Ellison delivered an impressive showing at the Region III-5A meet over the weekend with the Eagles and Lady Eagles each placing in the top five while advancing nine wrestlers to the upcoming state meet.
Competing at Anna High School, the Eagles captured four gold medals and amassed 191 points to claim the silver medal, finishing behind only Lucas Lovejoy (235).
Justin Bass (113 pounds), Francisco Limon (120), Gian Rangel (126) and Emmanuel Ramos (150) each won their respective weight classes to earn berths at the two-day University Interscholastic League Wrestling State Tournament, beginning Friday at Cypress’ Berry Center.
Along with the quartet of champions, two more Eagles will compete at state after placing among the top four in their divisions to receive a spot.
In the 106 weight class, Aodhan Jimenez was third, while teammate Ethyn Ramey (132) was also third.
The Lady Eagles scored 102 points to finish fifth — one point behind fourth-place Friendswood — as three of the six wrestlers in attendance advanced to state.
Natalya Travis (185) was second, and Dariah Louis-Charles (100) and Olivia Fischer (165) were each fourth.
Richmond Foster (210) won the team title.
Killeen ISD will be represented by seven additional wrestlers, including four from Killeen.
Alexis Hanks will attempt to win a state title in the 114 weight class after placing first at regionals, and the Kangaroos saw Seth Priest (2nd, 157), Charles Diers (3rd, 165) and Geordan Bigalbal (4th, 132) extend their seasons as well.
Furthermore, Shoemaker will send a boy and a girl to the state meet, while Chaparral will make its debut in the event’s girls division.
Lady Bobcats standout Ava Milliner won the 120 championship to become the first person in program history to reach state, where she will be joined by Lady Grey Wolves’ Jamiya Thompson, who placed fourth in the 138 weight class.
Wilbert Martin placed second (285) to advance for the Grey Wolves.
Despite typically competing in Class 4A, Salado, Lampasas and Gatesville also reside in the region, and the programs qualified five wrestlers for state.
Salado is sending a pair of regional champions after Keagan Sieracki won the boys 106 division and London Woods won the girls 132 weight class.
The Lady Badgers’ duo of Taylor Martell (120) and Charlie Freese (126) were runners-up in their divisions, and Derrick Winfree (150) earned the Badgers’ lone state berth after placing third.
Other area wrestlers to win their first-round match at the regional meet include Ellison’s Giselle Trumbull (5th, 138), Ajani Black (6th, 165) and Jayson Erving (6th, 175), Shoemaker’s Sheldon Wilder (5th, 190),
Killeen’s Natalie Gomez (6th, 100) and the Lady Bobcats’ trio of Alyssa Thomas (6th, 114), Yelieishka Perez (6th, 126) and Makayla Davis (6th, 235).
Additionally, Joey Roberts (145) was fifth for the Lady Badgers, Nathaniel Rechtfertig (126) and Cavahn Wilson (215) were fifth for Salado. Gatesville’s lone regional competitors — Brianna Allen (145) and Taylor Shea (165) — each placed sixth.
