Hatcher 5, Walker 13, White 1, Brown 2.
Ellison (61)
Harper 5, Garland 4, Walker 10, Wright 8, Thomas 4, Stewart 10, Bennett 2, Murphy 2, Wilkerson 10, Washington 2, Tutein 10.
Harker Heights 10 14 7 13—44
Ellison 17 11 5 28—61
3-Point Goals—Harker Heights 4 (Walker 3, Roberts), Ellison 3 (Cherry 2, Lorenzo). Free throws—Harker Heights 10-12, Ellison 13-19. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Harker Heights 17, Ellison 14. Technicals—None.
Records—Harker Heights 9-3 12-6A, Ellison 10-2 12-6A.
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
x-Ellison 10-2
x-Harker Heights 9-3
Belton 8-4
Temple 7-5
Killeen 6-6
Copperas Cove 3-9
Shoemaker 3-9
Bryan 2-10
x-clinched playoff spot
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 46, Copperas Cove 32
- Ellison 61, Harker Heights 44
- Shoemaker 67, Killeen 46
- Temple 48, Bryan 27
