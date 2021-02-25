ITALY — Ellison desperately wants to win a state championship. Now, they Eagles have the opportunity to prove they deserve it.
Class 6A No. 9 Ellison cruised into the third round for the fifth consecutive year Thursday, using a 16-3 outburst in the second quarter to propel itself to a 78-48 victory against Garland Naaman Forest.
While the Eagles have reason to celebrate, they also cannot afford to lose focus.
The outcome sets up a state-ranked showdown in the Region I quarterfinals against No. 1 Waxahachie after the Indians won their 14th consecutive contest, defeating Rockwall 74-62.
Although Waxahachie presents a massive roadblock en route to advancing, Ellison guard Jayce Wright is embracing the challenge.
“We are always looking forward to playing the best,” the senior said. “You have to beat the best to be the best.
“That’s what we want to be, so we always want the best competition possible.”
The Eagles had little issues eliminating Naaman Forest.
After taking a two-point, 14-12, advantage into the second quarter, the Rangers claimed a 15-14 lead on a successful 3-pointer, but it would not last.
Ellison (27-1) responded with 10 unanswered points before Naaman Forest (18-9) recorded its second 3-pointer of the period, but the Eagles immediately posted six consecutive points to construct a 30-18 lead.
The Rangers pulled within nine points at 32-23 late in the half, but Ellison senior Trendon Stewart’s basket in the paint pushed the cushion back to double digits, and Naaman Forest never cut it below 10 points again.
“I don’t think the final score was indicative of how close the game was,” Ellison head coach Alberto Jones Jr. said. “Sometimes the final score is misleading, because they gave us a battle.
“Our guys dug deep, and it wasn’t just our top guys. It was a team effort.”
Eagles senior Javon Walker finished with a game-high 20 points, making five of 10 3-point attempts, to go with six rebounds, while sophomore Jamyron Keller had 10 points and five rebounds. Additionally, Wright had 15 points, five assists, three steals and three assists, and Kesean Garland scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Ellison, however, understands the Indians will not fall without a fight.
Waxahachie (18-2) has not lost a game since suffering a 57-47 defeat to No. 8 McKinney. During the days since, the Indians beat 10 opponents by at least 17 points, including five wins by 30 points or more.
Some of the victims this season include No. 2 Duncanville, No. 3 Richardson, Class 5A No. 1 Lancaster and Class 5A No. 6 Amarillo.
But the Indians have shown signs of weakness as well.
In addition to its pair of losses, Waxahachie survived four games by three points or fewer.
Ellison, on the other hand, has not experienced many close contests, earning all but four of its victories this season by double-digit margins, including each of its playoff games. The Eagles defeated Cedar Hill 79-57 in the opening round.
“My guys have a goal,” Jones said, “so whoever it is we have to play to reach our goal, then that’s who we will play.
“We happen to be playing Waxahachie, and we’ll be ready to play them.”
Should Ellison emerge victorious against the Indians, their path to the state tournament – a destination it fell one win shy of last season – would hypothetically clear up significantly with no ranked teams
remaining until a possible regional final encounter with No. 2 Duncanville.
Regardless of what team awaits, the Eagles understand it will all be meaningless if they do not defeat Waxahachie.
“It is going to take a lot of effort, a lot of heart and a lot of hard work if we are going to keep moving on,” Wright said. “We have to play like we know we can.”
ELLISON 78, GARLAND NAAMAN FOREST 48
No. 9 Ellison (78)
Walker 20, Keller 19, Wright 15, Garland 11, Tutein 7, Stewart 4, Murphy 2.
Naaman Forest (48)
Hobbs Jr. 15, Whitmore 12, D.Deal 9, Mason 5, Ryan 3, Craddock 3, Mosley 1.
Ellison 14 20 20 24—78
Naaman Forest 12 11 12 13—48
3-Point Goals–Ellison 6 (Walker 5, Keller), Naaman Forest 2 (Hobbs Jr., Craddock). Free Throws–Ellison 20-30, Naaman Forest 10-24. Fouled Out–Stewart, Whitmore, D.Deal). Total Fouls–Ellison 20, Naaman Forest 19. Technicals–None.
Records–Ellison 27-1, Naaman Forest 18-9.
