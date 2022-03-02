WACO — The Garland Owls keep advancing in the Class 6A playoffs, and Kansas signee Zuby Ejiofor keeps dominating.
The 6-foot-8 center had 33 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks and six dunks in a 77-41 regional quarterfinal win over Ellison on Tuesday at McLennan Community College.
His length and athleticism in the back of the Owls’ stingy zone defense made it tough on Ellison to run any halfcourt offense.
Ellison made just 4 of 21 (19%) 3-pointers and was 12-of-50 (24%) from the floor overall. Garland finished 30-of-56 (54%). The Owls also dominated on the glass, outrebounding Ellison 41-25, including 16-8 on the offensive boards.
During one stretch in the final quarter, Garland made eight straight baskets, including an alley-oop from Joshua Valiaveedu to Ejiofor.
Aaron King added 11 points for Garland, which ended the Eagles’ five-game winning streak.
Ellison star Jamyron Keller, who scored at least 30 points in the first two rounds of the playoffs, was held to 14. He was the only Eagle in double figures. Kris White and Kesean Garland each had seven.
The Eagles missed their first six shots and trailed 9-0 before White hit a 3-pointer to get Ellison on the board. They missed seven more shots to end the opening quarter and trailed 14-3.
The Owls gradually kept the lead growing — they outscored the Eagles by at least six in every quarter — and led by as much as 38 in the fourth quarter.
Garland, the District 9-6A champion and unranked at 25-1, advances to face No. 10 Cypress Falls in the Region II Tournament this weekend. Cy Falls beat No. 3 Spring Westfield 52-47 on Tuesday.
The Owls have won 21 games in a row since an 83-40 loss to No. 17 Arlington Martin on Dec. 3.
For Ellison (18-15), despite the blowout, it was a promising end to a season that started with a top-10 ranking and ended with the Eagles scrambling for a playoff spot. With no seniors on the roster, Ellison finished third in District 12-6A but outlasted No. 20 Harker Heights and No. 21 Belton in the postseason. On top of returning an experienced team, Ellison will have one of the best players in the state returning in Keller as it takes aim at a seventh straight appearance in the regional quarterfinals.
EHS coach Alberto Jones Jr. said he saw some things the Eagles need to work on in the offseason and if they improve, it could be a big year.
"We've got to bottle that taste in our mouth and get ready for next year," he said.
Ejiofor averaged 28 points and 20.5 rebounds in the first two rounds of the playoffs, including 27 points and 24 rebounds in a 69-64 win over Heights on Tuesday.
GARLAND 77, ELLISON 41
at McLennan CC, Waco
Garland (77)
Valiaveedu 6, Ward 0, King 11, House 2, Bratton 7, Carter 4, Allen 4, Z.Ejiofor 33, Swanson 5, C.Ejiofor 2, Newton 0, Muhammad 3.
Ellison (41)
Murphy 2, Keller 14, Oladipo 2, Wilkerson 4, White 7, McIver 2, Jones 1, Smith 0, Garland 7, Carter 0, Smith 2.
Garland 14 17 22 24—77
Ellison 3 9 11 18—41
3-Point Goals—Garland 1 (Swanson), Ellison 4 (Keller 2, White, Garland). Free throws—Garland 15-22, Ellison 13-18. Fouled Out—McIver. Total Fouls—Garland 16, Ellison 17. Technicals—None.
Records—Garland 25-1, Ellison 18-15.
REGION II QUARTERFINALS
- No. 2 Duncanville 48, DeSoto 35
- No. 11 Cypress Ranch 59, Langham Creek 43
- Garland 77, Ellison 41
- No. 10 Cypress Falls 52, No. 3 Spring Westfield 47
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.