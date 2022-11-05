ROUND ROCK — After spending an entire year tirelessly working toward returning to the state meet, Aaron Crittenden was initially solemn about his showing. Then, he reflected.
As a junior, Ellison’s standout runner made his debut at the University Interscholastic League Cross Country State Championships, placing 50th in Class 6A.
In the year since, Crittenden won every race he entered, earning his third consecutive district championship and the Region III-5A title en route to Saturday’s state meet, where he concluded his high school career by placing 11th overall.
Although his sole goal was to emerge from Old Settlers Park with a gold medal, Crittenden is also capable of putting the performance into perspective.
“At first,” he said, “I was just like, ‘Man, I didn’t win,’ but then, I thought about myself as a little freshman, and he would have been jumping up and down and so happy. I just think about how far I have come all the time.
“I’m just so grateful to even be at the state meet.”
Crittenden was one of 15 participants in the 152-person field to post a sub 16-minute time, completing the five-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 51.0 seconds to average 5:06 per mile.
And he was not the only area athlete to make a significant improvement upon the sport’s most prestigious stage.
After finishing 53rd in her initial appearance at state, Belton sophomore Olivia Brillhart, who, like Crittenden, won the District 22-5A championship, recorded a 17th-place outing in her return. Her time was 19:03.0.
Along with being more physically prepared for the event, Brillhart credits an emotional ease for her climb in the standings.
“I felt more confident,” she said. “This is what I’ve been training for, so I knew that I just needed to go out there and run. I felt like I knew what I was doing. I felt like I knew more about how to position myself as I started.
“Last year, I was just so nervous, because I didn’t know how fast all the other girls would be, but this year, I was just confident, and I went out to do my best.”
Now, Brillhart sets her sights on a third consecutive trip to the state meet next year, when she hopes to be joined once again by her Belton counterpart.
Tigers junior Briac Ybanez was 31st overall, crossing the finish line in 16:20.7.
On the heels of becoming the first Belton athlete to reach state in at least a dozen years, Ybanez already has his sights set on returning next year, and if he does, the experience gained will be invaluable.
“Next time,” Ybanez said, “I will already know what to expect from a state meet. There is just a lot of excitement, and there is just a lot of really good competition.
“And then there is the course as well.”
While some have opportunities to return to state still ahead, others do not.
Prior to arriving at Shoemaker last season, Lady Grey Wolves senior Finley Hunting made two trips to the Class 3A state meet as a freshman and sophomore at San Antonio Cole, placing second each time. Last season, after transferring to Shoemaker, she fell short of a third consecutive trip but refused to miss out again.
Hunting capped off her high school career by placing 58th in her final race with a time of 19:54.8.
Outside of running track in the spring, though, Hunting’s running career is up in the air as she prepares to transition to college, but her time competing in cross country will always be special.
“It was never my idea to do cross country,” Hunting said. “It just kind of fell on me, and I can say that I’m happy it did. Nobody loves cross country, because it is a very hard sport and not a lot of people can stick with it.
“But I did, and I had a lot of success, met so many people, had so many great experiences and learned so many lessons from the sport.”
