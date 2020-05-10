Former Ellison basketball star Dajuan Jones on Sunday announced via Twitter that he will continue his college career at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.
Jones spent three seasons, including a redshirt year, at Sam Houston State before announcing he would transfer. Jones, a 5-foot-10 guard, averaged 2.8 points and 1.9 assists while playing 14 minutes per game last season.
By transferring from Division I to Division II Monticello, he is immediately eligible to play for the Weevils and will have two seasons remaining.
Jones was a four-year letterman at Ellison. In 2017, his senior season, he led the Eagles to the regional semifinals, including a win over defending state champion DeSoto. It was Ellison's deepest playoff run in 13 years.
