Tre’jon Spiller produced points.
In the final district track meet of his high school career, Ellison’s senior delivered an impressive outing, amassing three gold medals and a pair of silver medals, and although the Eagles were unable to collect the championship, Spiller captured attention.
On the heels of generating the most points of anyone in the District 12-6A boys meet, Spiller was named one of six most valuable players on the all-district team.
Spiller, who was also part of all three of Ellison’s relay teams, was responsible for two first-place and a second-place showing en route to being named MVP for field event jumps. He won the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 6 inches, and finished second in the long jump with a leap measuring 23-1½.
Spiller was one of three Eagles recognized. Aaron Crittenden was named MVP of distance races after earning gold-medal outings in the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200, while Ellison head coach Jared Shaw was named coach of the year.
Gabe Robinson, Deshawn King, Adrian Wilson, Robert Harding, Amir Paris, Justice Akpablie and Khalid Mendez were also placed on the first team for the Eagles, who did not have any second-team selections.
District champion Shoemaker, which narrowly defeated Ellison for the title, had two superlative recipients as 400 winner Khamari Terrell was named MVP of mid distance, and teammate Monaray Baldwin was named MVP of sprints, winning the 100.
The duo was joined by Grey Wolves standouts Omari Evans, O’Shaun Brown, Quintin Johnson, Cody Camacho, Jacob Cote, Zavian Tibbs and Michael Alexander on the first team, while teammates Jaylen Caldwell and DeShawn McCubbins landed on the second team.
Harker Heights had 17 athletes represented on the list, including Nakoah Sybrant-Franklin, who was named MVP of hurdles after winning the 300 hurdles championship and placing third in the 110 hurdles. Additionally, Savonte Sanford-Paige, Tahid Lloyd, Marcus Maple, Deaubry Hood, Evan Kime, Ricky Williams and La’Princeton Dixon earned first-team recognition with Quintin Howard, Romeo Tau’aa, Kyjuan Otis, Re’Sean Sanford, Juan Emanuel, Zecheriah Sample, Caleb Pursley, Cade Perry and Luis Mora being placed on the second team.
Belton’s Jackson Engelke rounded out the superlative recipients, being named MVP of field event throws with a win in the discus and a fourth-place showing in the shot put.
Thomas Bowman, Zach Dennison, Noah Newman, Clayton Oaks, Brady Shadrick, Connor Whitman and Trent Whitworth were placed on the first team for Belton, and teammates Cade Wenberg, Slade Leblanc, D’Anthony Jackson, Seth Morgan, Richard Willess, Wriley Madden, T.J. Johnson and Keagan Wolfe landed on the second team.
Killeen placed Tyquan Scoby, Jayden Hill, Gian Pulido and Taevon Thomas on the first team, and Walter Jackson and Morris Marshall on the second team, while Copperas Cove placed two athletes — Justin Raines and Brody Sanders — on the first team.
HEIGHTS CLAIMS TWO SUPERLATIVES
The Lady Knights tied Bryan for the district title, and Kailynn Denney (MVP of distance) and Keyona Otis (MVP of field event throws) were rewarded for their efforts.
The pair produced all three of Harker Heights’ gold medals with Denney winning the 1,600 and 3,200, while Otis won the shot put and placed third in the discus. Additionally, Lady Knights head coach Rachael Hood was named coach of the year.
Tamara Mason, Analice Pursley, Aniyiah Johnson, Aniyiah Joseph, Bethany Kelly, Ella Perry, Jadah O’Quin, Alexandria Cloud, Mya Wiggins and Melody Carter represented Harker Heights on the first team, and teammates Alyana Santos and Jaylah Evans were placed on the second team.
Killeen landed a dozen athletes on the list, including Michaela Mouton, who was named MVP of mid distance after winning both the 400 and 800. First-team selections Zacaria Hopkins, Anika Thomas, Diamond Brunn, Imari Sims, Sariyah Carter, Naomi Sanders, Kailan Hatten and Maniya Croom, and second-team selections Jacoria Jackson, Abigail Mouton and La’Niya Underwood were also recognized for the Lady Kangaroos.
The Lady Vikings swept the remainder of the superlatives as high-point producer Symoria Adkins, who emerged with first-place finishes in the 400 relay, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump and triple jump, was named MVP of hurdles and field event jumps, while teammate Rajer Gurode was named MVP of sprints.
Additional first-team selections include Copperas Cove’s Jasmine Davis, Jalyn Ayala, Breonna McCarthy-Reese, A’mya Moss, Kyra Gaston and Malaya Thorpe, Belton’s Campbell Burnett, Ayanna Jones, Shannon Cook, Lesa Doskocil, Kiarra Skiner, Riata Schoepf, Rylyn Reyes and Jocelyn Smith, Ellison’s Kera Harvey, London King, Asia Hodge, Samantha Harvey, Amariel Smith, Keya Sowells, Alaya Dotson, Katina Stephen, Lagi Ahsang, Anya McKnight, Trinity Brown and Amiyah Willis, and Shoemaker’s Angelique Gomez.
Copperas Cove’s Alaura Gallups, Malaya Thorpe, Makayla Davis, Kyra Gaston and Mykel Green, Belton’s Kiya Castle, Kenall Dollar, Evie Nix and Sara Navarro, Ellison’s Jakira Santiago and Christian Batista, and Shoemaker’s Kamilah Tanner round out the area athletes on the second team.
