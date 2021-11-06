ROUND ROCK — At one point, it did not even exist in his realm.
Throughout his high school career, Ellison junior Aaron Crittenden competed at a high level, immediately winning medals as a freshman before capturing consecutive District 12-6A individual championships in each of the previous two seasons.
Despite the success, for whatever reasons, he never envisioned himself racing along the University Interscholastic League’s most prestigious course.
“State did not even seem like a real event,” Crittenden said. “I just thought state was something that was made-up, like it wasn’t even real.
“Even when I qualified and I saw my name on the list, I still couldn’t believe I was going to run at state.”
Now, however, it is reality.
Crittenden posted a time of 16 minutes, 0.7 seconds en route to a 50th-place showing at Saturday’s Class 6A boys state meet, becoming the first Killeen ISD male athlete to participate in the race since 2011, when Ellison senior Silvester Harrison finished 34th overall.
And upon crossing the finish line of the five-kilometer course traversing throughout Old Settlers Park, the accomplishment sunk in.
“I just wanted to be competitive and put my best effort out there,” Crittenden said. “I just wanted to totally invest myself both physically and mentally.
“I think I completed that.”
Crittenden finished his first mile in 4:54.9 before crossing the two-mile mark at 10:13.9, setting the stage for him to shave almost 10 seconds off his time of 16:11.4 at the Region II-6A meet.
He was not the only area athlete to make an impressive debut on the state stage, though.
Harker Heights sophomore Ella Perry and Belton freshman Olivia Brillhart capped off their first varsity seasons among Texas’ elite runners as each placed in the top 55 of the 149-runner field.
On the heels of a district championship and a 13th-place outing at regionals, Perry averaged 5:59 per mile on the way to a time of 18:36.8. The 28th-place showing was 20.1 seconds faster than her regional time.
Brillhart, who should be an eighth-grader but skipped a grade early in her education, produced a time of 19:00.6 to place 53rd.
While each is appreciative of the experience and proud of their performance, they want more.
“The goal is to get back to the state cross country meet again next year,” Perry said. “I’m going to prepare all year around, working on my long runs and getting in lots of distance.
“Ultimately, a state championship would be nice.”
Brillhart agreed.
“I don’t think I’ve even fully processed what I’ve done,” she said, “but I’m going to try, so that I can be proud of myself, but in some ways, it just kind of feels like another race.
“I’m not going to take any breaks. I need to just stay in shape so I can run my hardest next season.”
Flower Mound senior Natalie Cook won this year’s individual championship, finishing in 16:32.4 to guide the Lady Jaguars to the team title. All five Flower Mound runners placed in the top 20 to tally a field-low 41 points, beating second-place Prosper by 68 points.
Crittenden intends to return to Round Rock next year as well, planning to enjoy his accomplishment for approximately two weeks before turning his focus toward the upcoming track and field season, which will in turn set the stage for his senior cross country campaign.
Regardless of what the future holds, Crittenden is satisfied knowing he represented Ellison at the highest level.
“This program has done so much for me,” Crittenden said. “People have given up their time to train me, and they have given up their time to make sure I’m ready to compete.
“I feel like I’m giving back by doing my best every year.”
UIL CLASS 6A STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET
Girls 5k
1, Natalie Cook, Flower Mound, 16 minutes, 32.4 seconds.
28, Ella Perry, Harker Heights, 18:36.8.
53, Olivia Brillhart, Belton, 19:00.6.
Boys 5k
1, Kevin Sanchez, Austin Vandegrift, 14:53.4
50, Aaron Crittenden, Ellison, 16:00.7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.