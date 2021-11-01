LORENA — Waco Midway’s mystique remains.
Despite being removed as a district opponent in 2019 after years of being a perennial powerhouse in the area, the memory of the Pantherettes’ prowess has not diminished.
During Tuesday’s Class 6A bi-district match, Midway overcame an early deficit to capture momentum, and Ellison head coach Sarah Stolley spent the next two sets convincing her players they were prepared.
“From the very beginning,” she said, “I was telling them that if they didn’t believe they could do it, then they wouldn’t. I was trying to instill in them that they could win this.
“We just adjusted too late.”
Ellison discovered its rhythm in the third set after its season was on the line, but it could not recover, and the Pantherettes advanced with a 25-20, 25-13, 25-21 victory.
The outcome concludes the program’s most successful run during Stolley’s seven years overseeing the squad.
With Stolley serving as an assistant, the Lady Eagles made the playoffs twice, qualifying as a fourth seed in 2013 before returning as a third seed the following season.
Then, she inherited the team from William De Gracia, and after a one-year absence, Stolley guided Ellison back into the playoffs as the district’s fourth-place team. The Lady Eagles reached the postseason every season since, but they were never higher than the third seed.
Until this year.
Following consecutive district losses to champion Bryan and Copperas Cove, Ellison won its final four matches of the regular season to help force a three-way tiebreaker for second place, and after receiving a bye to begin the series of matches, the Lady Eagles defeated Belton in four sets Friday to secure their position as runner-up to the Lady Vikings.
But it was not enough to give the program its first playoff victory in recent history.
“Momentum is key in volleyball,” Stolley said, “and you have to be able to respond to what a team gives you, and you have to be able to do it quickly.
“We just took too long, and they just kept chipping away. Midway is a great program.”
Along with contending against the Pantherettes’ talented roster, Ellison needed to overcome history.
For years, like most others, the Lady Eagles struggled against Midway as it was a constant force during the time the teams shared a district.
Before this season, when Ellison won a three-set match against the Pantherettes during the Granbury tournament, Stolley had never defeated Midway, losing 10 consecutive district matches and capturing just one set throughout the span.
And she must wait to earn another.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 14-7 lead in the opening set, forcing the Pantherettes to call timeout, and they returned to the floor focused, winning 12 of the next 15 points before closing with a 5-1 run.
Ellison (21-16) recorded the first three points of the second set, but Midway (25-19) responded once again, using a 17-3 outburst to gain complete control. Then, the teams alternated advantages throughout the third set, remaining within two points of one another until the Pantherettes snapped a 21-21 tie with four consecutive points to secure the win.
The defeat concludes the high school careers of six Ellison seniors — Evelyn Lorenzo, Ichani Norman, Ariana Moore, Adaizah Millett, Adelia Puni and Kira Bass — and for Stolley, their impacts were immeasurable.
“They are our program,” she said. “I have to compliment them so much, because they are the reason we have gotten this far. They’ve provided excellent leadership to our younger players, they’ve led by example, and our standards are what they are now because of them.
“I just cannot believe its over, and the sand has gone through the hourglass, because these kids made me a better coach.”
MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A bi-district
At Lorena HS
- Waco Midway def. Ellison 25-20, 25-13, 25-21
At Robinson HS
- Mansfield def. Copperas Cove 25-16, 25-6, 25-16
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
- Belton vs. Waxahachie in Class 6A bi-district, at Glen Rose HS, 6:30 p.m.
- Lake Belton vs. La Grange in Class 4A bi-district, at Rockdale HS, 6:30 p.m.
- Salado vs. Smithville in Class 4A bi-district, at Hutto HS, 6:30 p.m.
- Gatesville vs. Graham in Class 4A bi-district, at Joshua HS, 7 p.m.
