DALLAS — It was an unusual situation, and it led to an unexpected outcome.
For more than two months, Ellison dominated, winning 24 consecutive games with only one contest being decided by single digits.
With a berth in the Class 6A state tournament on the line, however, the Eagles’ fell into an unfamiliar position.
Wylie built an early lead and never relinquished it, upsetting No. 3 Ellison 50-42 to win the Region II championship and end the Eagles’ season.
While Ellison struggled to make shots throughout the contest, Eagles head coach Alberto Jones Jr. believes other factors played a role in the defeat.
“We haven’t been in that situation in months,” he said. “We started panicking when we were down by eight points.
“After being up for the last two months to being down by eight, we just started to panic.”
Ellison (35-5) delivered its second lowest offensive output of the season against the Pirates, missing 33 of 46 field-goal attempts, and for the first time during the playoffs, finished with only one player scoring at least 10 points.
“Shots weren’t falling,” Jones said, “but we just seemed to be a step off and a step slow. Early on, we turned the ball over a bunch, and I thought that was just nerves.
“But we just never settled down the whole game.”
The Pirates never trailed, breaking a 5-5 tie with a 12-5 outburst to end the first quarter, but Ellison erased a majority of the deficit in the second period, pulling within a basket at 23-21 on Matthias Nero’s jumper.
Wylie (32-7) closed the half with a 28-22 advantage, increasing its lead to 39-29 by the end of the third quarter and dropping Ellison into its first double-digit deficit of the playoffs.
The Eagles could not recover.
Senior guard Shamir Bogues capped off his high school career with a team-high 14 points and five rebounds, while fellow senior Nehemiah Nuckolls finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks in the loss.
Along with the duo, Micah Dillard, Jordan Parks, Savien Cromity and Nero each played their final game with the Eagles.
“Those are all Ellison guys,” Jones said. “They put their blood, sweat and tears into getting us here.
“We’re going to miss them, but they will always be Ellison guys.”
While a number of players will be departing the program, plenty of talent remains, including starters Jamyron Keller, a freshman, and juniors Jayce Wright and Trendon Stewart, who combined for 14 points against Wylie.
And Jones believes the experience will only make them better.
“This is going to be very valuable,” he said. “We’re going to be back here eventually, and I made sure to tell those younger guys that.”
WYLIE 50, ELLISON 42
At Dallas
Wylie (50)
Taylor 17, Wiggins 12, Lutcher 7, Wells 5, Garriga 5, Dawkins 4.
No. 3 Ellison (42)
Bogues 14, Nuckolls 9, Keller 8, Nero 5, Stewart 5, Wright 1.
Wylie 17 11 11 11—50
Ellison 10 12 7 13—42
3-Point Goals—Wylie 6 (Taylor 3, Wiggins 2, Lutcher), Ellison 6 (Keller 2, Nero, Bogues, Nuckolls, Stewart). Free Throws—Wylie 12-18, Ellison 8-12. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Wylie 9, Ellison 21. Technicals—None.
Records—Ellison 35-5, Wylie 32-7.
REGION I CHAMPIONSHIP
At Fort Worth
- No. 1 Duncanville 59, No. 17 Odessa Permian 43
REGION II CHAMPIONSHIP
At Dallas
- Wylie 50, No. 3 Ellison 42
REGION III CHAMPIONSHIP
At Cypress
- No. 2 Dickinson 70, Houston Bellaire 61
REGION IV CHAMPIONSHIP
At San Antonio
- No. 22 San Antonio Brandeis 75, No. 25 Converse Judson 68
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.