DALLAS — Shamir Bogues’ mind was made up.
Making its first appearance at the regional tournament since 2017, No. 3 Ellison ran into early adversity, falling into an 11-4 hole against No. 19 Spring Westfield to start the game.
But it did not matter.
The Eagles erased the deficit en route to taking a 19-19 tie into the second quarter, where Bogues exploded, scoring 11 of his game-high 25 points in the period, and after the guard recorded the first basket of the third quarter, the Eagles never trailed again, winning the Region II semifinal 77-62.
Following the victory, Bogues admitted losing was never an option.
“I told everybody that we were not going to lose this game,” the senior said, “and we didn’t.”
Along with making 11 of his first 16 field-goal attempts, Bogues finished with four rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal.
Although it was an impressive performance, it was not unexpected, according to Ellison head coach Alberto Jones Jr.
“He was not going to lose,” Jones said. “That’s a senior who has been on varsity for three years, and he has a goal that he wants to achieve.”
Ellison held a narrow 4-3 lead moments into the game before the Mustangs, who were on a 17-game win streak since losing to the Eagles 72-47 on Dec. 28, scored eight unanswered points.
While Ellison (35-4) responded, it could not pull away, finding itself tied 32-32 with 2 minutes remaining in the half.
Then, the Eagles took control.
With Bogues guiding the way, Ellison closed the half with seven consecutive points before opening the third quarter with an 8-2 outburst to construct a 13-point cushion at 47-34.
Westfield (33-4) never got closer than nine points for the duration of the contest.
“Before the game,” Bogues said, “Coach told us that we would go through some adversity, but we needed to stay together.
“So, that’s what we worked to do, and we got the win.”
Freshman guard Jamyron Keller complemented Bogues’ outing with 16 points and five rebounds, while teammate Nehemiah Nuckolls had 14 points and six rebounds. Additionally, Jayce Wright scored nine points as the Eagles won their 24th consecutive game.
Ellison will attempt to extend the streak today at 2 p.m., when they face Wylie in the regional final after the Pirates advanced with a 43-29 victory against Round Rock Westwood.
Although the turnaround will be quick, it is not a concern.
“This is the biggest game of the year,” Jones said. “Being tired or being hurt; all of that is out of the equation at this point.
“We just need to get some rest, get off our feet, and hopefully, we’ll be ready to go to state.”
ELLISON 77, SPRING WESTFIELD 62
No. 3 Ellison (77)
Bogues 25, Keller 16, Nuckolls 14, Wright 9, Stewart 6, Nero 4, Walker 3.
No. 19 Westfield (62)
Anderson 15, Chaney 14, Rand 12, Brown 10, W.Williams 6, Jackson 5, J.Williams 2.
Ellison 19 20 20 18—77
Westfield 19 13 15 15—62
3-Point Goals—Ellison 2 (Keller, Walker), Westfield 4 (Rand 2, Chaney, Jackson). Free Throws—Ellison 14-24, Westfield 16-33. Fouled Out—Wright, Anderson. Total Fouls—Ellison 23, Westfield 21. TechnicalsBogues, Chaney.
Records—Ellison 35-4, Westfield 33-4.
REGION I TOURNAMENT
At Fort Worth
- No. 1 Duncanville 59, Arlington Bowie 44
- No. 17 Odessa Permian 70, No. 6 Richardson 57
REGION II TOURNAMENT
At Dallas
- No. 3 Ellison 77, No. 19 Spring Westfield 62
- Wylie 43, Round Rock Westwood 29
REGION III TOURNAMENT
At Cypress
- No. 2 Dickinson 83, No. 14 Katy Morton Ranch 69
- Houston Bellaire 61, No. 7 Humble Summer Creek 59
REGION IV TOURNAMENT
At San Antonio
- No. 22 San Antonio Brandeis 64, No. 20 Los Fresnos 52
- No. 25 Converse Judson 67, Laredo United 46
