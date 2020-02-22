ITALY — An uncharacteristic start to the game led to a disappointing end to the season.
After winning each of its previous four games by double digits, including a 34-17 victory against Rockwall in its playoff opener, Ellison simply could not generate offense against No. 6 Plano.
The Lady Eagles suffered through a three-point first quarter and never recovered, falling 50-21 to the Lady Wildcats in the area round.
Ellison trailed 12-3 following the first period before scoring their final six points of the first half in the final 55 seconds of the second quarter.
But it was not enough.
Plano held a commanding 29-10 advantage at halftime, and the cushion continued to swell in the third quarter.
The Lady Wildcats posted the first seven points of the half before Alina Simon’s basket in the paint ended the streak and Arrianna Faulks’ field goal gave Ellison consecutive points, trimming the deficit to 22 points, 36-14.
They would not get any closer, though.
Plano (31-4) responded with 10 unanswered points in an outburst spanning into the fourth quarter to help secure their spot in the third round against No. 17 Sachse.
Nylia Mobley and Simon finished with a team-high five points apiece for Ellison in the loss, while Faulks and Di’Ambria Whyte each scored three points.
The loss dropped the Lady Eagles’ record to 21-9 and ended the high school careers of three players — Alexis Stockard, Whyte and Simon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.