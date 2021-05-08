Ellison was eliminated, but the Eagles refused to be defeated.
On the heels of Friday’s heartbreaking 2-1 extra-inning, walk-off loss at Waco Midway, Ellison returned home looking to continue its season by winning Game 2 of the Class 6A bi-district playoffs series.
It did not happen.
The Eagles allowed a combined five runs during the first two innings before falling behind by double digits following a six-run sixth inning, and it was too much to overcome as their season concluded with an 11-3 loss.
Although it was a disappointing finish, Ellison head coach Ty Oppermann has no regrets after his team delivered all its runs and hits once the outcome appeared inevitable.
“These kids are going to play all day long,” he said, “even if someone just keeps beating on them.
“They could have packed it in and called it a day once they trailed 11-0, but they battled, and they got three runs. They just want to play as much as possible.”
While it was not much, the Eagles found a way to extend their season, even if it was only by an inning.
The Panthers produced a run in the opening inning before posting four runs on a pair of hits in the second
inning, and the score held through the fifth inning as Ellison did not allow a hit during the span.
Then, Midway (17-13-1) created an insurmountable advantage, sending six out of seven consecutive batters, including five in a row, successfully around all the bases. Already past the fourth inning, the double-digit deficit would evoke the run rule at the end of the inning.
But the Eagles responded.
Third baseman Elias Rodriguez led off the bottom of the sixth inning with Ellison’s first hit of the afternoon — a double — and one batter later, shortstop Jose Melecio sent him home with an RBI single.
Carlos Roman Perez returned the favor two batters later, making the score 11-2 to eliminate the possibility of losing via run rule.
Then, courtesy runner Ziam Munoz, who replaced catcher Frankie Santiago after he connected for a double, scored on an error to pull the Eagles within eight runs entering the final inning.
Ellison (13-18-2) would not get any closer as Julian Vascot provided the Eagles’ only hit in the seventh inning, but Oppermann believed his team already proved itself.
“It is hard to come back from a nine-inning loss like that,” he said, “because they played so hard. That was one of the best games I’ve been a part of in my 25-year career.
“It’s just hard to have the same energy after something like that, but they fought all the way to the end and did all they could.”
The loss ends the high school careers of 11 seniors on the roster, including starters Joniel Concepcion, Colby Cassidy, Adam Quintero, Elias Rodriguez, Melecio and Vascot.
Each, however, helped alter the program’s trajection.
In 2019, Ellison returned to the playoffs for the first time in a decade, and this season’s appearance marks consecutive trips for the Eagles after the duration of last year’s campaign was canceled before district competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Continuing the trend might prove difficult considering the mass graduations, but Oppermann believes potential returners, including junior pitcher/third baseman Joseph Marin, junior utility player Joffer Rodriguez, sophomore Santiago, who plays pitcher, catcher and third base, and junior Roman Perez, a first baseman, are prepared for the challenge.
“We’ve got some good ones coming back,” Oppermann said, “but they are going to have to work hard, because we are building that tradition back where we expect to be in the playoffs.
“We are a program now and not just a team, and that is a big step.”
SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A bi-district (best-of-3)
- Belton 7, Duncanville 3 (Belton wins series 2-0)
- Mansfield 7, Copperas Cove 4 (series tied 1-1)
- Waxahachie 4, Harker Heights 0 (Waxahachie wins series 2-0)
- Waco Midway 11, Ellison 3 (Midway wins series 2-0)
Class 4A bi-district (best-of-3)
- Burkburnett 11, Lampasas 6 (Burkburnett wins series 2-0)
- Graham 4, Gatesville 0 (Graham wins series 2-0)
- Lake Belton 23, Manor New Tech 0, 5 innings (Lake Belton wins series 2-0)
- Salado 3, La Grange 2, Game 2
- La Grange 2, Salado 0 (La Grange wins series 2-1)
