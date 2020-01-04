While the weather outside the Ellison High School gym was cool and dry, inside, the Belton Tigers and the No. 6 Ellison Eagles were making it rain.
In the first matchup of 2020 for both squads, the two combined for 14 three-point field goals — eight for Belton, six for Ellison — in the Eagles’ 72-56 win..
In the second half, the Tigers (17-7, 1-3 12-6A) fought to keep the game close, but try as they might, the closest they got was within four points, something they did twice in the third quarter. In the end, Ellison (20-4, 5-0) came away with its ninth consecutive victory with the 16-point win.
For the Eagles, four of their six scorers reached double digits. Jamyron Keller, Trendon Stewart and Nehemiah Nuckolls led the way for the Eagles with 20, 19 and 13 points, respectively.
Despite the win, Ellison head coach Alberto Jones Jr. was not satisfied with his team’s performance. He did not mince words in his post-game comments.
“I’m just happy we came out of here with a win,” he said. “I don’t know how much we deserved to win this one.”
Despite the loss, Belton head coach Jason Fossett was pleased with his team’s effort.
“I like the way we competed,” he said. “We didn’t back down. I thought we played hard.”
Fossett’s message to the team after the game was to look at the positives.
Six of Belton’s eight 3-pointers came in the first half as the Tigers scratched and clawed to keep the game close in the first half.
The Tigers trailed by only four points after one quarter and only six at the half.
Ellison’s Matthias Nero nailed a 3 to give the Eagles an early 5-4 lead. Belton’s Luke Bramlett answered with a 3 of his own to give the Tigers a 7-5 lead, their last of the day.
The first half saw multiple turnovers and miscues by both teams. A fast-paced game saw the ball traveling across the court quickly.
For much of the first half, the Eagles played a hard-nosed, full-court defense.
Ben Jones and T.J. Johnson provided most of the offensive highlights for Belton in the first half. Johnson made his presence known in the low post, scoring four points in the first quarter and getting three from the free-throw line after being fouled on a 3-point shot.
Jones hit two 3-pointers in the opening quarter and added two points in the second. He could constantly be seen slicing through the Ellison defense, setting up plays for the Tigers.
Johnson and Jones combined for 15 of Belton’s 32 first-half points.
The two kept up their offensive prowess in the second half, combining for Belton’s first 10 points of the third quarter.
Johnson showed his range in the fourth quarter, dialing up a 3-pointer from long distance. He finished with 20 to lead the Tigers. Jones finished with 12 points.
Fossett said Ellison is an excellent team and deserving of its ranking but said his team should win more if it matches Friday’s effort.
“If we come out and play like we did today, I’ll take my chances,” he said.
Also contributing points for Belton were Josh Rardin with six, Diego Santana with five, Tyson Pine and Bryan Henry with four each, and Luke Bramlett and Austin Aggers with three apiece.
Similarly to Johnson and Jones, Keller, Stewart and Nuckolls provided most of the points for the Eagles in the first half.
The three combined for 32 of Ellison’s 38 first-half points.
Stewart constantly worked in the paint, drawing fouls and scoring layups. He even finished a highlight reel alley-oop in the first quarter.
Stewart, Keller and Nero played tenacious defense for Ellison. The three came up with several steals, recorded several blocks and cleaned the glass of Belton misses.
The three combined for 22 rebounds — nine for Keller, eight for Stewart and five for Nero.
Besides Keller, Stewart and Nuckolls, three other Eagles contributed points. Nero scored 11, Jayce Wright added six points and Deondra Thomas had three.
Jones’ message for his team following the game was a simple one.
“Be ready to go Monday morning,” he said. “They know how I feel about it right now, so I don’t really need to say a whole lot to them.”
Ellison travels across town Tuesday to Killeen High looking for its 10th straight win. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Belton hosts Waco in a 7 p.m. matchup.
ELLISON 72, BELTON 56
Belton (56)
Rardin 6, Bramlett 3, Aggers 3, Jones 12, Santana 5, Pine 4, Kerley 0, Henry 4, Johnson 20.
No. 6 Ellison (72)
Harper 0, Keller 20, Nero 11, Wright 6, Nuckolls 13, Thomas 3, Stewart 19, Dillard 0.
Belton 19 13 12 12—56
Ellison 23 15 19 15—72
3-Point Goals—Belton 8 (Rardin 2, Jones 2, Bramlett, Aggers, Santana, Johnson), Ellison 6 (Nero 3, Keller 2, Thomas). Free Throws—Belton 11-12, Ellison 8-10. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Belton 10, Ellison 13. Technicals—None.
Records—Belton 17-7, 1-3 12-6A; Ellison 20-4, 5-0.
FRIDAY'S SCORES
- Copperas Cove 56, Harker Heights 54
- No. 6 Ellison 72, Belton 56
- Waco 76, Temple 74
- No. 24 Waco Midway 63, Shoemaker 53
- BYE: Killeen
12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
Through Friday
Ellison (5-0)
Waco Midway (4-0)
Shoemaker (3-2)
Copperas Cove (2-2)
Temple (2-2)
Waco (2-3)
Belton (1-3)
Harker Heights (1-4)
Killeen (0-4)
