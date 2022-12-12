Ellison does not deal with disappointment often, but when it occurs, Deion Ware knows the Eagles will respond.
Since 2013, Ellison has finished a season with double-digit losses just twice, producing numerous deep playoff runs along the way, but things do not always go according to plan.
Last weekend, the Class 5A No. 5 Eagles traveled to compete in the Pflugerville tournament, where they experienced two of their three defeats this season, falling to Houston Clear Lake 65-62 and to Class 6A No. 18 Coppell 61-60 in the championship game.
The experience, however, did not cause doubt within the team, according to Ware. Instead, the opposite occurred.
“We don’t just break down,” the senior guard said. “After a loss like last Saturday to Coppell, we get stronger actually. We come together, work on our mistakes and get better from there.
“It is a good feeling, because we are all strong. Nobody on this team is mentally weak.”
Ellison proved as much Monday evening, immediately overwhelming visiting Waco Midway en route to an 81-38 win — its third victory of at least 39 points this season.
Like Ware, Eagles head coach Alberto Jones Jr. believes his players are equipped to bounce back from any unfavorable situation. He feels the team is capable of avoiding such instances altogether as well.
“I think they have responded well to our losses,” Jones said, “but we need to put ourselves in a position where those don’t even happen. In our last two games, we’ve lost a 10-point and seven-point lead in the fourth quarter.
“So, we have to clean that up, but when they are locked in and focused, I like our chances. We just need to do it all the time.”
After trading baskets to open the contest, Ellison exploded, embarking on a 13-0 run before taking a 19-6 advantage into the second quarter as senior Jamyron Keller recorded nine of his 13 points in the period.
And the cushion only continued to inflate.
Thanks in part to Ware’s 10-point outburst in the second quarter, the Eagles outscored the Panthers 25-14 before replicating the first-quarter success with an identical 19-6 showing in the third period to put the contest completely out of reach.
Ware finished with a game-high 15 points, and he was one of three Eagles, joining Deric Jones and Keller, with four assists as Ellison had 21 assists on its 30 field goals.
“Every game,” Ware said, “we get better at moving the ball. Nobody is selfish on this team. We are all unselfish, and it shows.”
Every player for the Eagles scored in the win with sophomore point guard Ahziel McIver scoring 10 points to complement Ware and Keller. Additionally, senior forward Ademola Oladipo finished with a game-high six rebounds.
Now, Ellison (13-3) is just one game away from beginning its District 22-5A schedule.
The Eagles host Schertz Clemens on Friday before Belton travels to town Tuesday, and while every district contest is significant, there is added motivation to beat the Tigers.
Last season, Belton swept the series after earning the first victory against Ellison in school history on Jan. 11, winning 64-50 before producing a 53-47 outcome in the rematch.
Although the Eagles have proved capable of dealing with disappointment, Jones would prefer to avoid finding out how his players react to suffering three defeats to the Tigers in less than one calendar year.
“In the last two games against Belton,” Jones said, “we are 0-2. There is no doubt we need to win just because it is a district game, but they beat us twice last year.
“We really have to be ready for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.