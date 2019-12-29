Freshman Jamyron Keller scored 26 points to lead eighth-ranked Ellison to a 72-47 rout of Spring Westfield in the championship game of the Conroe Christmas Classic on Saturday.
Keller was named tourney MVP.
Westfield led 19-16 after the opening period, but Ellison (18-4) pulled away from there.
Bogues added 18 points and Nehemiah Nuckolls had 15.
Earlier in the day, the Eagles were in a tight battle with Huntsville, leading by just two when Nuckolls took over, hitting four of his five 3-pointers in a 32-point Eagles third quarter that spurred Ellison to an 85-58 victory.
“I thought they played really hard,” coach Alberto Jones Jr. said of his team.
Nuckolls finished with 24 points. Shamir Bogues (17), Keller (14) and Trendon Stewart (13) also scored in double figures.
Ellison made 11 treys in the game.
Bogues and Nuckolls were also selected to the all-tourney team.
Ellison travels to Temple on Tuesday in a 2:30 p.m. battle of District 12-6A unbeatens.
Lady Badgers win Troy tournament for fourth straight year
The Lampasas Lady Badgers rallied for two wins on Saturday to win the Troy Holiday Classic for the fourth straight year.
Tourney MVP Abby Martin’s free throw with 0.34 seconds remaining beat Bangs 37-36 to send Lampasas (19-4) to the championship game against the host school.
The Lady Badgers trailed Troy by 14 at halftime before rallying for a 62-60 win.
Martin was joined on the all-tournament team with teammates Julianna Dwamena, Addison McDonald and Jessica Ball.
Seniors Ball and Martin have been on the varsity for all four tourney titles.
SATURDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL
Allen Holiday Invitational
- Shoemaker 67, Frisco Lone Star 48
Buda Hays Rebel Classic
Gold Bracket championship
- 6A/SPC Private No. 7 SA Antonian 71, Copperas Cove 46
Bronze Bracket
- Belton 69, RR Stony Point 53
- Kyle Lehman 70, Belton 60
Conroe Christmas Classic
Semifinals
- Ellison 85, Huntsville 58
Championship
- Ellison 72, Spring Westfield 47
SATURDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brownwood tournament
Championship
- Brownwood 44, Gatesville 38
Mansfield Spring Creek Tournament
- Harker Heights 71, Irving MacArthur 56
Thorndale tournament
- Salado 38, Thorndale 33
- Rogers 51, Salado 49
Troy Christmas Classic
- Lampasas 37, Bangs 36
Championship
- Lampasas 62, Troy 60
Waco M.T. Rice Tournament
Silver Division
- Houston Kincaid 31, Belton 28
Bronze Division
Consolation championship
- Shoemaker 55, Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy 17
SATURDAY’S BOYS SUMS
ELLISON 85, HUNTSVILLE 58
At Conroe Christmas Classic
Huntsville (58)
Fair 3, White 15, Russell 6, Houston 10, Brooks 2, Henderson 2, Matthews 3, Wilson 7, Harrell 10.
No. 8 Ellison (85)
Harper 2, Keller 14, Nero 5, Bogues 17, Nuckolls 24, Stewart 13, Dillard 4, Parks 5, 35-1.
Huntsville 17 17 9 15—58
Ellison 24 12 32 17—85
3-Point Goals—Huntsville 8 (White 3, Russell 2, Fair, Matthews, Wilson), Ellison 11 (Nuckolls 5, Keller 2, Bogues 2, Nero, Parks). Free throws—Huntsville 4-4, Ellison 6-13. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Huntsville 11, Ellison 10. Technicals—None.
Records—Ellison 17-4.
ELLISON 72, WESTFIELD 47
At Conroe Christmas Classic
No. 8 Ellison (72)
Keller 26, Nero 2, Bogues 18, Wright 4, Nuckolls 15, Stewart 6.
Spring Westfield (47)
Rand 6, Lee 10, Jackson 14, Anderson 9, No. 23 8.
Ellison 16 21 14 21—72
Westfield 19 9 9 10—47
3-Point Goals—Ellison 5 (Keller 4, Bogues), Westfield 4 (Jackson 3, Rand). Free throws—Ellison 11-13, Westfield 3-11. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Ellison 13, Westfield 14. Technicals—Westfield coach.
Records—Ellison 18-4.
