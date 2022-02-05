Kira Bass cannot help but think back.
Entering the final season of her high school career, Ellison’s senior post, like her teammates, agreed the goal was to return the program to area prominence and capture its first district championship since 2018.
But there were immediate trials.
The Lady Eagles endured an up-and-down start to the district schedule, finding themselves in the midst of a tight playoff race after losing two of their first six games.
Then, Ellison separated itself, winning seven consecutive games, including Saturday’s 51-36 wire-to-wire victory against visiting Belton, to clinch the district title and end Harker Heights’ two-year run atop the standings.
Following the contest, Bass admitted the defeats made the accomplishment just as special as the victories.
“This feels really good,” she said, “because it was a big fight throughout all of district, especially after losing to Temple and then Belton. But we were able to come back and beat both of those teams in the second round.
“So, that just really makes this moment great.”
The Lady Eagles were never threatened en route to the title, scoring the first eight points of the game before inflating the cushion to an insurmountable 17-point lead early in the second quarter. The Lady Tigers pulled within single digits as they attempted to rally, but only briefly.
After senior guard Evelyn Lorenzo, who was recognized prior to tip-off for scoring 1,000 career points, recorded a steal and fastbreak layup to give Ellison a 23-6 advantage, Belton embarked on a 15-6 run fueled by free throws.
Moments after Lady Tigers forward Anna Beamesderfer’s shot made the score 29-21 in the initial minutes of the third quarter, though, the Lady Eagles pulled away, tallying eight unanswered points to put the game back out of reach.
“We had it down to nine points, 27-18, at halftime,” Belton head coach Eric Regier said, “and we thought we’d be able to come out in the third quarter and be OK. We just had too many turnovers, and they got some easy buckets off of them.
“It was just an uphill battle, and we couldn’t get over the top.”
Lorenzo finished with a game-high 18 points to go with four assists, three steals and three rebounds, while Bass had 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Additionally, Allison Owens delivered a 10-point, seven-rebound, four-assist outing for Ellison (24-9, 11-2).
Beamesderfer paced Belton offensively with 13 points, while teammate McKenna Maddux had five points, 13 rebounds and four assists for the Lady Tigers, who are now fighting for their postseason lives entering Tuesday’s regular-season finale at Bryan.
Belton (14-15, 8-5) is tied with Temple for third place with Killeen (7-6) sitting one game back. The Lady Tigers split the season series with each team.
While Belton encounters a critical contest, Ellison has nothing on the line against except pride against the Lady Kangaroos on Tuesday with its bi-district playoff game against Mansfield Lake Ridge already secured.
Pride, however, is all the Lady Eagles need to play for, according to Lorenzo.
“This is not like any other team I have been on,” she said. “We all just work well together, and we know exactly what each other is playing for. We all have the same goal.
“All we have to do is keep working for it and maintain that mentality day after day.”
Ellison head coach Sherry McKinnon agreed.
“These kids have made coaching so easy,” she said. “They are just a blessing, and my coaching staff — Carl Williams and Kenesha Saygo — have always stepped up for me and had my back.
“I am just really appreciative to have this level of unity and chemistry within the program.”
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
y-Ellison 11-2
x-Harker Heights 9-4
Belton 8-5
Temple 8-5
Killeen 7-6
Copperas Cove 3-9
Shoemaker 3-10
Bryan 2-10
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
SATURDAY'S GAMES
- Ellison 51, Belton 36
- Killeen 43, Harker Heights 40
- Temple 47, Shoemaker 26
MONDAY'S GAME
- Copperas Cove at Bryan, 5 p.m.
